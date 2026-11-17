Please learn about the CT Dept. of Transportation plan that affects campus and downtown neighborhoods. The public hearing is Wednesday, Nov 18th, at Middletown High, with informal viewing at 5:30 and public hearing at 6:30.

The plan removes the two stoplights on Route 9 and replaces them with a new exit ramp about a mile south of downtown, leading to the intersection on River Road by the Wesleyan boathouse. The drivers – the last loose projection was 7000 cars/day – would then use local streets to get to their destination (such as the Portland Bridge or Washington Street toward Meriden).

This matters to Wesleyan because many of those cars will naturally cut up through campus, using Church, High, Vine, William and other neighborhood streets. I did write to President Michael Roth and hope there will be some administrative representation at the meeting, but any student or staff voices would have a huge impact on highlighting the pedestrian experience and the other risks of this plan.

It seems like a common-sense idea: of course stoplights on a highway must be more dangerous. In reality, there are fewer accidents or injuries at the Route 9 lights than on Washington Street, which has had four pedestrian fatalities in recent years (compared to zero on the highway at the lights, in the same time frame, knock on wood). There are many things that the DOT should have already done to improve safety for drivers on the highway, like separating the turn lanes and improving the signals, but instead, they are fixed on the idea of removing the lights as the only option.

This is not just about deflecting cut-through traffic on certain campus streets.

It turns Rapallo Ave, historically a neighborhood of low-income residents and high ethnic and racial diversity, into a one-way multi-lane route, with new noise and light pollution. Local parking is removed and sidewalks are narrowed to absorb the expected backup — a rotten thing to do to the people and business in that area.

The new exit leads to to a new rotary in the River Road area, through a superfund site crossed by a railroad track and Sumner Brook, within a floodplain and wetland area, with multiple environmental impacts. The exit from the highway is adjacent to a federal housing project, Maplewood Terrace, and DOT has already said they would need to add a high wall to deflect sound for housing authority residents. The longterm local goal of a riverfront recreational path and use of Harbor Park is at odds with the increase in traffic volume and new highway speeds.

Our downtown businesses will be put at risk as years of construction will be followed by a new pattern where thousands of cars a day are traveling on Main Street because they have been diverted away from their destination. This impacts the best pace for downtown traffic, which now allows for easy diagonal parking, and lots of pedestrian activity. Part of Route 9 will be elevated and several entrance/exit points for downtown will be permanently closed, making every trip downtown take longer than it does currently. It’s a major economic blow that I don’t think we can afford, and threatens not just our walkable downtown culture but our tax base.

The plan may deliver faster travel times for those passing through, but will add inconvenience and risk to every local trip. Even the goal of faster commutes on the highway is in question; research shows that induced demand soon leads to more traffic and development sprawl, higher highway speeds lead to more injuries, and downtowns don’t bounce back when access is removed.

Use your google search skills to see the project map for CT DOT project 0082-0318, alternative #11.

The lights on the highway are there because it’s a complex and narrow strip of land. Over the past 40 years, each proposal has been rejected because of the harm it does to downtown Middletown. But the DOT is determined to move this plan ahead.

Please look into this plan and speak up, despite the short notice. This meeting on Wednesday is likely the only opportunity for public comment in person – and there may be a short window for written comments to the DOT. Our local leaders need to hear from us how this impacts our community.

Jen Alexander ’88 Hon. ’09 is a Middletown resident. She can be reached at jalexander01@snet.net.