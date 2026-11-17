My beloved Wesleyan:

It hurts me to see you condemn AI use, yet turn around and use it yourself. Your new WesMaps is a lifeless, sterile pile of slop. It’s not innovative; it’s inauthentic. Don’t think we didn’t notice your AI flyers, either. If you didn’t think people would notice, or care, you’ve grossly misread the room. You have a student body brimming with talent, yet you’re choosing an institutionalized plagiarism machine. Stop squandering your potential. Hire a student to do it right.

Please do better. It’s not a new design; it’s hypocrisy.

Tristan Scales can be reached at tscales@wesleyan.edu.