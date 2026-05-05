SafeWords: Sex Horoscopes

It’s hard to believe, but it’s the last issue of the semester, which means that it’s the last SafeWords article as well. As the student body girds their loins in preparation for finals season, we proudly present something to tide you over until you’re free from exams. Presenting: Birdy & Bea’s Sex Horoscopes!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Large and in charge—take this how you will.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Explore the sumptuous parts of life and take the time to build tension before you embark on your sensuous journey.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Taurus season is one of learning and communication—utilize it to your advantage in the bedroom 😉

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Channel your energies into figuring out what YOU want. Your desires matter.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Tune into your adventurous side and try something new (if you feel like it, of course).

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Nurturing is a big theme for you—make sure you’re receiving the care that you are putting out into the world.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Hmmmmm…. We think celibacy might be in your future.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Use your magnetism to your advantage! Flirt with the one you’ve had your eyes on….

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

RUN. Don’t let that clingy someone confine your free spirit. You know who we’re talking about.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Take a break (after finals, of course). Don’t let your workaholic habits affect your personal—and sexual—life.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re independent, but don’t let that prevent you from making meaningful connections.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You have many romantic choices at the moment. Take some time to figure out which one is right for you.

It’s been a pleasure to be your resident columnists this year. As we step down from our spots as sex experts, we hope you learned a thing or two!

Stay safe & sexy,

Birdy & Bea