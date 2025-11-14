Cohen’s Bagel Company Opens in RJ Julia, Replacing Story and Soil

c/o Spencer Landers

On Thursday, Nov. 6, Cohen’s Bagel Company hosted the grand opening of its new location inside RJ Julia Bookstore on Main Street. The space has been vacant since the University abruptly terminated the contract with the previous tenant, Story and Soil Coffee, at the end of last semester.

Rob and Christine Cohen founded the bagel joint in June 2003 with the goal to bring the taste of New York bagels to Connecticut. They opened up their first location in Madison, Conn., and their new spot in Middletown marks the beginning of their expansion.

Serving up bagels is just a part-time gig for Christine Cohen, however; she also represents Connecticut’s 12th district in the State Senate.

“What started as just a small family business has grown into something that feels much bigger,” Cohen said. “Opening inside of Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore just feels really special. Having that mix of students and faculty and families and locals just gives it a completely different and really special vibe.”

Cohen’s opened in the RJ Julia location following the controversial closing of Story and Soil in June 2025. The news, broken by a Wesleyan Student Assembly report, came as a surprise to the owners and employees of the cafe. At the time, Story and Soil co-owner Michael Acosta told The Argus that he was blindsided by the University’s decision.

The University did not give a reason for its decision to close the cafe, citing its contractual privilege to terminate the cafe’s lease without cause upon 60 days’ notice.

RJ Julia bookstore has welcomed Cohen’s at their Main Street location, hoping it will continue to foster the space for students and Middletown residents alike.

“We’ve always seen Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore as more than just a bookstore—it’s a gathering place for students, neighbors, and friends,” RJ Julia Store Manager Kate Mosquera wrote in a message on the RJ Julia Bookstore website. “Adding Cohen’s Bagel Company to our space brings even more of what people love: fresh, handmade food, a welcoming café atmosphere, and a community-centric vibe.”

Many members of the community came out to RJ Julia for the grand opening.

“It was fun to be on the other side of a ribbon cutting,” Cohen said. “I often attend ribbon cuttings as a representative of a district in the state of Connecticut, so it’s fun to be on the other side of that and have the opportunity to stand around community members and some students as well, [to] stand together as one, cutting this ribbon on an exciting new chapter.”

Cohen’s provides a variety of options for its customers, with a wide range of beverages, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, and pastries on the menu, including danishes, croissants, and other baked goods.

Setting up the new location was a lengthy process that included hiring University students, owners said.

“[The goal was] getting everything in order, making sure that the espresso machine is in order, making sure that we have the right products,” Cohen said. “We care a lot about quality. We care a lot about using sustainable materials and being environmentally minded. And so all of those things take a little time and care as you’re placing those initial orders. Then [we got] staff trained up. It was really important to us that we were hiring some Wesleyan students, just to really feel like part of the community.”

Similar to the dining options that have operated at the bookstore in the past, students will be able to use points on their meal plan to purchase items. Since Cohen’s began operation on Oct. 24, students have already gravitated towards the spot as a place to eat, study, and congregate.

“We’re starting to see some familiar faces and return customers,” Cohen said.

“When Story and Soil closed and the spot was vacant, you could definitely feel a little trapped on campus in some ways,” Sarah Gorman ’27 said. “So it’s really nice to have another place that’s a bit more separated from the actual campus to go and you can still use your meal plan. And the food is great.”

Some students compared Cohen’s to its predecessor, noting differences in the menu and physical space.

“It feels a lot more New York–esque than Story and Soil,” Chloe Pacetti ’26 said. “I think it does change the vibe, but not in a bad way.”

Others, while praising Cohen’s, still mourn the loss of Story and Soil.

“It’s nice to get off campus,” Isabella Caro ’26 said. “I will say, I miss Story and Soil, but I’m not anti. I would come again.”

Cohen noted that she is open to input from customers as Cohen’s Bagel Company settles into its new location.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” Cohen said. “Every day is a little bit different, but I’m looking forward to working with the students and the student body to understand what they’d like to see in terms of menu items and what they like, what they don’t like. We always value customer feedback.”

