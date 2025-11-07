Player of the Week Joshwin Jennings ’27 Talks Game-Tying Goals, Staying Even Keeled, and Upcoming NESCAC Semifinal

c/o Daniel Gessel

Joshwin Jennings ’27 is an economics major and data analysis minor from Parsippany–Troy Hills, N.J., and a forward on the men’s soccer team. Jennings’ success this season has been a major key for the men’s soccer team’s #2 seed in the NESCAC and No. 18 ranking nationally.

In the past week, Jennings delivered when the Cardinals most needed it, equalizing the match in both the Red and Black’s final regular season match and the NESCAC quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28 against Conn. College, Jennings found the back of the net with less than seven minutes remaining in the match, eliminating the Camels’ lead and securing a crucial final point for the Cards to secure the #2 seed. On Saturday, Nov. 1, in the Cards’ NESCAC quarterfinal match against #7 seeded Amherst, Jennings fired a missile to the top left corner of the net with 10 minutes remaining to erase a 2–1 Mammoths lead. His heroics put the Red and Black in a position to win the match with 15 seconds of game time left. For these clutch performances, Jennings was named NESCAC Player of the Week, his first career league honor.

The Argus sat down with Jennings to discuss his late-game success, remaining level headed, and the upcoming rematch against Conn. College.

The Argus: When did you first start playing soccer?

Joshwin Jennings: I started playing soccer when I was five or six years old in New Jersey. I’ve been playing pretty much my whole life, competitively, high school and obviously now collegiate.

A: Did you have any soccer or athletic inspirations growing up?

JJ: It’s the generic answer, but Lionel Messi. When I was growing up, he was primarily at FC Barcelona, and he’s the best player in the world, so I looked up to him.

A: When did you start considering college soccer, and what stood out about Wesleyan?

JJ: I wanted to play soccer in college as soon as I started in high school. I went to a pretty high academic, high athletic private school in Morristown, N.J., and a lot of our really good athletes tend to play in college. What stood out to me specifically about the NESCAC was I wanted a really highly academic institution, either the Ivy League or the NESCAC. The NESCAC, specifically, because I wanted smaller institutions where you form somewhat of a brotherhood with those that you play with. It’s a really good environment to be successful in, and it helps with, obviously, the job market afterwards and whatnot. So Wesleyan stood out.

A: What’s the most rewarding and most challenging thing about being a student athlete at Wesleyan?

JJ: The most rewarding part for me is simply being productive when you’re doing well in all aspects of your life: doing well in the classroom, then doing well on the field, too. The most challenging is also the most rewarding part. Staying on top of everything is very difficult. It’s hard to stay motivated all the time, and I think it’s the most challenging. But when you’re able to do it, over and over again, it’s also the most rewarding.

A: This has been the most successful season up to this point in your Wesleyan career. What has been the difference between this year’s team and years of the past?

JJ: In practice, the amount of focus that the team has is next to none. Everyone is bought into the program, and that’s something that’s difficult to do when you’re a freshman and you sometimes aren’t getting as much playing time as you are used to. Staying bought in and believing in your teammates and in your coaches is difficult. I think everyone’s been able to do that, and it’s been the biggest difference that I’ve seen this season so far.

A: Last Tuesday, you scored a goal late in the Conn. College match to tie the score and secure the #2 seed for the team. Take me through what led up to that goal and how you were able to cut down the Camels’ lead.

JJ: To start, Conn. College is a great team. When we were 1–0 down, they parked the bus a little bit, and we were just high pressing and attacking consistently. A third ball was played, and Jacob Schindler ’29 was able to pick it up in the middle of the box and drive towards the net, and fortunately, he got fouled, though, and it was called a penalty. I took the penalty and tucked in the bottom corner. In the last few minutes of that game, they parked the bus, and we were just nonstop attacking them.

A: This past weekend, you scored another clutch game-tying goal within the last 10 minutes of game time, this time in the playoffs versus Amherst. What was that moment like?

JJ: That was one of the coolest soccer moments in my college career thus far. With 10 minutes to go, getting a through ball, getting it on my strong foot, and thankfully tucking it in the corner. It’s one of the coolest moments. After, the team was buzzing, and the fans were going crazy, and it was a great atmosphere. And then to not only tie it up, but then secure the win in the last 15 seconds was one of the greatest experiences of my collegiate athletic career.

A: You were named NESCAC Player of the Week for the first time in your career for your performances against Conn. College and Amherst. What was your reaction to receiving the honor?

JJ: Obviously, I’m very grateful. With a lot of awards like this, it’s not possible without the help and trust of your teammates and your coaches. So I would say I’m grateful more than anything. A lot of teammates say that they were not surprised, given my performances, but I’m always surprised to receive something as honorable as that.

A: Heading into this weekend, you have a rematch with Conn. College, with a chance to make it to the NESCAC finals for the first time since 2015. How are you preparing for a rematch with the Camels?

JJ: Nothing new, honestly. We’re working hard in practice. We know we’ve played them before, so we know they’re strong players. We know their weaknesses, and similarly they do to us. I think the big thing is to stay focused. You know, trust your coaches, trust your teammates, and trust that the results will just take care of themselves in the moment.

A: If you could tell your first-year self anything to prepare for what’s to come, what would you tell him?

JJ: I would just simply say to stay level headed. That’s one of my biggest strengths. Never get too high, never get too low. I think if you stay level headed, keep trusting your coaches, and be bought in consistently all the time, the results and awards, and everything will take care of themselves.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Max Forstein can be reached at mforstein@wesleyan.edu.