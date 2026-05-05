WesCelebs: Meet the Seniors on The Argus’ Masthead

The Argus’ WesCeleb column highlights the achievements of the University’s notable seniors and their contributions to our campus community. For our last issue, the Features team has decided to shine the spotlight on the talented seniors of The Argus’ Spring 2026 masthead. After four years of late nights in the newsroom, these seniors have left a lasting mark on The Argus’ pages and on the people who wrote alongside them. For those who did not get that chance, we encourage you to take a moment to meet this dedicated group of seniors and read their top takeaways from their time with The Argus.

Sida Chu ’26, Executive Editor

The Argus: What has felt rewarding about working at The Argus?

Sida Chu: There are many, but my favorite has to be digging through the yellowing pages of old Argus [issues] as an archivist and bringing back to light stories of [the University] from its eclectic—often troubling—past.

A: What aspects have been challenging?

SC: It was not easy leading our precious student newspaper, especially as a visa-holding international student, during a time of high political tension on and off campus. Navigating the increasingly fraught conversations around free speech has forced a deep reckoning with journalistic ethics and reminded me of the value of care that lies at the heart of it all. I’m forever grateful for The Argus community for placing their trust in me and supporting one another as we learn to work through these hard times together.

A: Outside of The Argus, where do you spend your time?

SC: I’m a playwright and premiered my play “American Alien” last Spring! I juggle multiple campus jobs as a writing tutor, research assistant, admissions intern, and graphics designer. I volunteer remotely with the transgender community in Singapore and have also contributed my work to local art exhibitions there.

A: What advice would you give your [first]-year self?

SC: Maybe don’t pass on being an Econ major too fast yet…. Just kidding. Trust the process! It’s going to be a fun, and truly life-changing, roller coaster ride.

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

SC: Paper, people, love.

Conrad Lewis ’26, Arts and Culture Editor

A: What about working for The Argus has been meaningful for you?

Conrad Lewis: Making friends with brilliant, talented, and hilarious people who share my knack for writing!

A: Most challenging experiences?

CL: Turning out articles when the deadline is tight. It can be a chore sometimes to sit yourself down and write!

A: What other activities are you involved with?

CL: Slender James; lower-voice a cappella.

A: What would you tell your first-year self?

CL: Don’t try to do everything. Specifically, don’t do three shows in one semester. Finally, talk to people.

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

CL: Discourse, community, banter.

Sam Weitzman-Kurker ’26, Sports Editor

A: What did you find special about working at The Argus?

Sam Weitzman-Kurker: Getting to cover NESCAC [New England Small College Athletic Conference] and national championships.

A: What was a struggle?

SWK: Recruiting new writers.

A: What extracurriculars are you involved with, besides The Argus?

SWK: I don’t really have many. I am the statistician for the golf team and play intramural sports.

A: What message would you send your [first]-year self, if you could?

SWK: Think outside the box more. Try to bring innovative ideas to everything you do.

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

SWK: Ethan, Erin, Max.

Spencer Landers ’26, News Editor

A: What have you valued about working with The Argus?

Spencer Landers: Writing about many different topics with all sorts of people.

A: When was The Argus challenging for you?

SL: When we didn’t have any articles Sunday night. That would be pretty stressful, and then we would have to figure out something really quickly, though it would always end up working out, somehow.

A: How else do you spend your time outside of class?

SL: None. Actually, I play the piano.

A: If you could send a message to your first-year self, what would you say?

SL: I wish I had learnt how to drive beforehand, that would have been convenient.

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

SL: Otter.AI, Haveli, 69741.

Lula Konner ’26, Senior Staff Writer

A: What has been the most rewarding aspect of being part of The Argus?

Lula Konner: I think the community of The Argus is really special. I’ve made really great friends from different grades throughout my years at The Argus, and it has always been a cozy, reliable place to go to, write, edit, and eat Indian food on Mondays and Thursdays.

A: ﻿﻿With those perks, has anything challenged you during your time at The Argus?

LK: I think it can be hard, at times, to report with 100% honesty and journalistic integrity when your audience is made up of your peers who you’ll see at Usdan the next day.

A: Do you have any extracurriculars outside of The Argus?

LK: I TA [teaching assist] for the Center for Prison Education, have a WESU radio show, am part of New Teen Force Improv, and work at Red and Black.

A: Any advice would you give your [first]-year self?

LK: Try not to care about who and what is cool to other people. Make an effort to find people who are genuinely kind and make you feel good and aren’t too invested in that stuff either. Also join clubs because you’re interested in them, or even just because the people seem nice! Go to academic talks and film screenings and anything else that could be enriching. Lean into all the resources this place offers. Remember that [the University] is a tiny, tiny part of the world. Change is the only constant and everything passes.

Blake Fox ’26, Opinion Editor

A: What did you appreciate about your time at The Argus?

Blake Fox: I valued the opportunity to contribute to substantive debate on campus. Much of my writing focused on questions of free speech, academic freedom, and viewpoint diversity…. While these exchanges occasionally involved disagreement, that dialogue was precisely the point. I also conducted a series of interviews with [University] alumni prominent in the legal field, including Zach Shemtob [’06] of “SCOTUSblog,” former federal judge Katherine Forrest [’86], and Jesse Wegman [’96] of the Brennan Center for Justice. These conversations were instructive not only for the professional advice they offered, but also for the insight they provided into how these legal practitioners view the world.

A: What was challenging about being on masthead?

Blake Fox: The delicate balance of writing my own pieces while navigating the editorial judgment required for the section, all while managing my other academic and extracurricular commitments.

A: What are those extra extracurriculars?

BF: I play club tennis, ride for the Wesleyan Equestrian Team, serve as the manager for the varsity men’s tennis team, and write as a senior staff writer for the Arcadia Political Review. I have also taught a Student Forum on the United States Supreme Court. Beyond the University, I produce short-form TikTok videos (@ConstitutionalLaw) for an audience of more than 24,000 followers covering the United States Supreme Court.

A: If given the chance, what advice would you give your [first]-year self?

BF: Seek out disagreement rather than avoid it. Read widely, including works such as “The Coddling of the American Mind,” and engage seriously with perspectives across the ideological spectrum.

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

BF: An intellectual feast.

Ethan Lee ’26, Sports Editor

A: What felt rewarding about being part of The Argus?

Ethan Lee: Seeing my writing in the paper for the first time was really amazing. The whole community was so welcoming and far more accessible than I thought, so the combination of those two things kept me coming back and is the reason I stayed for so long.

A: What was difficult to manage?

EL: It can definitely feel like a part-time job some weeks, maybe even more, so I would say the time I put into it was the most challenging part.

A: What other activities have you put your time into?

EL: Outside of The Argus, I am a compost intern for the Sustainability Office, I play piano, and I was just in my first play at [the University] last semester: “Pericles!”

A: What tips would you give your [first]-year self?

EL: Argus-wise, I would say ask follow-up questions! Hearing old interviews can be painful. As far as life in general, I would just say pace yourself. Even though it flies, four years is a long time and you don’t wanna use up all your energy right away!

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

EL: Fulfilling, Learning, Community.

Carolyn Neugarten ’26, Executive Editor

A: How was your time at The Argus rewarding for you?

Carolyn Neugarten ’26: The Argus helped me understand [the University] and the [University] community in a way that many people never get to. Reporting really pushes you into every campus crack and crevice.

A: What is an experience that challenged you during that time?

CN: Definitely encampment reporting: trying to balance the urgency of the stories while being very deliberate about accuracy and fairness was tough work.

A: What extracurriculars do you balance with The Argus?

CN: Many assorted research assistant positions and odd campus jobs, but Argus was always my primary passion!

A: What would you tell your first-year self today?

CN: Take initiative!

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

CN: Nosy, Relentless, Fulfilling.

Lyah Muktavaram ’26, Senior Staff Writer

A: Most rewarding part of The Argus?

Lyah Muktavaram: The most rewarding part has been writing long-form features that highlight people and communities on campus. It’s been especially meaningful to tell stories that might otherwise go overlooked and to create space for voices that deserve to be heard.

A: What was difficult for you at The Argus?

LM: Finding my niche was challenging. It took time to figure out where I felt most confident and where I could contribute the most meaningfully.

A: Outside of The Argus, how do you spend your time?

LM: Office Coordinator and Environmental Fellow for the Sustainability Office, Volunteer for Food Rescue, Member of Shakti.

A: What advice would you give your [first]-year self?

LM: Breathe. Trust yourself, and don’t take everything so seriously. Give yourself time to grow into your voice and your place on campus.

A: Argus experience in three words?

LM: Shared, fun, fulfilling.

Thomas Lyons ’26, Executive Editor

A: What part of your Argus experience has been especially rewarding?

Thomas Lyons: Serving as EIC [editor-in-chief] last semester was a really rewarding experience. Getting to pitch an article to a first-year in October, and then write a headline for the front-page premiere weeks later, was super. [I] enjoyed getting to understand the paper from idea inception to printing press!

A: ﻿﻿Most challenging experiences at The Argus?

TL: Miles [Pinsof-Berlowitz ’26] and I had some late-night crises I won’t detail, but managing a paper run almost entirely by unpaid 20-year-old volunteers had understandable ups and downs. [I am] grateful to have the opportunity to learn through experience! I know that feels like a throw-away line, but truly, [I was] glad to reckon through tough moments. And all thanks to Miles, who did a really exceptional job.

A: What other extracurriculars are you involved with?

TL: [I am a] house manager at Outhouse, tour guide, drummer in student bands, former EIC at The John Wesley Methodist Charter, recreational NF [Nietzsch Factor] player, [and] food rescue driver.

A: ﻿﻿If you could speak to your first-year self, what would you say?

TL: You will be quite happy here—I promise.

A: Describe your Argus experience in three words.

TL: Full, fun, flowering.

Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Raiza Goel can be reached at rgoel@wesleyan.edu.

Leah Ziskin can be reached at lziskin@wesleyan.edu.

Maggie Smith can be reached at mssmith@wesleyan.edu.