Korean Student Association Strives to Bring Cohesion Within the Wesleyan Korean Community

This past Saturday, Nov. 22, the University’s Korean Student Association (KSA) organized a Chicken and Karaoke Night. Students, Korean and non-Korean, gathered behind the Butterfields to celebrate Korean culture through singing and eating Korean-style fried chicken at the Asian/Asian-American House.

“[It’s important] to celebrate Korean culture and devote a time for people on campus to have a good time together, good food, good vibes, and sing together,” KSA secretary Olivia Kong ’28 said.

Since the beginning of this academic year, the KSA has been holding bi-monthly meetings on the weekends. In October, they invited club members to a Korean brunch at the Powder Hill Dinosaur Park to enjoy pork belly and rice.

The day before Chicken and Karaoke Night, the KSA co-organized the Celebrasia event with the Asian American Student Collective, the Chinese Cultural Club, the Vietnamese Student Association, and the Hong Kong Student Association at the Woodhead Lounge. They provided students with free tteokbokki as well as an array of Asian food. Students had the opportunity to enjoy cultural food and engage in cultural dialogue with others.

“The goal of the event was to promote Korean culture, introduce new people to [the] KSA, and create a space where everyone could come together and have fun,” KSA first-year representative Jeremy Kwon ’29 said. “We wanted both freshmen and returning members to feel welcomed, get to know each other, and build a stronger sense of community within the club.”

“I think a lot of Korean students want to have their heritage represented because there are not many of them here, but we still have a group of students who want to sustain that,” Kong said. “People get excited to meet other people who share a similar or the same heritage, so they support it and try to maintain that culture. That atmosphere of Korean cultural awareness is key to our identity.”

The event also encouraged non-Korean students to explore and learn more about Korean culture.

“I think that these events bring Korean students together by creating an inviting environment where they can see a lot of familiar faces and foods,” Richard Xiong ’28 said. “I also think that events like this are a great way for Korean students to meet and introduce themselves to each other, which further strengthens the Korean student population.”

Attendees shared their personal experiences relating to cultural awareness on campus as well. This is not only crucial to the KSA as a whole, but also to its individual constituents, some of whom are international students.

“As a Korean international student who [lived] in Korea for a year, it’s important for [us] Korean students to spread cultural awareness because it is an integral part of who [we] are,” Kong said. “Make sure it keeps going and doesn’t die out.”

KSA board co-chair Esther Ko ’26 echoed this sentiment.

“Korean culture is deeply rooted in my identity, so being able to celebrate and embrace it is something very important to me,” Ko said.

Other organization members shared their personal experiences growing up with Korean heritage and what it means for them to join the KSA at the University.

“As someone who grew up experiencing the joys of Korean culture firsthand, I’m passionate about sharing that with others,” Kwon said. “Korean culture has played a big role in shaping who I am, from the food and traditions to the sense of community, and I want others to be able to experience that same joy and connection. Being part of [the] KSA gives me the opportunity to help introduce people to those meaningful parts of my culture and create a welcoming space for everyone to explore it together.”

Like many non-Korean members who joined them, Xiong shared his interest in exploring more about Korean culture and values.

“I am interested in exploring Korean culture because I personally enjoy some aspects of Korean culture, such as K-pop and Korean foods, and I would like to learn and experience more of what Korean culture is actually like as compared to what it’s like portrayed in popular culture,” Xiong said.

Closing the evening, many board members shared their intent to organize more events like this in the future.

“Yeah, we are planning to do more fundraisers and movie nights and Korean holidays and games that people really enjoy, events that more American audiences may not be aware of, and we are happy to educate people on things,” Kong said.

