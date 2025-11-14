Ryland Breen Takes on the NFL: Midseason Report Cards for All 32 Teams

c/o Adrian Kraus (AP Photo)

This has been an NFL season characterized by the growth of many young players and teams: The Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, and Colts all appear to have made the jump to playoff contenders. The old guys—Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, and 49ers—have dealt with injuries and had their struggles this season, though they appear to have figured some of them out. This article will provide each team with a mid-season grade, taking into account injuries and on-paper expectations. In addition, each team will also be ranked in ascending order of their chances to win the Super Bowl this season.

32. Tennessee Titans: Grade 60 (F)

Nobody had any expectations of this team yet they have still underachieved: First overall pick Cam Ward has been exceptionally poor, complemented by a dreadful offensive line, and a skill-position group that is severely lacking. The defense has served as a tonic for struggling offenses and their coach is gone. The offseason can’t come fast enough.

31. Cleveland Browns: Grade 60 (F)

The Browns have been nothing short of terrible this season, though it’s hard to feel bad for them, as the lasting stain of the Deshaun Watson trade lingers on. Their “culture” is frankly disgusting, they are wasting Myles Garret’s brilliance away, and they are in limbo at the quarterback position. At this point, after a few Dillon Gabriel so-so starts, they might as well play Sanders. This team has few answers each week and is truly a dumpster fire franchise.

30. New York Jets: Grade 64 (D)

Well, it was about as rough a start for Aaron Glenn as one could imagine. The Jets have knuckled down these past two weeks and have unleashed Breece Hall. They also jettisoned Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, leaving an already barren roster even more so. However, they have plenty of cap space and draft capital heading into the off season, and they have the rest of 2025 to imbue their team with a culture of toughness.

29. New Orleans Saints: Grade 65 (D)

Though their record is poor, they show fight in most games. Tyler Shough looked the part of a quality quarterback in his second start. They have a few pieces, like Chris Olave and Chase Young. They need to eventually finish off some games, but the barest traces of direction are now there.

28. Las Vegas Raiders: Grade 60 (F)

The Raiders have dealt with injuries much of the season, and they have also struggled with the atrocious play of quarterback Geno Smith. That being said, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Maxx Crosby are some elite building blocks. Pete Carroll needs to get more consistency out of his team on a weekly basis, and they desperately need to address the offensive line and inject the defense with playmakers this offseason.

27. Washington Commanders: Grade 68 (D+)

This season has been a major setback for Washington. Yes, the Jayden Daniels injuries are very concerning and have had a major effect on them, but this defense is a full-fledged liability this season. 2025 is off the table for them; fixing their putrid defense and keeping Daniels healthy are the top priorities.

26. Cincinnati Bengals: Grade 63 (D)

My goodness, this defense is terrible. Joe Burrow could have played the whole season and they would still be in this spot. They have an identity question to answer: If an offense needs both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to work, is it really that good? They have no money to spend and have blown draft capital. They are going nowhere fast.

25. Atlanta Falcons: Grade 68 (D+)

Since their rousing win over the Bills, the Falcons have been in freefall. It’s a tough question to answer, as Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are an elite trio, and the defense is solid. They just can’t put it all together.

24. New York Giants: Grade 90 (A-)

Yes, the record is bad. But all things considered, the G-Men are in a good spot. They appear to have hit on both the Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo picks. Dart has played very well, despite All-Pro wideout Malik Nabers missing almost the entire season, and Skattebo has injected this team with life and swagger they haven’t had in years. Their pass rush is elite, and with a productive offseason, this could be a playoff team next year.

23. Miami Dolphins: Grade 72 (C-)

The key questions of this season revolve around Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel. Are they the right pair for this operation? The Fins have been mercurial; though they thrashed the Bills, they have been largely lifeless. That defense also needs some work. A coaching change also couldn’t hurt.

22. Arizona Cardinals: Grade 73 (C-)

A strong start has led to a complete collapse in the desert. Kyler Murray has been easily replaced by Jacoby Brissett, and Marvin Harrison Jr. has yet to break out. The Cards still have not cleaned up their one score game woes from last season.

21. Dallas Cowboys: Grade 74 (C)

The offense has been largely electric, and Brian Schottenheimer appears to be a strong hire. That aside, what was going to happen when they traded arguably the best defensive player in the league in his prime? There has been total regression on that side of the ball, though they have reloaded at the trade deadline. It remains to be seen how this rearrangement of players will fare down the stretch.

20. Carolina Panthers: Grade 86 (B)

The progression of Bryce Young remains slow and agonizing. However, the much maligned defense of last year is now a strong unit, and Rico Dowdle is a workhorse back capable of putting the team on his back. This has been a masterful coaching job by Dave Canales, but their ceiling is limited with Young behind center.

19. Minnesota Vikings: Grade 80 (B-)

JJ McCarthy has shown the mercuriality of a rookie: One week he leads a gutsy win over the Lions, and the next he falls apart versus the Ravens and has three turnovers. He seems to have a high ceiling with this team, but his inconsistencies and a defensive regression find the Vikings on the outside looking in.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Grade 80 (B-)

Reality is here: Trevor Lawrence is not a franchise QB. That aside, the defense led by Travis Hunter is opportunistic and forces turnovers. Though Brian Thomas Jr. has dealt with a sophomore slump, Liam Coen has done a lot of good in his first season at the helm. Like the Panthers, their roster is solid, but ultimately limited by their erratic QB play.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Grade 70 (C-)

The Steelers are just mid and boring. They will likely finish over .500 but do little else. Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have much left in the tank. The defense remains solid, but that doesn’t matter if the offense continues to be unable to score points. Pittsburgh might be better served blowing it all up so as to truly threaten to do something notable in the playoffs in the future.

16. Houston Texans: Grade 76 (C-)

If they can complement their dominant defense with a competent C.J. Stroud-led offense and an improved offensive line, this team could win a few games in January. The division seems to be out of reach, so they better right the ship now before they lose any more ground on the rest of the field.

15. San Francisco 49ers: Grade 87 (B+)

The 49ers have been the most unfairly demolished by injuries. Having just one of Fred Warner or Nick Bosa would go a long way, but they continue to fight. Kyle Shanahan has leaned heavily on Christian McCaffrey, and fill-in QB Mac Jones has helped keep this team afloat. Even if they hold for a playoff berth, can they do anything if they get there?

14. Chicago Bears: Grade 87 (B+)

The Bears appear to be finally able to finish games, and their offense has improved greatly. They have a chance to make the playoffs, but must beat stiffer competition to do so. It’s been a solid first season under Ben Johnson, and Caleb Williams has progressed, but it might still be too early for the team.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Grade 89 (B+)

The Chargers appear to be on borrowed time. It is unlikely they will be able to survive in the playoffs due to their atrocious offensive allowing Justin Herbert to get killed each week. John Harbaugh has done a good job with this team, but injuries have already begun to take their toll. A healthy Chargers team is a contender, but this one simply isn’t.

12. Green Bay Packers: Grade 75 (C-)

Purely on paper, the Packers should be inside the top five. Yet they just can’t seem to play a complete game. They have routinely not shown up for easy contests, and their defense (supposed to be otherworldly) has only been solid. The Packers are erratic and must clean it up in order to have a chance to make a playoff run.

11. Denver Broncos: Grade 87 (B+)

The Broncos have built on last season and appear to be in position to end the Chiefs’ reign in the AFC West. They are clutch in the fourth quarter but often don’t come alive until then. The end of the season will tell us all we need to know about these Broncos. However, they have definitely taken the next step, and their defense remains the best in the league.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grade 90 (A-)

Baker Mayfield has dragged an injured offense all season. The defense remains strong, yet the double-edged nature of the Bucs has reared its head: They play everyone tight and have been unable to beat up on bad teams. They could get hot and make a playoff run or be out in the first round again.

9. Indianapolis Colts: Grade 94 (A)

They have two MVP candidates in Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. Their solid defense got a boost with the addition of Sauce Gardner. Yet this team feels like it could be a one-and-done in the playoffs, particularly if Daniel Jones continues his recent stretch of subpar play. They have done better than anyone could have imagined but need to prove themselves down the stretch against better competition.

8. Buffalo Bills: Grade 85 (B)

The Bills rely way too much on Josh Allen and James Cook. Their defense has also been leaky at times. Yes, they just beat the Chiefs, but they followed it up by getting thumped in Miami. Having Josh Allen always gives them a chance, but this is the weakest Bills team in years.

7. New England Patriots: Grade 95 (A)

Not even I, the self-acclaimed most diehard Patriots fan, could have predicted this. Of course, the soft schedule has been a huge boon, yet the Pats have beaten the Bucs and Bills, two playoff contenders. They will go as far as Drake Maye will take them, and if he continues his MVP form, that could be far indeed. They are also incredibly young and could go one and done. Regardless, this has been a strong first season for Mike Vrabel.

6. Baltimore Ravens: Grade 88 (B+)

It was as bad a start as they could have had, but they appeared to have righted the ship: Lamar Jackson is back, the defense has become a strength of the team (after giving up 35.4 PPG in the first 5 weeks), and the Steelers are running out of gas. The Ravens should cruise to a division title and are always a factor in the playoffs.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Grade 96 (A)

The two-year rebuild appears to be successful. A lockdown defense finally has its complement with an explosive offense, led by an efficient Sam Darnold and world-beating wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They could easily win their division and make a deep run in January. The only reason they aren’t higher is because of limited playoff experience, but make no mistake, this team is dangerous.

4. Philadelphia Eagles: Grade 91 (A-)

The title defense is very much alive. Though their offense remains grounded and significantly less explosive than last year, the defense has been strong. Their roster is experienced, and most of last year’s team has hung around. They are not to be counted out, despite how sluggish/slow their play has been at times.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: Grade 84 (B)

The Chiefs have started slowly but have seemingly recaptured their explosive 2019 offense. The defense is lagging behind, but these guys are battle-tested, and you know they will figure it out down the stretch. The Chiefs are not gone until they are officially knocked out of the mix in January. This could be their year. They have flown under the radar and are more lethal because of it.

2. Detroit Lions: Grade 93 (A-)

The Lions have replaced their two star coordinators well and have been a gritty team; they are back to their knee cap-biting ways. Their offense remains electric, and their defense is stingy as ever. They are a tough out for anyone and have restocked their roster to be deep in the right spots come playoff time. They’re a favorite to win it all.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Grade 97 (A+)

The Rams have arguably the most complete roster in the league. Matthew Stafford has been on an absolute heater, and their young defense has only gotten even more elite. This is my Super Bowl favorite.

Ryland Breen can be reached at rkbreen@wesleyan.edu.