Welcome back to Office Hours, a series brought to you by the Features section! In these articles, Argus writers speak to faculty, staff, and members of the administration about their interests, classes, and lives on and off campus.

Through her writing, Professor Namwali Serpell strives to push language and literary form to their limits, challenging readers to embrace the difficult, the unfamiliar, and the unexpected. As the Shapiro Center’s 2026–27 Distinguished Writer-in-Residence, Serpell has brought her expertise as an accomplished novelist, critic, and scholar to campus. Serpell sat down with The Argus to discuss Toni Morrison’s influence on her writing, literary ventriloquism, and the distinctly human capacity for wonder in writing.

The Argus: You have taught at several universities, including UC Berkeley and Harvard. What is unique about teaching at Wesleyan?

Namwali Serpell: I have a very funny answer to this. I’ve been using reading quizzes since I started teaching at Berkeley in 2008, on the advice of a very wise professor who was a mentor of mine there. Wesleyan is the first place that I’ve found that students really don’t like them. In other classes that I’ve taught, reading quizzes have been seen as gentle spurs to keep up with the reading, reminders to pay more attention as you read, rather than just move through the pages. But at Wesleyan, I think that there is more of a desire to interpret rather than to spew out the facts. This might be generational. This might be a post-COVID, post-ChatGPT era, where spewing out information has a very different resonance than it used to. But I’ve noticed that there’s a lowering of energy when we do the quizzes, and then a huge surge of energy when we start reading things together. So I think that speaks to Wesleyan students’ sense of creativity.

A: You are currently teaching “Visions: Writing About Visual Forms” (WRCT232). Can you talk about the course and why you decided to teach it?

NS: I decided to teach the course because I have written quite a number of film reviews and reviews of TV series, and I recently have written two essays about the photography of Ming Smith, who is a Black female photographer whom I think does incredible work. What I found is that I had read various pieces of theory and criticism about visual works of art, paintings, photography, film, but I hadn’t done a systematic study. I often teach courses that I wish I could take, and I think if I were to go back to school, I would want to do a film degree or a philosophy degree, or both. Those are the realms that interest me the most, but that I have had the least education in. So I’ve been educating myself.

A: What topics are you drawn to in your criticism?

NS: I’m very eclectic as a writer. I write in many genres. I write about Zambia, where I’m from. I write about the United States. I’ve done some reportage-type journalism pieces; I find those much more difficult. I’m not a journalist by proclivity nor training. So generally, I would say I have written about literature, contemporary fiction, film, and television.

I’m working on a collection of essays, which includes 15 out of 60 of my previously published essays, and 5 new ones. I’ve been trying to figure out what the connections are between my essays and what I am drawn to. I’ve discovered that I’m drawn to bodies and to differences in bodies. I write about gender, race, and sexuality, but I’m very interested in them not as just identities or identitarian politics, but as how they emerge aesthetically.

A: You recently published your book “On Morrison.” How has Toni Morrison shaped your own relationship with your writing, and what motivated you to write a book about her?

NS: “On Morrison” came out of a course that I taught twice at Harvard. I was trying to think of a course that I could teach that would be about one author. There’s always a question behind that, which is: who can sustain a semester’s worth of attention from both me and the student? For me, that was Vladimir Nabokov and Morrison, both in my field of 20th- and 21st-century fiction. I decided to do this course on Toni Morrison, which gave me the opportunity to read and reread all of her novels. Shortly after I signed the contract to write the book, I was invited to visit an exhibit of her archival materials at Princeton. I wrote an article for the New York Review of Books about it, and it exposed me to a huge treasury of Morrisonia, as I call it. I went back to the archives and looked at a lot of her speeches and drafts, and I decided I wanted to be as comprehensive as possible. So her short stories get a mention. Her plays get mentioned. I tried to incorporate all of the work that she had done into the book.

Morrison, like Nabokov, is a really key influence for my work, primarily because of their mastery of language and form. They’re both between modernism and postmodernism, and they both have wonderful senses of humor. Morrison in particular has inspired me the most. She’s fearless in what she will put on the page and what she will demand of the reader. Being unafraid to be difficult is something I’ve had to learn as a writer, and I think she’s taught me that, so the first chapter of the book is called “On Difficulty.”

A: What draws you to experimentation? What do experimental narratives allow you to accomplish?

NS: I’ve always been drawn to experimental literature because I find it more engaging. Part of that is the question of, what do we go to literature for? There’s heavy propaganda about the role of literature in contemporary society that has to do with essentially being taught how to be a human: how to have empathy and how to coordinate beginnings, middles, and ends, to think about causality, and to think about social relationships. There’s also this overall vibe that reading is good for you. I feel like that’s not why I go to literature. I go to literature because, as Kafka says, “It’s the axe for the ice in your soul.” Emily Dickinson says that “a poem should make you feel like the top of your head has come off.” That kind of intense, disturbing, puzzling, uncertain experience has always been much more interesting to me, and our best writers are always pushing language to its very limit, and pushing the form of storytelling to its very limit.

I love to make people feel things when they read my work, but those feelings are not always positive, and that also runs against the grain of the propaganda. I’m not looking for readers to feel happy, necessarily. I do want them to feel moments of joy, but I also want them to think and not simply feel, and to experience things that resonate with a huge variety of human life, which includes grief and anger.

A: In your FAQ, you describe becoming a writer when you lived between the England, Zambia, and the U.S. as a way to make sense of the world. How has that experience shaped your relationship with writing? Do you still see writing as an act of making sense of the world? Or something else?

NS: I have this notebook that has story ideas from that time, and all of these story ideas are very different genres. Some of them are almost combinations of genres that don’t really make sense. The title of one of them is “Gymnastics and Horses Don’t Rhyme,” and well, they don’t. Also, what kind of book is this? Horses and gymnastics were my obsessions at the time, but I somehow wanted to merge them. It was only through those stories that I could start to make sense of these new phenomena that I was encountering.

With my essay writing, I always say that I start from a place of curiosity. I’ll watch something or read something, and I want to understand how it works and how it produces the effect that it did on me. It’s an attempt to make sense of my experience. And with my fiction, similar to what Morrison has said, I read my novels into being, and so it’s as though they already exist, and I’m reading to find out what happens. This is true even if I have a full plot outline. So it’s less systematic, but it is a process of trial and error of trying to put together why these things belong in the same book.

A: You suggest that writing is fundamentally a conversation across time with other writers. How do you imagine yourself in that conversation?

NS: Morrison talks about the relationship between reading and writing as one’s own mind dancing with another’s. I really love that way of talking about it, and I love that she means this not just for reading but also for writing, that there’s this relational quality, even if it’s just you in a room typing on the page. My work is in conversation with Morrison’s, with Virginia Woolf’s, with Emily Dickinson’s, with Zora Neale Hurston’s, with Gail Jones’s, and with Shakespeare’s. The way the conversation goes is that they have said something, and I say something back. Sometimes that is a rewriting of them, and sometimes it’s a debate. William Empson, who is a big influence of mine as a critic, called it “argufying,” which connects arguing and clarifying. Every novel or short story that I have written has been sparked by another text of some kind.

A: As an English professor, what role do you think the “literary canon” plays in your classes?

NS: There’s been talk about how the humanities are overrun by people who want to just throw out all the dead white men. Frustratingly to me, Morrison is often lumped in with those people because she wrote a book called “Playing in the Dark,” which was about the white American canon, and it was about the way that white American writers like Hemingway, Poe, and Willa Cather wrote about race. People assumed that she was calling for them to be canceled, essentially, for being racist. But she’s very explicit in saying, “This is not about racism. This is about race.” It really frustrates me that humanities professors, especially people of color, women, and queer people, have the reputation that we are out to destroy the canon. We want to read the canon. We love the canon. We are actually often its biggest defenders. It’s just about whether we read it as straightforward and take on all of its values, or whether we question them, interrogate them, and talk about them in relation to other writers.

A: With the increasing presence of AI within writing and publishing, why do you think human writing is more important than ever?

NS: I don’t think AI has changed what writing is because I don’t think that what AI does is writing. What’s really funny to me is when I talk to people who are pro-AI, they are always shocked that I can recognize AI. It’s like explaining to someone without taste buds what something tastes like. I’m always suspicious that writing is AI if the words are hollow, empty, and flat. I think that’s telling. If you think about the algorithm that is behind AI, it is oriented toward the most likely next word, which means it’s oriented toward the average, and is always moving in that middle ground. It’s never interested in the exciting, the surprising, or the unusual. I think art is the one place left in our world where there’s wonder. To be struck by something, to find something wondrous, requires moving away from the average.

A: What do you think students misunderstand most often about the process of becoming a writer?

NS: There are many different routes to becoming a writer. I often recommend this book called “Daily Rituals,” which is about the daily rituals of artists, writers, and scientists, and what’s amazing is just how wildly different they are. The only consistent things are movement, like walking or taking a train, caffeine or an upper of some kind, sometimes cocaine, and a very set bedtime, but that bedtime could be four in the morning or it could be 7 p.m. Otherwise, it’s a total free-for-all. I have a worksheet that’s called “Know Thyself,” and it’s a way for students to reflect on the feedback that they’ve heard during the semester on their writing, but also what they think of their writing. We often feel compelled to protect our writing, but actually articulating to yourself both the things you do really well and the things that you struggle with is really helpful.

A: Do you have any hidden talents?

NS: This isn’t really something I do in any kind of professional or even hobbyistic fashion anymore, but I sing. The thing about singing for me is that I can’t control my voice in the way that I can as a writer. It’s interesting because we talk about having a writerly voice, and I’m very against that. You’re not here to find your voice. You’re here to throw your voice and to learn how to ventriloquize. And having multiple voices in the work that I do is very important. There’s just so much you can play with, so much you can do in writing. Whereas when I sing, I’m stuck with my own voice that I sing with, and I can’t sound like someone else, which sometimes I want to do.

A: Is there anything else you want to share?

NS: The course that I’m teaching next semester, “Toni Morrison: Artist-Reader” (WRCT320), is about Morrison as a writer and a critic. We will be reading some of her fiction and her play “Desdemona” as criticism. I think it’s an interesting opportunity for people who are interested in both criticism and fiction writing.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Beth Huggins can be reached at bhuggins@wesleyan.edu.