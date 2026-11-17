Our new science building, or Kai-li, as my friends have taken to calling it, is a beautiful work of engineering and architecture. While it takes the idea of open-concept perhaps too seriously, and I miss the old Pi café, I can’t deny my adoration for the wide array of chairs and oddly shaped tables, the Severance-themed classrooms, the massive window that will someday have a more aesthetically-pleasing view.

But I can’t find myself truly enchanted. In the foundations of this building, I know, lie the ruins of thriving program houses and a preschool, torn down to make space for the project.

And embedded in the polished stone, I know, are untold lost wages and unfair labor practices. After all, Wesleyan chose a bidding process that rewarded contractors willing to cut corners.

In fact, the University proudly admitted that more than 1 in 3 workers on the project were non-union. In a state where as many as 28% of construction workers are misclassified or paid off the books (one of the highest rates in the nation), Wesleyan relied upon subcontractors whose business models often depend on cutting costs through wage theft and worker misclassification.

This matters: non-union construction worksites in our region have 14.6% more safety violations than union ones. Meanwhile, unionized firms, with their apprenticeship-trained workforces, have nearly 30% fewer critical injuries.

Now Wesleyan has moved on to its next project: the demolition of Low Rise and renovation of Junior Village. The much-loved apartments, now more than 50 years old, are past their prime. I should know. I lived in Low Rise just last year, and spent much of my time calling Physical Plant: clogs, a broken pipe in our ceiling, and then our roof began to leak when the snow melted—it never did stop leaking.

Low Rise and High Rise are ready for modernization, I agree, but as we revitalize our campus, let’s not leave out Middletown residents and workers.

Our Junior Village, after all, was built to be integrated with a sister community for Traverse Square. The proposal earned Wesleyan $1.6 million ($13.3 million in today’s dollars) towards its construction by aligning with 1960s Middletown’s goals of beautification and highway development at the expense and displacement of its poor and racial minorities.

Let’s not forget the folks who are here year-after-year and all summer long. What has Wesleyan done for them? Neglected their playground until it had to be torn down. Closed down the Green Street Teaching & Learning Center for “budget reasons.” Bought the building that held their Head Start Program to convert it into art studios. Depleted the city’s property tax base as the University bought up ever more property. And Wesleyan doesn’t pay a dime in property taxes come April, even though the school relies on Middletown’s emergency services.

This time around, with the science building we’ve come to appreciate, Wesleyan refused to negotiate for community benefits and union jobs. The University could have created good-paying, safe jobs and opportunities for the Middletown community. They chose not to. They’ll happily do so again.

But students and community members have a say in the matter, and we can demand fair construction practices and equitable treatment of the community.

I’m proud to be part of the Fair Dorms campaign run by the Wesleyan United Student Labor Action Coalition (USLAC). We’re demanding that the University sign a legally-binding project labor agreement (PLA) and community benefits agreement (CBA).

A PLA will require that they hire only responsible contractors and subcontractors who are willing to follow high labor safety standards; pay workers fair middle-class wages, with decent benefits; and reject the wage theft, unsafe practices, and shady behavior all too common in the construction industry.

A CBA is a contract signed by the developer (Wesleyan) and local groups or the City that guarantees a developer follows through on their commitments to local residents. It could include investments in local parks, public transit, and housing; or offer long-term financial commitment to the schools, arts programs, or afterschool for the families who will be required to put up with years of congestion, air pollution, and noise.

Other colleges have made these agreements: Harvard, Yale, UConn, and Connecticut’s community colleges to name a few. We can join them.

We know that Wesleyan can’t be trusted to keep up community programs or treat workers fairly on their own. If given the chance, they have shown us they will exploit workers and scale back their commitment to community programs. That’s what the University did last year, while it spent $200 million on the new science building.

They won’t do the right thing of their own accord. So, we can make them do better.

Dozens of students mobilized with community members to oppose their last rezoning attempt, and the commission voted against the University’s proposal, 7-0.

We can demand more for our community. We can demand Wesleyan partner with local and labor leaders to sign a Community Benefits Agreement and a Project Labor Agreement.

When I walk down to Main Street, past the Low Rise apartments I called home for a year, that Middletown residents have called their backyard for a lifetime, I wonder: what will they look like after their transformation? Will they be terribly modern, gray spaces? Beautiful, inviting reprieves? Will they have stoves that don’t burn all the food? Enough laundry machines for their residents? And most importantly, I wonder, when we dig into the foundations of the dorms that might last us another fifty years, what will we find?

I hope we will find a future where Wesleyan is a good neighbor to Middletown, and where residents are partners in the shaping of their city. A future where the University invests in the construction workers who build our school and the residents who keep Middletown running.

We have the opportunity to develop in an equitable, sustainable, and fair way. It’s time for Wesleyan to come to the table.

Bre Jordan can be reached at brjordan@wesleyan.edu.