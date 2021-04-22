In “Slime Language 2,” Young Thug Is a Superstar and a Label Head

Young Thug’s record label, Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records, put out their second compilation album, “Slime Language 2” last Friday, April 16. With “Slime Language 2,” Thug presents himself as not only the electric artist that has brought something new to hip-hop, but also a label head that allows artists he influenced to shine. Compilation albums have been some of the most fun moments of hip-hop history, as they allow several rappers to come together to show off their musical personalities. The album cover was revealed a few days before its release and showcased the various artists and producers on the label. Young Thug came prepared with an army.

Young Thug is credited heavily on the album, appearing on 13 out of the 23 tracks, rapping in his signature melodic style. As usual, Thug has multiple flow switches, intricate deliveries, and overall fantastic songwriting on “Slime Language 2.” Since the beginning of his career, Young Thug has been comfortable with a unique style, but over time he has achieved a greater grasp of it, pushing his sound even further on this album.

“Slime Language 2” is also credited to Gunna, who appears on seven tracks. As one of YSL Records’ first signees, Gunna has garnered a significant following of his own, releasing hit songs, gathering numerous plaques, and creating his own lane in hip-hop. These two rappers alone set a high bar, defining what it means to be a trap superstar. The project has several artists on the YSL label, including Yung Kayo, T-Shyne, Karlae, Lil Duke, and several others. Since the label’s creation in 2016, Young Thug has slowly risen to the status of an iconic mainstay in hip-hop. A project like this allows him to push the trap genre and let the next generation of rappers take over with the resources he can provide for them.

One of my favorite tracks off the album is “Proud of You” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Yung Kayo. True fans have finally received this track after it was first teased by Uzi over three years ago. Lil Uzi crafted the perfect hook for this atmospheric trap song, which has been stuck in my head all week. Each rapper on the track delivers an engaging verse, contributing to what is certified to be a summer single at parties and festivals.

“I Like” is another personal favorite. The song contains orchestral and ambient elements that create a smooth, cinematic backdrop for Karlae and recent viral star Coi Leray. As one of the few tracks without Young Thug, the two rappers stand on their own and are able to capture the listener’s attention to provide a track with spacey vibes.

“Ski” is a testament to the long-standing relationship between Young Thug and Gunna. A track with strings and hard-hitting drums, the duo showcase their chemistry with one another. The song was created for virality, sparking the new Ski Challenge, a dance on social media. Celebrities such as Future, Kevin Hart, Drake, and Migos have participated in this challenge. Although the trend is hilarious, it seems very strange for grown men in their 30s trying to appeal to teenagers on TikTok through arm-based dances.

The duo link up with Travis Scott for the spacey yet high-energy “Diamonds Dancing.” The trio have collaborated numerous times, most notably to remix Thug’s “Hot” in 2019. Seeing three rappers of this stature on an amazingly catchy song together is a sight to behold and a must-listen.

The project’s lead single, “Take it to Trial,” set a high bar for “Slime Language 2.” Young Thug is accompanied by Gunna and Yak Gotti as they rap about how much they hate the law and flex their wealth. It is quite a remarkable track that deserves its place as the first single.

“Real” is a song full of sorrow and pain. Unfoonk, Thug’s younger brother, is featured on the track, but takes the shine away from Young Thug. He sings about mistrust and the lack of loyalty from his loved ones around him. He wants those around him to ride and die for him but ultimately he must count on himself to make it in the end. The track is accompanied by a beat driven by an emotional guitar line.

“Slime Language 2” will stand out over time in Young Thug’s discography because of its ability to bring so many different artists together and create a cohesive album full of energetic hits, soulful melodic tracks, and ambient songs. This album is incredible and fresh. Trap music can often be repetitive and overdone, but this album made me a fan of the ever-evolving genre. As we head towards a post-pandemic world, Young Slime Records will have so much to offer to its fanbase.

