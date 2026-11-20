There is a comfort in knowing what comes next. A familiar melody unfolds with a reassuring inevitability. The chorus arrives exactly where it should, the bass line and drummer return to the downbeat, and the singer delivers a lyric that has long since lost its novelty but somehow retained its significance. The song ends. I play it again.

Music is, almost entirely, an exercise in repetition. We return to the same sounds, chord progressions, rhythms, and emotional releases. We listen to songs over and over again, knowing exactly what’s coming, but listening again anyway. Music makes repetition pleasurable.

I have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). I was diagnosed sophomore year of high school. In managing it, I have found a somewhat healthy obsession with music. It would be convenient, even poetic, to suggest that these two facts are intrinsically connected; that my compulsive mind is somehow predisposed toward music’s repeated structures. However, I don’t think that’s true.

We have a strange habit of converting psychological suffering into artistic virtue. The depressed poet writes odes that grow exponentially more vivid with his suffering, and the drug addicted, starving artist sees more beauty in the mundane or has more soul in their voice.

Mental illness is transformed by these mythical stereotypes from an affliction into an eccentric qualification for the production and appreciation of art. Reassuringly, we tell ourselves that suffering is redeemed by the suggestion that it makes us special.

I would rather not have OCD, and I don’t think it fully transforms the way I listen to music. Yet I cannot dismiss the possibility that the way my mind operates has influenced my experience of sound.

For me, OCD manifests itself as a cruel relationship with uncertainty. An intrusive thought presents itself by telling me all that might go wrong if it is not satiated, and I do what I can to soothe it. Compulsions promise resolution, a fleeting moment of reassurance that everything is, for once, alright. The relief doesn’t last. The question returns, often more urgently than before. It is repetition without satisfaction.

Music offers some solace. It carries the same repetitive nature of obsession, but does not demand I resolve a thought before moving on. I do not have to justify why I enjoy a particular melody, and I don’t have to quell the uncertainty of what comes next through action. I just have to sit and listen. When I find myself absorbed in a song, my attention has nowhere else to go. My thoughts don’t disappear entirely, but they cease to occupy the whole of my consciousness.

Music shows that there is a world beyond the questions of uncertainty I have dictated for myself, one filled with the sounds, emotions, and patterns that I cannot control. Its ability to make me relinquish agency without experiencing the subsequent uncertainty is why I find such relief in it.

There is an irony in finding freedom from OCD, an ailment of structure, in something so structured. A song is the same each time, and all music remains governed, at least for the most part, by the same rules and traditions of Western production. However, within these constraints exists extraordinary emotional freedom.

OCD operates similarly. If I can answer this question, eliminate uncertainty, and perform this compulsion, then maybe I can move on. It, just like music, promises freedom through control. However, unlike music, freedom doesn’t come.

When music provides this freedom, my mind’s tendency for repetition can become a source of pleasure rather than distress. Listening to the same album repeatedly isn’t an act of compulsion; I just want to hear it again.

I cannot always choose what thoughts enter my mind, nor can I guarantee that uncertainty will cease to frighten me. But I can put my headphones in, listen to a song, and find relief in returning to something familiar.

I don’t mean to suggest that music has cured my OCD. It hasn’t. And I do not believe that artistic appreciation can somehow substitute the much-less-romantic work of confronting my obsessive-compulsive tendencies. There are no profound philosophical revelations hidden in a Spotify playlist that can make a mental illness disappear, but listening does help.

Charles Hirsch can be reached at chirsch@wesleyan.edu.