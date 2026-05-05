How Co-op Changed Our Lives: Saturday French Toast at Low Rise C1

There aren’t many things that can bring true joy in this world, much less at 10 a.m. on a Saturday. Against all odds, we believe we have found the cure to all sorrow, localized in the wonderful, mold-ridden walls of the Junior Village. If you’re looking for the best use of your three co-op bread shares, look no further. We present to you pure joy in edible form: co-op challah French toast (affectionately known as “froast”).

This secret and elusive recipe has been passed down from generation to generation. And by that, we mean one of our mother’s passed it down from an Ina Garten cookbook. But don’t worry: We’ve made some of our own edits, which have surely only improved the recipe and certainly made it legally distinct. We hope.

Before we start, you are going to need a couple key ingredients. The first thing is a stove, ideally one that functions, but with enough elbow grease, you can make it work; we’ve done it before. Next, you’ll need a sheet pan large enough to let the slices of challah bathe. Finally, you’ll want a normal pan, a large one is best, but as always, you can make anything work with enough determination. And just a few more things….

c/o Liam Jones

Ingredients (makes 6 large slices, serves 2–3 people):

4 large eggs (from co-op!)

1 cup milk

Vanilla extract, from the heart

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Cinnamon, from the heart

We’re told 1 teaspoon orange zest is good, but we haven’t tried it

Sheer willpower (you’ll need it after Friday night)

1 loaf challah (from co-op!)—You’ll have extra for snacking!

Unsalted butter

Vegetable oil

The power of friendship (or just mild acquaintanceship, whatever you have on hand!)

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, honey, salt, and cinnamon (should you want to use orange zest, this would be the time). Slice challah in 3/4-inch thick slices. Ideally cut from the center to maximize nice thick slices, but whatever floats your boat. Eat the extra—trust us. Place challah slices in a large sheet pan, then pour egg mixture over. Try to cover all slices evenly, using all of the mixture. Soak for 5 minutes, turning once. Heat butter and oil in a saucepan over medium-low to medium heat. Place a small layer of cinnamon sugar (4:1 ratio of sugar to cinnamon) on top of each slice. Add soaked challah and cook for 2–3 minutes on each side until toasted to the preferred degree. Place cooked French toast on a plate and cover with a towel to keep warm while frying remaining slices. Be sure to add more vegetable oil and butter after cooking (we recommend adding another tablespoon of each after every 2 slices). Repeat until all slices have been fried. Time to eat! We recommend serving with maple syrup (if you can avoid Weshop, our syrup of choice is Trader Joe’s), and if you’re so inclined, even more cinnamon. Perhaps even some cinnamon sugar.

There’s only one more co-op pickup left, and if you didn’t already pick challah, we’ll be praying for you. For all you legends who have, we salute you. This will be a crazy Saturday….

Peyton De Winter can be reached at pdewinter@wesleyan.edu.

Liam Jones can be reached at ljones03@wesleyan.edu.