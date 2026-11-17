Wes Arabesque kicked off the holiday festivities with their heartwarming production of “The Nutcracker” at the Patricelli ’92 Theater. The ballet, composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, follows a young girl named Clara (Molly Wynne ’29) as she journeys through various fantastical lands on an enchanting Christmas Eve.

On Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., the smiling dancers gave lively performances that, though carefully choreographed, felt natural.

“As a cast, we’ve all gotten really close to each other, and that’s impressive because there are so many of us,” Co-Director Amelie Zosa ’29 said. “We don’t do cuts in our productions, so anyone who wants to be in it can, which I think really adds to the community atmosphere, where everyone is just really happy to be there.”

The ballet begins with Clara, her mother (Paloma Yepes ’28), father (Kyra Wood ’28), and mischievous brother Fritz (Catherine Cleminshaw ’30), who are hosting a Christmas party at their home. It doesn’t feel like the audience is sitting in a dark theatre, but instead like guests at the lively gathering.

The party comes to a halt when Uncle Drosselmeyer (Quinn Tolman ’29) enters the festivities with presents for the children. They eagerly gather around the tree to receive their magical gifts from the toymaker, which include a nutcracker doll for Clara. Jealous of Clara’s present, Fritz breaks her doll. Fortunately, Drosselmeyer swoops in to fix it. After the party, Clara falls asleep in the ballroom with her nutcracker. As she sleeps, the ballroom grows around her, and she wakes up to an attack from giant rats, who perform a menacing ballet routine.

All of a sudden, the Nutcracker comes to life and leads the soldiers in an electrifying tap routine against the Rats. Just as the Nutcracker’s battalion seems to be losing, Clara throws her shoe at the Rat Queen (Annabel Schiff ’29), allowing the Nutcracker to defeat the rats.

Clara and the Nutcracker then journey through the Land of Snow, where they are welcomed by the Snowflakes and the Snow Queen (Elizabeth Cameron ’30), who elegantly performs the Waltz of the Snowflakes. The Snow Queen guides Clara and the Nutcracker through the rest of the kingdom, thus concluding the ballet’s first act.

The co-directors of Wes Arabesque, comprising Wynne, Zosa, and Eve Henry ’29, used the intermission to thank the audience for supporting their show, encouraging viewers to continue clapping and cheering for the performers, as well as congratulating their dancers and production team for their hard work.

“It’s all student-run, so it’s all student-choreographed,” Co-Director Molly Wynne ’29 said. “All the props and costumes have been coordinated by students and made by students.”

The lights dimmed once again as the dancers and audience members prepared themselves for the ballet’s second act. Clara and the Nutcracker enter the Land of Sweets, ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy (Alana Slade ’29), and the ensemble of sweets organize a celebration to honor Clara’s bravery in saving the Nutcracker from the Rats.

The Hot Chocolate group performed an intense Spanish-inspired dance, followed by a peaceful duet by the Teas. Marzipan, played by Keller Greer ’30, took the stage immediately after, giving a graceful performance of the Dance of the Reed Flutes. The Candy Canes then brought a buzzing energy to the show, succeeded by The Comical Polichinelles.

The next transfixing dance, the Waltz of the Flowers, was done by Dewdrop, played by Fatimah Pandolfo ’30, and the ensemble of flowers.

Last but not least, the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, played by Sebastian Kronberg ’29, performed a stunning pas de deux before inviting the rest of the Sweets and Clara back on stage for one final number. After the Sweets each bid farewell to Clara and the Nutcracker, she enters into a slumber once more and awakens in her home with the nutcracker back in her hand in his original toy form. The performers gathered on stage one last time for bows as cheers erupted from the audience.

While “The Nutcracker” is a commonly performed holiday staple, Wes Arabesque’s production stands out for a number of reasons.

First, the production being all-inclusive provided opportunities to all students interested in dance. The closeness of the cast can be felt in every scene, as even the beginner-level dancers seemed to be moving in near-perfect synchronization. Second, the choreographers took multiple creative liberties in adapting “The Nutcracker,” most notably the addition of a tap routine to the battle sequence, which livened up the audience. Finally, incorporating the audience into the show was invigorating. Audience members were cheering on the dancers for their incredible performances during the show, which allowed them to be fully immersed in the ballet.

Wes Arabesque’s performance of “The Nutcracker” reminds viewers and artists alike that the true importance of the performing arts is enjoyment and connection. Zosa noted this fact as well.

“Feeling joy and watching your friends on the stage, especially when they’re doing something they’ve never done before, or they’re doing something they’ve worked so hard on their entire lives, [creates] a kind of pride for the Wesleyan community and [showcases] the Wesleyan spirit of hard work and trying new things.”

Isha Bhandari can be reached at ibhandari@wesleyan.edu.