Students Sled Into an Icy Spring Semester As Snowstorm Fern Arrives at Wesleyan

c/o Leah Ziskin

Snow.

From Foss Hill to College Row, this was the defining feature of the University’s campus, kicking off the Spring 2026 semester in an unprecedented manner. As students ventured into the wintry landscape, many swapped their books and backpacks for cups of hot chocolate and sleds.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, along with large parts of the country, Connecticut was hit by Winter Storm Fern, which dumped 11 to 13.6 inches of snow onto the Middlesex County area, including the city of Middletown. The storm proved to be historic for the state, with Sunday’s snowfall ranking as the seventh-largest in Middletown in a single day.

Businesses across the city closed their doors, communities stocked up on supplies, and many prepared for a long day of shoveling ahead. The University alerted students and faculty via email late on Sunday. The message received indicated that the campus would function with limited operations, cancellation of all non-essential work and events, and allowed professors to determine whether to conduct their class virtually or cancel it entirely.

In the midst of an abnormal return to campus, students took advantage of the heavy snowfall and enjoyed their time outside, even in the bitterly cold conditions. Some ventured to Foss Hill to embrace the traditional ritual of sledding, while others were seen skiing around campus. For all, the snow day provided a break from regular schedules and transformed the university into a hub for outdoor recreation and social gatherings.

Weaving between speeding sledders and icy streets, Argus reporters braved the cold to discuss the opportunity and community that a snow day brought to campus.

“I love the snow,” Lev Abramson ’28 said. “It’s the best…. Everything is awesome. The snow is great.”

While in the past a heavy snowfall would typically result in school closures and classes being cancelled, the age of Zoom has allowed classes to be easily relocated to digital platforms.

Edward Alrick on Foss Hill with skis; c/o Leah Ziskin

“None of my classes got fully canceled, but both were on Zoom,” Edward Alrick ’29 said. “Which is kind of crazy, because they were the first classes of the semester.”

There are many ways to pass the time during a snowy day, ranging from leisurely and comfortable activities to outside and active pursuits. Students across campus were able to find both relaxation and adventure in the University’s closure.

“I think there’s two sides to a snow day,” Quincy Segal ’26 said. “Part of it is, you know, being inside and being cozy while all the snow is outside, and then the other part is venturing out into it.”

Montana Gura ’27 furthered this thought by describing an ideal blend of a productive and dynamic snow day.

“It’s so awesome out here with everyone,” Gura said. “Today I unpacked and cleaned my room, and then I did some homework, and then I came here. I’m looking forward to tonight. Me and my friends who live in The Shed are having a snowball fight. But we are calling it a ‘shnowball’ fight because it’s at The Shed.”

Numerous students decided to “hit the slopes” in an unusual fashion and took to skiing down Foss Hill alongside the more conventional sledders.

“I brought [skis] out because I knew there would be some kind of student-run ski trips going,” Alrick said. “It was pretty last-minute that I decided to bring [my skis] out, but I’m glad I did, because it’s bumping out.”

Tenley Flint ’27 and Elanora Smith ’27 embraced the substantial snowfall through cross-country skiing.

“It’s just really fun to go out in the road when it’s not plowed, get some weird looks, and have fun,” Flint said. “The conditions are a little brutal. We’re definitely getting whipped in the face. We’re definitely getting some icicles everywhere. But it’s been really fun. We’ve gone all up and down the streets. We went around the track a little bit.”

On the popular social media app Fizz, an anonymous user posted a video of Flint and Smith skiing, captioning the video “Wesleyan performative male final boss.” This post, which circulated as part of a local forum for Wesleyan students, reached roughly 1,100 upvotes, and went on to be posted on the Fizz at Wesleyan and Barstool Wesleyan Instagram accounts.

When questioned about the unexpected social media fame, Smith commented on the misleading aspect of the post.

“Let the people know: we may be performative, but we’re definitely not males,” Smith wrote in a message to The Argus.

For many students, significant snow days have become rarer in recent times, substantially owing to the effects of climate change; this year’s nor’easter evoked emotions of nostalgia and reminiscence.

“It’s pretty good snow today,” Natalie Garson ’29 said. “It hasn’t snowed this much anywhere near me in a long time.”

Roman Zelman ’26 added on to this sentiment by advocating for the appreciation of heavy snowfall.

“These days are getting rarer and rarer, so I think it’s a good time to cherish them,” Zelman said.

The recent snowstorm not only brought an unusual start to the semester, but also fostered a sense of community and togetherness among students taking advantage of the snowy conditions.

“I love seeing just how many people come out to go down [Foss], whether it’s on a sled or [the] few skiers out here,” Alrick said. “Everyone’s coming out and enjoying it. So it’s really fun.”

Students like Hannah Lindner ’29 relished the rare moment of collective shared experience.

“I usually like to spend cold days with friends, sledding, or in the warmth with a cup of tea,” Lindner said. “I’m having so much fun with the snow out, even though it’s really cold. Everyone is really cheery, and there’s a lot of community on the hill.”

Maggie Smith can be reached at mssmith@wesleyan.edu.

Leah Ziskin can be reached at lziskin@wesleyan.edu.