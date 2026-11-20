Accessibility of the arts has become an increasingly important conversation within artistic communities, especially as younger generations attempt to make art more personal in the age of social media and AI. On Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, the Center for the Arts (CFA) Director’s Council hosted the “Wesleyan Arts Fair for Literally Everyone” (W.A.F.F.L.E.) to do just that. The event included booths from artists sharing a variety of disciplines, from textiles to comics, on display or for sale. Students showcased their art, whether it be a personal endeavor or a piece generated for a class project.

The event was staged as part of the council’s goal to mobilize the student body and emphasize inclusively sharing art in the upcoming year, not just across different mediums but across different majors. W.A.F.F.L.E. was developed and executed by the entire council and Director of the CFA Joshua Lubin-Levy ’06.

Even the acronym for the event was intended to encourage more playful engagement with the arts.

“I thought we needed a catchier title,” council member Janelle Newell ’28 said. “I was also very hungry at the time, so I said, ‘W.A.F.F.L.E.! Wesleyan Arts Fair for Literally Everyone!’ I am still very proud of that one.”

The event was a heavy lift logistically; all members of the council had to contribute to budgeting, collecting resources, booking the space, and organizing the time.

“We took advantage of our different networks to bring everything together,” Newell said. “For example, I reached out to my friends Ryan Wong [’27] and Huong Hoang [’27] from SpeakeaSEA, who provided delicious Southeast Asian desserts, and DJ Miggz [Miguel Estrada ’27], who handled the music. [Virgenya Zhu ’29] also connected us with her friend Finn Feldman [’29], who provided artist photography and captured moments from the event itself.”

The event’s turnout was indicative of the student body’s commitment to the arts, council member Stella Loezos ’27 explained, and was ultimately reflective of the CFA’s larger mission to make art more accessible.

“I am so proud of everyone involved, and hope that we can continue to serve our mission: [Wesleyan] lowering barriers for art and promoting creativity and connectivity,” Loezos said.

Other members of the council, such as Kyra Nielsen ’27, have been part of the program since its founding in Fall 2024 and have watched the group grow over the past two years.

“It was a culmination of much of their hard work, but also a departure into a new type of project for the CFA,” Nielsen said. “While the current group of Directors Council members hope to continue providing workshops for students who are interested in the arts, I think the shift of this year’s committee has moved towards making the arts that exist on campus more accessible and digestible for a greater non-art-studio-major audience at Wesleyan, and I feel proud that W.A.F.F.L.E. was able to do exactly that.”

Organizers elaborated that W.A.F.F.L.E. was particularly exciting because it allowed interactions between the artists themselves.

“To me, the biggest success of W.A.F.F.L.E. was the reaction from the artists,” council member Henry Turner ’29 said. “I loved watching them check out each other’s stalls and make connections that we hope will persist.”

Artists shared similar excitement. Bea Kotuk ’30 tabled at the event, selling mini comics completed in “Writing and Drawing Comics” (WRCT317), and displayed paintings from high school as well as a 48-page sci-fi comic. Kotuk said that at the end of the event, many artists got to interact with each other’s work.

“Everyone had such different styles and work to display, which was super cool,” Kotuk said. “I remember when all the artists were packing up, we did a bunch of ‘art trades’ where instead of paying for a piece of art, you give them something you’ve made instead! It’s a staple thing to do for events like these, and I’m so thankful that I was able to take part in all of it!”

W.A.F.F.L.E. presented an opportunity for the council to create a yearly tradition, ensuring the event can be replicated in coming years for future student artists. Ultimately, W.A.F.F.L.E. marked a success as an interactive way for students to stay involved in the arts at the University.

Finn Feldman is a Photo Editor for The Argus.

Virgenya Zhu is a Photo Editor for The Argus.

Ruby Weston can be reached at rweston@wesleyan.edu.