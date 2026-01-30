My Six Predictions for 2026: Lace, Collars, Monograms, Jeans, and Enduring Personal Style

c/o Alexandra Lee

The dreaded, yet inevitable, has happened: 2016 is back. But how will we, now older and wiser, put a spin on the VSCO-filtered ripped jeans of ten years ago? And what new styles will accompany the Triangl bikini and bomber jacket in the new decade? Here are six trend predictions for 2026:

East-Asian Influences: “You met me at a very Chinese time in my life.” With the rise in memes referencing our collective “Asian-ness,” it’s no surprise that fashion wants to tag along. We’ve already seen the Adidas Lunar New Year jacket sell out, infiltrate the resale sites, and be duped by Shein. Moreover, 2025 trends also seemed to draw on Indian culture. The Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson collection drew backlash for its unacknowledged South Asian inspiration, while dupattas reigned supreme. For better or worse, I think that in 2026, we’ll move farther east with frog clasps, qipao collars, and “Asian-esque” patterns.

Lace: Be ready to wax poetic with lace on your clothes, tablescapes, and more. Pinterest users’ searches for ‘poet aesthetic’ have increased 175%, while Dior’s Fall/Winter Ready-to-Wear was laced with lace embellishments, trims, and overlays. We’re witnessing the rise of the slip dress—another 2016 style making a re-appearance—and the growing influence of lingerie on daily clothing. In entertainment, the return of Regency and Victorian-era shows, including Bridgerton and The Buccaneers, as well as the (much-criticized) release of Wuthering Heights, will reliably catapult lace to the forefront of our minds. Some might say that the material never really disappeared, and it’s indeed been an element of the coquette-core for the last few years. But in 2026, lace will replace bows as the frontrunner for hyperfemininity, and we’ll see it more than ever before.

Monograms: Drawing on the growing interest in personal style and investing in lifelong products, let me introduce you to the monogram. I’ll admit, this one’s a bit self-indulgent. I have a limited basis for predicting monogram mania except for my own bias (don’t monograms make the most boring items fun?) and personal experience (didn’t anyone else routinely monogram their backpacks and lunchboxes in grade school?). So, in the spirit of putting a twist on a 2016 style, as we take part in the surge of trends related to personalization and customization, the monogram is the most chic way to add your own flair to an everyday item.

c/o Getty

Collars: Sported by New York City’s newest first lady, Rama Duwaji, in a custom chocolate brown coat from Palestinian-Lebanese designer Cynthia Merhej, the funnel neck has been one of the top trends of this winter. It’s one of those styles that’s both functional—protecting your neck against the wind and cold—and fashionable, allowing you to join the ranks of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and the aforementioned Duwaji. In 2026, the funnel neck will unite with the pussybow necktie, Victorian ruffle, and Elizabethan ruff seen across Chanel, Dior, and Ralph Lauren’s runways to create a general collar trend. Say goodbye to the days of hunching your neck to fit into your coat!

c/o Getty

Skinny Jeans: I’m groaning as I write this, because it feels so obvious. From Kate Moss and Bella Hadid to Celine, Diesel, and Miu Miu, the cycle of fashion has once again brought skinny jeans back to the forefront. Is it a recession indicator? An example of the resurgence of thinness in body standards? A result of the oversaturation of the wide-leg? Regardless, jeans are narrowing, and while we’re not quite seeing the skin-tight versions of 2016, the slim and straight styles are definitely back.

Fewer trends in general: The new trend? Fewer trends! With consumers pinching pennies, brands wary of tariffs, and new creative directors making cautious debuts, fashion on and off the runway has favored classic, perennial styles over bold, risky statements. In 2025, we saw a welcome decrease in microtrends, with dominant styles—such as polka dots—lasting over a year and still going strong. We’ve begun to idealize owning quality products that fit a lasting personal style over following the masses in whatever new aesthetic has taken over social media, as our disdain for the chronically online extends to fashion. For the sake of the environment—and our pockets—let’s hope this ‘trendless trend’ carries into 2026.

Alexandra Lee is a member of the class of 2029 and can be reached at ahlee@wesleyan.edu.