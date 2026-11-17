A week ago, I shared a new pumpkin pie recipe which used up the two fresh sugar pumpkins I picked up at Long Lane Farm’s 21st annual Pumpkin Fest. Having never attempted to make such a pie entirely from scratch, I preemptively purchased a can of pumpkin purée so as not to leave myself treat-less in case something went awry in the baking process. Luckily for me, the pie’s flavor and texture surpassed my expectations, although I now need a new project for the can of pumpkin sitting idly in my pantry.

While often relegated to the realm of desserts in the United States, pumpkin takes center stage in several seasonal savory dishes from cultures around the globe. Drawing inspiration from the pumpkin-stuffed tortelli of Northern Italy, the silky, spicy sauce in Southern Italian pasta e zucca, and Southern Germany’s chewy, cheesy kürbis-käsespätzle egg noodles, I concocted a similarly warming autumnal cream sauce with an attractive orange-red hue, thanks to the inclusion of sweet paprika and tomato paste. As an added bonus, I purchased all of the ingredients listed from Weshop, meaning anyone on campus is just a short walk away from a satisfying, and certainly unique, one-pan pumpkin pasta dinner.

Ingredients (makes 4–6 servings):

16 ounces dry linguine

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

4–5 cloves garlic, minced

1 and 1/2 tablespoons paprika

1/4–1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cups pumpkin purée

1 and 1/4 cups evaporated milk

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup finely grated parmesan

Salt, to taste

Fresh basil, optional, for garnish

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water and 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a boil. Cook linguine until just shy of al dente. Reserve about 1 cup pasta water before draining. While linguine cooks, heat remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent. Add garlic; cook for another minute, until garlic begins turning golden brown. Reduce heat to low. Add paprika, red pepper flakes, and black pepper. Stir continuously for about 30 seconds to avoid burning spices. Stir tomato paste into aromatics and spices. Cook for 1-2 minutes until slightly darkened and fragrant. Stir in pumpkin purée and nutmeg until evenly incorporated. Cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour in evaporated milk in thirds, stirring continuously until sauce is smooth after each addition. Bring sauce to a gentle simmer; cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat further if sauce begins to boil. If sauce becomes too thick to stir easily, add additional evaporated milk (or pasta water, if out of evaporated milk) . Reduce heat to low. Gradually stir in parmesan until melted and uniform. Taste; season with salt as needed. Add drained linguine to skillet; toss gently until evenly coated. Gradually add reserved pasta water until sauce reaches a smooth, creamy consistency while still clinging to pasta (as opposed to collecting at bottom of skillet). Remove skillet from heat. Transfer pasta into serving bowls; top with fresh basil and additional parmesan, to taste. Serve immediately. If using linguine or another long pasta, sauce must be warm for pasta to be served easily; otherwise, pasta will cling together.

Hope Cognata can be reached at hcognata@wesleyan.edu.