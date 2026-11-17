Composed of classes cross-listed with departments such as Anthropology, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Philosophy, the Animal Studies Department prides itself on its diverse interdisciplinary nature. According to the University’s Spring 2026 Majors Report, Animal Studies is tied for the 20th smallest minor at Wesleyan, alongside Caribbean Studies and Physics. Only 7 students out of 3,043—roughly 0.23 percent of the student body—are currently pursuing the minor.

Considering the University’s relatively small student body and the minor’s various intersections with other departments, how did Animal Studies find its footing?

The minor had a long journey to official recognition, beginning in 2007, when the University first established the Animal Studies program. Seven years later, the University created an Animal Studies category on WesMaps, allowing students to browse courses such as “Wildlife in Our Timeline” (ENVS110) and the heavily cross-listed “Animal Theories/Human Fictions” (COL238 / FGSS239 / ENGL252). Despite the fact that these courses were grouped together, Animal Studies was not an official minor until 2022, when it was proposed by current Assistant Professor of Anthropology Elan Abrell and William Griffin Professor Emerita of Philosophy Lori Gruen. Following the program’s approval by the University’s Educational Policy Committee, Faculty Executive Committee, and full faculty, the minor became available for declaration in the Fall of 2022.

Gruen said that the addition of an Animal Studies minor aligned well with current offerings at the University, while also broadening the curriculum’s horizons.

“[The University] offers a number of wonderful courses in environmental science and environmental sustainability…. We were [already] doing animal-related courses and events through [the Office of] Environmental Studies, and it seemed like a good idea to do it on our own,” Gruen said.

Gruen added that the minor’s main focus is the need to reconsider the interaction between humans and non-human animals.

“For the Animal Studies minor, the idea really is that animals matter, and we should be attending to our relationship with other animals,” Gruen said. “We aren’t doctrinal about it, [but] we do want to say that animals matter in how we act and behave and engage in the world.”

Abrell, who is currently teaching “Animal Law and Policy” (STS293 / PHIL283 / ENVS284), pointed to the program’s uniquely philosophical focus, a quality which distinguishes the University’s program from others around the country.

“Our primary goal is to give students, in any [connecting] major, the opportunity to explore some of the ethical issues around how we relate to other animals,” said Abrell. “There are opportunities to explore ethical dimensions, which come up in my classes. It’s hard to talk about how we relate to animals without students wanting to ask questions about [the treatment of domesticated animals, such as:] ‘should we be doing this?’”

c/o Lori Gruen

Gruen echoed Abrell’s sentiment, acknowledging the distance many students feel from the food they consume.

“I think it’s easy to say ‘do as little harm as you can,’” Gruen said.

What living out that statement might look like, however, is less clear.

Another member of the Animal Studies community who leans heavily into the philosophical nature of the course is Jennifer Daigle, a Ph.D. candidate set to begin teaching at the University as a Visiting Professor of Philosophy next semester. In the spring, Daigle plans to teach “Humans, Animals, and Nature” (PHIL215 / ENVS215 / STS214), which will analyze animal ethics in relation to other social justice movements.

Daigle emphasized that some philosophers view non-human animals’ moral importance as emerging only from their relationship to humans.

Gruen added that she hopes students leave the course with a deeper understanding of the human position within the animal kingdom.

“I’d want students to grapple with [the] question[s] ‘Are human beings, in virtue of being human, simply more important than non-human animals? Do we have a higher moral status than non-human animals just because we are human beings? Does that mean that non-human animals have no moral status?’” Gruen said. “I think the answer to that question is no.”

Furthermore, Daigle is set to teach “Political Philosophy” (PHIL278), a course that she describes as addressing “topics at the intersection of animal ethics and the philosophy of disability.” Daigle said the class’s work will center around a controversial assertion by Australian utilitarian philosopher and early animal liberationist Peter Singer, who wrote that “[t]here will surely be some nonhuman animals whose lives, by any standard, are more valuable than the lives of some humans,” in his 1975 book, “Animal Liberation: The Definitive Classic of the Animal Movement.”

Daigle’s course will place Singer in conversation with fellow animal rights theorist Tom Regan, who relies on a comparison between animals and disabled humans to advance his views on animal rights.

“These are deeply difficult and challenging views to which today we have a number of different responses from disability theorists,” Daigle said.

One unique aspect of the minor is that, to complete it, students must complete an outside internship experience. These internships, which typically take place during the summer and are supported and found by the Bailey College of the Environment, take various forms.

“[Students] may be interning at a law firm, students may become interested in advocacy around companion animals…or advocacy around farm animals,” Daigle said. “These are things that students are going to be thinking about in the class that can, in turn, inform…the avenues that they themselves want to pursue for the professionalization experience.”

Daigle emphasized that grappling with the morals surrounding animal welfare in class could influence students’ work in their internships.

“Thinking about questions [regarding what is] right [and] wrong, and our relationship to non-human animals; whatever moral sense that develops out of that can inform students’ decisions about what sorts of internship opportunities they want to pursue,” Daigle said. “When you think about what these [classes are ultimately] trying to do, it’s trying to get us to think seriously and critically about our relationships to other animals.”

Willow Simon can be reached at wsimon@wesleyan.edu.