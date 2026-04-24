Tired of Choosing Between Selling Out and Shouting? The Case for the Tempered Radical

Each day, we as students are called to abandon our generational nihilism: to show up at every protest, sign every petition, care about every cause, and become idealistic, pragmatic activists. We are told that we must be the changemakers, but are given limited instruction on how to navigate work without shutting up, selling out, or searching for a more aligned career path.

But the world doesn’t need more shouting: We’re already plenty polarized and have far too many independent actors. Instead, we could use more tempered radicals: committed insiders who pair hope with action, drive organizational leaders to care about social issues, and build strong coalitions; more people willing to do the dull and challenging work of collaborating with outsiders and institutions to create measured and meaningful change.

Who Are the Tempered Radicals?

Ever heard of the stained-glass ceiling? It is the phenomenon in female-ordaining congregations where women, particularly Black women, are disproportionately given inferior positions to men. For decades, Black women ministers have preached in churches that don’t want them to lead. While some simply start their own congregations, others engage in quiet resistance. They preach from the floor and on Mother’s Day; engage in difficult, often repeated, debates with male colleagues and authorities; and learn to push boundaries while bridging divides. They are tempered radicals.

Tempered radicals are individuals dedicated to organizations and institutions that misalign with their values or identities. They are driven by this tension to create change and can come from any background and fight for any cause. Tempered radicals engage in self-preservation, coalition building, and most importantly, constructive deviance: rule-bending, advocacy, and innovation that rocks the boat for the benefit of themselves, their communities, and the organization at large.

This constructive deviance could entail reframing a discussion on corporate sustainability initiatives as a “customer visit” following a ban on conferences, sharing a decolonial perspective on psychology research at a conference, or developing a less labor-intensive manufacturing process to support new female coworkers. However, it can pertain to small acts of resistance too. Educating those around you about unfamiliar identities, sending challenging emails to supervisors, and standing up for yourself and others can all be examples of constructive deviance.

Critically, tempered radicals must also take time to understand the specific needs and desires of their institution, as well as the processes through which their organization implements change on a material and cultural level. They want to instill lasting change, which often means pitching win-win scenarios, managing others’ impressions of them, and learning to work with those who aren’t aligned with—or stand in direct opposition to—their goals and values.

Is This Just Respectability Politics?

You may worry that this work veers too closely towards respectability politics. Perhaps, you may think tempered radicals are simply forcing themselves into a dehumanizing, corporate-approved box; that they seek to gain minor concessions at the expense of those who cannot enact such a performance, as well as their own legitimacy. However, just because tempered radicals don’t scream from the rooftops or push endlessly for changes far beyond what leadership would consider doesn’t mean they are attempting elitism.

Rather, tempered radicals create change through persistence and community building. They work across divides, make allies rather than opponents, and create groups that can share the load and do the laborious, high-risk work together. In fact, some of the most essential work that tempered radicals perform is in reducing isolation and engaging in solidarity. This coalition building requires both trustworthiness and authenticity—foundational traits that make change from within possible.

Why Be a Tempered Radical?

Tempered radicals don’t just seek their own survival. They act in ways that exhibit constructive deviance, understand institutions, and create community. This work is challenging—draining even—and it is meaningful. There is no law that says you have to shelve the parts of yourself that care to have the career you want, and you need people inside the companies that aren’t magical, that don’t share all your values, to change them.

You don’t have to be the perfect tempered radical fighting for every issue in ways that push boundaries without consequence and make everyone happy. You just need to show up when you can; offer knowledge, support, and belonging where possible; and try to be the person you always wished would be there for you. The world needs more people willing to stay and build even when it’s difficult. Whatever you choose, know that progress requires refusal, imagination, and people doing the unglamorous work of making institutional change last. That tempered radical could be you, fighting from the inside.

Bre Jordan is a member of the class of 2027 and can be reached at bjordan@wesleyan.edu.