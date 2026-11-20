Wesleyan Reproductive Advocacy and Legislation (WRAL) hosted a “Pie A Prof” fundraiser on Huss Lawn on Thursday, Nov. 19. The event allowed students to throw paper plate pies, constructed of whipped or shaving cream, at volunteering professors. Proceeds were donated to It Ends With Us, an advocacy organization for sexual violence prevention on college campuses. WRAL said that the event was organized in light of the recent Cornell sexual violence case.

Dozens of students gathered to support this cause. Each student paid $5, making sure that their professor of choice not only agreed to be pied, but displayed “enthusiastic consent.” The event also gave participating professors the opportunity to express any preferences of where the student could or couldn’t pie them.

Some professors explained what drew them into this event, and the significance of the cause. Ajna F. Kertesz, David Scott Williams Visiting Professor of Psychology, expressed support towards young women coming forward regarding their experiences with sexual violence.

“It’s not that long ago that I was a young female student on a college campus, so I feel very strongly for these girls and these women who are coming forward and just wanting to support the cause,” Kertesz said.

Other professors appreciated the creativity of the event in emphasizing consent. Associate Professor of Mathematics Christopher Rasmussen said he enjoyed how the event addressed the topic in a tangible way.

“I think it’s a creative way to talk about consent in practical terms, so that you see it in a situation where it’s not just words and abstract language,” Rasmussen said.

Some professors reached out to their students to make sure to show up and support the cause. Merriwether King ’27 shared that Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences Anthony Cummings encouraged members of their class to attend the event.

“He actually emailed us [saying], ‘Come pie me, come pie me!’” King said. “So we met up at his office beforehand to go. I thought it was good because you could pie people violently all the time. You could just do it any random day. So this is like a safe space to pie people.”

WRAL, led by co-coordinators Sophia Ortins ’27, Annabelle Hegarty ’28, Minaal Khwaja ’28, and Kashvi Gera ’29, is a student organization under the Jewett Center for Community Partnerships that educates students on reproductive rights. In the past, they have hosted talks on changes in reproductive policy and organized Plan B handouts.

“We are aware that one of the reasons why someone may seek an abortion can be because they are pregnant as a result of sexual violence, so although WRAL is not directly related to SA prevention, we thought it fell under our club’s scope and wanted to help however we could,” Khwaja wrote in an email to The Argus.

However, some professors who were asked to volunteer for the event were critical of its humorous tone and responded to WRAL abrasively, according to Khwaja.

“We got some pushback,” Khwaja wrote. “A lot of professors were not understanding of what we were trying to do, and also confused as to why any of their peers would sign up for this, which was not the best to hear.”

Hegarty added that the Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) asked to meet with the co-coordinators of WRAL to clarify the nature of the event.

“We got an email from OEI and had a meeting with them to talk it over, since there were a few concerns,” Hegarty said. “There were a few people who were saying that they were concerned about how they thought we were making light of violence, which we obviously did not intend to do at all. That’s when we added the consent aspect to the pieing, in which students ask first, ‘Can I pie you?’ Then professors have to enthusiastically say yes before [getting pied].”

While OEI supported WRAL in planning the event, the co-coordinators also shared criticism of the University’s response to sexual violence.

“The University could better support survivors by making their resources more well known,” Khwaja wrote. “We all learned about Title IX and WesWell during orientation, but how and to what extent they can actually help is unclear to the student body as a whole.”

The co-coordinators of WRAL also expressed their concerns that former Title IX Coordinator and Assistant Vice President of Equity and Inclusion Debbie Colucci had not been replaced at the time of correspondence. Colucci has since been replaced with temporary part-time Title IX Coordinator Jill Bassett-Cameron, according to a school-wide email from Vice President of Equity and Inclusion Willette Burnham-Williams sent on Tuesday, Nov. 17.



“We are very saddened to see [Colucci] go and wish her the best in her retirement, and think it’s a bit ludicrous that she doesn’t have a replacement yet,” Khwaja wrote.

Additionally, WRAL shared that some professors were concerned about the historical appropriateness of Pie a Prof. Former Dean of the College Edgar Beckham ’58, who served from 1973 to 1990, was pied in the face by a student in 1982. This incident led to the arrest of the student for assault, although the charges were later reduced to breach of the peace. After the 1982 incident, a pie-throwing booth with Beckham as a target was cancelled when the organisers were informed that the student had been prosecuted and sentenced in court. Beckham was notorious for his support of police presence at the University, and had several other students arrested for attacking him with a squirt gun and for participating in “smoke outs.”

Akari Ikeda can be reached at aikeda@wesleyan.edu.

Emily Harris can be reached at eharris01@wesleyan.edu.