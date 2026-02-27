University Announces Limited Operations to Start Week, After Second Major Snowstorm Blows Across Northeast

On Monday, Feb. 23, the University announced limited campus operations due to a blizzard that affected most of Connecticut and the Eastern Seaboard. These limited operations continued into the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 24, ending at noon. Due to the parking ban enforced by the City of Middletown beginning Sunday, Feb. 22, students were advised by Public Safety (PSafe) to move their cars to the University parking lots.

Tens of millions in the Northeast were put under a blizzard warning on Sunday, Feb. 22. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency, restricting travel on limited access highways to only essential services. The blizzard developed into a bomb cyclone on Monday, with parts of the Northeast receiving over three feet of snow. In Middletown, many businesses were closed, with the city getting 17 inches of snow as of Monday night.

In a campus-wide email, the University announced the decision to limit operations for the following day at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22. According to the email, it was originally anticipated that the University would resume normal operations on Tuesday. However, the University followed up with an update on Monday evening, stating that normal campus operations would be resumed after noon on Tuesday due to the heavy impact of the snow on traffic.

Nonetheless, many classes on Tuesday afternoon were cancelled or moved online. Some professors expressed their frustrations over the disruption to their class schedules.

“I’m disappointed in the University’s decision not to open properly tomorrow morning,” Professor of History Gary Shaw wrote in an email. “For almost all the time I’ve been at Wesleyan, there was no possibility of closing, it’s a residential college; students are on hand, that’s the most important fact. We teach them. Logistically, the University now makes it difficult for me to just open the buildings and classrooms on my own.”

Facilities across campus were severely affected by the blizzard. On Monday, Usdan Marketplace, Weshop, and Wes Wings were the only dining options open. On Tuesday, most dining locations were open with alternate times. However, the RIDE shuttle did not operate over the weekend and only restarted operations on Tuesday evening.

c/o Spencer Landers

“I do wish more dining facilities were readily available during the storm to keep us well fed,” Edwin Cheah ’28 wrote in a message to The Argus. “After all, the classic line does go: ‘One cannot love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.’”

Many students made the most of the snow day as professors cancelled classes, choosing to congregate with friends. Dozens of students could also be seen on Foss Hill sledding, skiing, and snowboarding.

“As someone who was born and raised in California, experiencing my first snow day was definitely interesting,” Cale Dusseault ’29 wrote in a message to The Argus. “I surprisingly enjoyed my first ever snow day as it gave me and my friends a chance to be cooped up all day and finally get to hang out and catch up.”

As classes and other events resumed Tuesday afternoon, many students braved the outdoors and icy road conditions across campus.

“I slipped and it was really embarrassing, but the ground crew did a great job clearing up the majority of the snow before it got too bad,” Dottie Smith ’29 wrote in a message to The Argus. “I think [the University] could salt the roads more heavily and also shovel the places farther on campus, like towards Red & Black Cafe.”

As of Thursday, Feb. 26, the parking ban across Middletown has not yet been lifted.

Akari Ikeda can be reached at aikeda@wesleyan.edu.