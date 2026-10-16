Women’s Rugby Wins All Home Matches

The Wesleyan Women’s Rugby Club won all three home matches on Saturday to remain undefeated, beating the University of New Haven 33–5, Williams College 15–0, and Westfield State University 45–0.

The Cardinals played with boundless energy, fueled by beautiful weather and a large crowd of supporters, including members of the Men’s Rugby Club, alumni, parents, and friends.



For the second week in a row, Lila Milliken ’29 scored the first try of the day within 60 seconds of the opening whistle against the University of New Haven. Less than a minute later, Wesleyan conceded its only try of the day when a Chargers back broke loose to tie the game 5-5. Wesleyan rallied after that, scoring 28 unanswered points, including tries by captains Anna Hynes ’27 and Milliken, as well as Laura McNary ’29 and Celia Walsh ’29. Al Citterio ’27 made four consecutive conversion kicks to help lead the Cardinals to a decisive 33-5 win.



Playing Williams College for the second time this season, Wesleyan knew it faced a tough matchup against an athletic, fundamentally sound club. The Cardinals scored twice in the first four minutes, with tries by Milliken and Walsh, but were otherwise held in check until late in the second half, when Walsh took a pass on the wing and ran 65 meters for her third try of the day. Captain Lily Guerrette ’27 anchored the defense and led the team through strong communication and passing.



After an hour-long break to watch other teams compete, Wesleyan returned for its third match of the day, this time against Westfield State University. With plenty of depth on the roster, Wesleyan fielded a new starting lineup and got the same result. Buoyed by a strong defensive showing from Amaia Canaan ’29, Daniela Salinas ’29, Eden Richman ’27, Gabriella Ager ’29, Margo Buchanan ’27, Makenzie Mertel ’30, and Sofie Profit ’30, the Cardinals blanked Westfield State, while the offense had its biggest performance of the season. Imogene Ostrom ’27 scored twice, and McNary, Grace Wang ’30, Noelle Kohlberger ’30, Citterio, and Milliken each scored once. Citterio kicked three conversions, and McNary added two, bringing the final tally to 45-0.



The Wesleyan Women’s Rugby Club has outscored opponents 139-15 in five wins this season and will take the field again next Saturday at a New Haven-hosted tournament. The team is always looking for new members, regardless of experience or ability. They practice from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Long Lane Farm rugby field.

Tyler Kania is the Head Coach of Women’s Rugby at Wesleyan University. He can be contacted at tkania@wesleyan.edu.