Ask The Argus: Back to School Edition

Welcome back to Ask The Argus, a column brought to you by the magnificent Features section!

Every once in a while, we bring you the hottest advice from your wonderful, trusty, seasoned editors. For the first column of this semester, we sat down with members of The Argus to brainstorm the pressing questions that new and returning students may have as they transition back to campus to tackle a new school year. To submit a question to Ask The Argus, fill out the form or DM us on Instagram @wesleyan.argus.

I want to get around Connecticut, but I don’t have a car or know how to drive…. What do I do?

You’ve come to the right place. I have also been car-less for most of my time at college. More than once, I’ve tried to go on a peaceful walk and ended up on a highway. Of course, one option is to befriend someone with a car. If you’re a first-year, finding a friend with a car is more of a rarity, but not impossible. When asking for a ride, it’s all about framing and tone. You can try, “Wanna hang out this weekend? I was thinking it’d be fun to drive to Trader Joe’s together…and then to CVS for my medication. We can get coffee after!” Note that the request for a ride is obscured here; when you frame it like this, the car is merely a shared vessel for a beautiful adventure between two people.

There are also, of course, many sustainable alternatives to driving. You can be the change you wish to see and get a bike. There are some cheap ones on Facebook Marketplace. The University also has some sustainability programs and partnerships that can help you get around. If you’re just looking to get around campus, you can take the RIDE, the free campus shuttle that runs nightly during the academic year from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. There’s also the XtraMile, a ride-sharing service that anyone can use to get around in downtown Middletown. Simply download the app, select your pick-up and destination locations, and present your WesID for 17+ free on-demand stops. Check out the Wesleyan Sustainability website for transportation options for all your traveling needs within and beyond Middletown.

If all else fails, you could try learning to drive. I am personally on that journey; it’s an emotional rollercoaster, but so rewarding. Every time I get behind the wheel, my heart beats crazy fast, but I know that I’m one step closer to that license. If you want to talk to someone about learning to drive later in life (age 21), I’m around. I love talking about driving. I’ve brought it up in almost every single one of my conversations in the last month. It’s honestly a great conversation starter; it’s sort of like sports in that it’s a pretty neutral topic that almost everyone can talk about. And there are so many genuine questions to ask: Thoughts on cruise control? Did you pass the road test on your first try? Merging is so hard and random, right? The list goes on and on. People like talking about things they know that you don’t know, I think.

I hope that you now feel a bit more empowered as a regular civilian in a world of drivers and car owners. Know that you’re not alone and there are many people out there who are just like you. And wear a helmet if you end up with a dubiously sourced Facebook Marketplace bike!

I’m a first-year. What does finals/reading period look like? How do I prepare?

I remember finding myself in Olin or Sci Li late at night, fueled by coffee and the realization that classes really do add up. Reading period can feel like both a curse and a blessing; you suddenly have all this “free time,” but also the pressure to use every hour wisely. Finals here usually mean a mix of take-home essays, in-class exams, and presentations, and it can feel overwhelming when everything piles on at once. What can be helpful is mapping out deadlines and exam dates at the start of reading period (or even at the start of the semester when professors give out syllabi), breaking down bigger assignments into smaller, more manageable steps, and taking short breaks to recharge. And yes, sleep matters; your brain probably works better when it’s rested.

Where are the Argus newspapers located?

Besides the obvious spots like Usdan or Exley, you can also pick up a copy of our newspaper in plenty of other corners on campus and in Middletown: Fisk Hall, Boger Hall, RJ Julia Bookstore, Russell Library, Klekolo World Coffee, 55 High Street, Red and Black, WesWings (Swings), Freeman Athletic Center, the Frank Center for Public Affairs (PAC), and Olin Library.

I feel like I’m constantly running between classes, clubs, and jobs. How do people actually manage their time here without collapsing from exhaustion?

You are definitely not the only one who feels that way—Wesleyan students are notorious for loading their schedules with more commitments than anyone could reasonably juggle. A genuinely helpful framework is the Rule of Seven, which reminds you to be intentional about how many activities you take on. Between classes, jobs, clubs, and social life, it’s easy to burn out if you try to do everything at once. The truth is that you have eight whole semesters to explore everything the University has to offer, so there’s no need to rush into every opportunity immediately. What helped me was creating a core routine—class, meals, and sleep—and then layering clubs and jobs around that foundation. When things get overwhelming, it’s worth checking in with Academic Peer Advisors (APAs), who can share strategies for time management, study tips, and even how to connect with professors. And don’t underestimate the power of small pauses: an hour to walk around campus, grab coffee with a friend, or just lie down on Foss Hill can make a huge difference in balancing everything. In short, it’s not about squeezing everything in; it’s about finding the pace that lets you thrive rather than collapse.

Lula Konner can be reached at lkonner@wesleyan.edu.

Nancy Li can be reached at nli02@wesleyan.edu.

Lyah Muktavaram can be reached at lmuktavaram@wesleyan.edu.