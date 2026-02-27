SafeWords: Let’s Talk About Yeast Infections

Maybe this isn’t the type of article you expect from a sex and relationship column, but I, Bea, feel that it is my duty to inform the populace about what exactly a yeast infection is, especially as I had little to no clue until I went through one myself. Since overall physical well-being is a key component of sexual health, and since yeast infections commonly originate as a result of sexual encounters, I feel that this is an important topic for discussion. Also, for some reason (the reason being the usual culprit: the patriarchy), yeast infections hold a few common stereotypes that should be debunked. That’s right, SafeWords is taking a feminist stand.

A not-so fun fact, if you happen to have a vagina: Congratulations! You are part of the population that has a 75% chance of experiencing a yeast infection in your lifetime. Anyway, let’s get into it.

But What Exactly are Yeast Infections?

Yeast infections are caused by an overgrowth of Candida yeast, which is a fungus that grows naturally on the human body. In the vagina, a yeast infection often occurs when the vaginal pH level is off, which is usually caused by taking antibiotics, hormonal changes such as high estrogen levels, a weakened immune system, irritants such as certain fabrics or cosmetics, or sexual activity. Usually, these infections can last anywhere between a few days and a week.

What are the Symptoms?

The overgrowth of Candida can cause itchiness and burning in or around the vagina, especially when urinating or taking part in sexual activity. The vulva itself can also appear red and swollen. Because of this, yeast infections often get confused with being a UTI or an STI. However, an indicator that one is actually experiencing a yeast infection is the presence of odorless, thick, and clumpy discharge that is similar to the consistency of cottage cheese. Not a fun analogy, I know. My one piece of advice for anyone experiencing this would be to NOT ITCH. It’s sooooooo tempting, but like a mosquito bite, it will only make it worse.

What are the Treatments?

You can get a diagnosis for a yeast infection through your healthcare provider by taking a sample of vaginal discharge. After that, antifungal medications that contain either miconazole or terconazole are your best bet. Some types will require insertion into the vagina itself, which I know sounds absolutely terrifying. Thankfully, there are a number of oral (pun intended) or topical medications that are far more comfortable. One important note is that you should not have sex until you are finished with the treatment, as some medications can weaken the materials used in condoms, and sexual activity can also cause further irritation.

Preventative Measures

The main preventative measures are to practice good genital hygiene, such as wiping from front to back and washing the vulva with water or unscented soap. It’s also recommended to keep the area dry, since infections thrive in damp areas; avoid scented products and douching; and tight clothing and synthetic materials.

Debunking Common Misconceptions

One thing I would like to make very clear: If someone has a yeast infection, it is not an indicator of whether that individual is having a lot of or a little sex with many or few people. No slut shaming around here, folks! In fact, you can get a yeast infection without experiencing sexual intercourse at all.

Having a yeast infection also doesn’t mean that you are unhygienic or dirty; it just means that you got unlucky, perhaps in relation to the reasons listed above.

Also, I’m begging you, for the love of God and all things good and pure, DO NOT PUT YOGURT OR GARLIC ANYWHERE NEAR YOUR VAGINA. If you take anything away from this article, please let it be this. Do not resort to MAHA-esque treatments if you happen to be going through a yeast infection. It is bound to only make it worse. Thanks to the wonders of modern medical progress, there is a bounty of options for you to consider instead.

I know we’ve been focusing on vaginal yeast infections, but it is possible for people without vaginas to also experience yeast infections, although it is a much smaller chance. Moreover, it’s possible to experience yeast infections on other parts of the body; it’s not just limited to the vagina. It can sprout up on the breasts, armpits, or mouth, amongst other areas.

I hope this unofficial guide was helpful—maybe you even learned a thing or two! If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, I highly suggest you speak to your healthcare provider.

Stay safe, healthy, and sexy,

Bea (½ of Birdy & Bea)