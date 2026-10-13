Pink and Punchy Prickly Pear Pitaya Limeade: A Recipe by Homesick Arizona Native Hope Cognata ’28

After two years at the University, I’ve realized that the disappearance of the question “hot or iced?” at the cafe counter marks the arrival of a cold, cloudy October. As a homesick Arizona native, I find myself horribly nostalgia-prone in the kitchen and at the grocery store at this time of year. Modifying my recipe for a desert-inspired prickly pear cactus mocktail—a staple beat-the-heat treat in my house over the summer—only made this clearer. Most importantly, getting a hold of the iconic fuchsia prickly pear fruits, better known as “tunas,” central to my first version of this recipe quickly proved an impossible task.

These ovular fruits, although encapsulated in a layer of microscopic, thorny hairs with a texture identical to fiberglass, give the drink an unparalleled violet-rose hue coincidentally reminiscent of the glowing Sonoran summer sunsets. When I have to describe the flavor of prickly pear tunas, I typically liken the taste to an intermediate between raspberry, lemon, and strawberry, although its notes are eminently tropical. Giving my description some further thought, though, I believe pitaya, also known as pink dragon fruit, makes a much simpler explanation, and gets about as close as one can to the original prickly pear without breaking the bank importing a handful of desert fruits. Of course, picking up pitaya at the store is not a foregone conclusion either. Still, all major Connecticut grocers that I’ve shopped at now at least carry the fruit bagged and frozen, if not in its whole form, so I do hope this recipe won’t come across as unnecessarily intimidating; it’s really no sweat! I welcome any and all interested persons to join me in blissfully sipping on this chilled, fashionably out-of-season limeade.

Ingredients:

c/o Hope Cognata

For simple syrup (makes ~1 cup) 2 cups chopped fruit: 1 large pink dragon fruit/pitaya or 8–10 ripe prickly pear tunas 1 cup granulated white sugar 2 tablespoons lime juice

For lemonade (makes ~7 cups) 1 cup prickly pear or pitaya syrup 5 cups still, sparkling, or tonic water Note on water choice: Only use sparkling or tonic water if serving immediately after mixing. If serving later, use still water (or chill the lime juice and syrup base, then top individual glasses with cold sparkling/tonic water). Note on tonic water: Tonic water contains sugar. Start with 1/2 cup syrup initially, taste, and add more gradually until desired sweetness is reached. 1 cup lime juice Optional: 1/2 teaspoon cocktail bitters (I use the orange bitters from Bittercube), 2–4 teaspoons edible glitter (I use a silver glitter from The Sugar Art), lime wedges, fresh mint



Instructions:

Prepare the fruit Prickly pear: Using a rough sponge under running water, remove small thorns (glochids), or singe them off over an open flame with tongs. Trim off both ends, make a vertical slit down the skin, peel off the thick skin, and chop the pulp.

Pitaya/pink dragon fruit: Peel skin and chop pulp into dice-sized pieces. Simmer the syrup Add chopped fruit and sugar to a large saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently.

As the fruit warms, mash continuously the sugar with a potato masher for approximately 5 minutes to release juices and dissolve the sugar completely. Finish & chill syrup Remove syrup from heat and strain through a fine-mesh strainer to separate it from seeds and pulp.

Stir in 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice.

Important: Transfer syrup to a heat-safe jar and let cool to at least room temperature before moving on to making the limeade base (cooling the syrup prevents scorching the fresh lime juice in the limeade, which turns the drink bitter—if the mix goes bitter at any step in the process, you can try to fix it by adding salt a pinch at a time). Note: This syrup will stay fresh in a sealed glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 2–3 weeks. Besides limeade, this syrup can be used on top of pancakes, vanilla ice cream, or in other mocktails/cocktails.

Mix the limeade In a large glass pitcher, combine fresh lime juice, cooled fruit syrup, and water of choice. Stir in bitters if using.

If using still water: Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours before serving. (The limeade shouldn’t separate much, but stir again before pouring it into glasses.) Garnish & Serve Stir in edible glitter (or add a pinch directly into serving glasses).

Serve chilled or over ice. (Tip: Pour leftover limeade into an ice tray and freeze: This will keep your drinks from diluting as the ice melts.)

Garnish with lime wedges and fresh mint. (Tip: Slap the mint leaves between your hands before adding to express aromatic oils.)

If you’re craving more prickly pear cactus, serve this desert-inspired drink alongside grilled nopales tacos or smoked nopales tlaipiques. I also recommend pairing with tamales de elote or pozole verde: keep an eye out for those recipes in the future!

Hope Cognata can be reached at hcognata@wesleyan.edu.