Play of the Week: Emily Smith ’29 Scores Game Winner in Historic Triumph at Middlebury

The Cardinals hold up Emily Smith ’29 in celebration after the first-year scored both Wesleyan goals in the 2-1 double OT win c/o Wesleyan Athletics

For Wesleyan Field Hockey, weekends don’t get much bigger than this. Sitting at 8–3, they won their last three games against ranked opponents, vaulting the Cardinals up to ninth in the National D-III Field Hockey rankings. The Cardinals had the weekend of Oct. 11 circled since day one: back-to-back road games against Williams and Middlebury, two powerhouses who have dominated them historically. The Cardinals were a combined 11–82–1 against these two teams and 1–46 on the road. Their lone road victory came in 2012 against Williams, the last time they beat either team.

After a tough start in conference play, the team had momentum having captured their first victory over Amherst since 2005, followed by a dominant 3–0 shutout of Trinity where they fired a season-high 19 shots on goal. There was a laundry list of history that made wins over Williams and Middlebury seem improbable, but the team didn’t view it this way.

“Our success started with our first NESCAC win against Amherst, that gave us momentum to know we could achieve something great,” midfielder Marley Procopio ’29 said. “We all knew it was going to take a lot of preparation, effort, and heart to win against both Middlebury and Williams all in one weekend, but each person gave everything they had each day at practice, and that is what prepared us for two really great teams.”

With both Wesleyan and Williams topping Amherst, the Saturday matchup would determine the Little Three champion. The first half was action-packed, with the Cardinals outshooting the Ephs nine to six, but neither team could break through. The deadlock held into the fourth period until Emily Smith ’29 carried the ball through the circle and centered it to Procopio, who buried it to give the Cardinals a 1–0 lead. The first-year’s goal proved to be the difference, as the Red and Black’s back line was able to hold strong en route to a program record third consecutive NESCAC shutout. With this win, the Cardinals captured their fourth ever Little Three title, and first since 2003.

Usually after a big Saturday win, it’s back to campus where the team can celebrate and enjoy a Sunday off. However, there was no rest for the Cardinals who hopped on the bus and took the two-hour journey up to Middlebury, Vt., to face the seven-time defending D-III Champions.

“It was definitely great to celebrate for a short moment after the game, but as soon as we got onto the bus to drive towards Middlebury, the focus shifted,” Smith said. “Beating Williams gave us the confidence and excitement needed going into Middlebury, so we were ready to shift gears and get another huge win.”

The Panthers struck first, ending goalie Audrey Pace ’26 and the defense’s shutout streak at over 200 minutes. Combined with an 8–2 first-half shot advantage, Middlebury had all the momentum heading into halftime. After more than five hours of travel and 90 minutes of game action over two days, the Cardinals had every excuse to come out flat in the second half. Instead they chose to respond.

“After the first two quarters of play, the team definitely knew we needed to up our intensity,” Smith said. “Before heading back out onto the field, we talked about how we need to win every 50–50 ball. We really flipped the script and started to put tons of pressure on Middlebury, eventually leading to a string of corners, and then a goal.”

In their most impressive period of the year, the Cardinals recorded four shots on goal to Middlebury’s one and had a 5–0 advantage in penalty corners. With a minute left in the third period, they finally capitalized on a beautifully designed set piece. Teddy Tolbert ’28 inserted it to Sydney Cameron ’26 at the top of the circle, who quickly found Brooke Miner ’28. Miner slipped it to Smith, and the first-year one-timed it into the bottom left corner to tie the game at one. It was Smith’s first collegiate goal and it could not have come at a more crucial time.

The fourth period was less eventful with only two total shots and one penalty corner between the two teams. For only the third time in series history, they headed to overtime. The extra periods dragged on for 28 minutes with few scoring chances, and a shootout seemed inevitable. Then the Panthers found their opening: Emma McCann broke free with a one-on-one chance against Pace. But the Cardinals’ goalkeeper was quick off her line, challenging McCann at the top of the circle and turning her away. Procopio praised her teammates’ stellar play.

“Audrey is amazing in the cage,” Procopio said. “Once the ball got past Natalie [Shaw ’28] and I, I knew that we would still be fine because Audrey was back there. She made an incredible stop in that 1v1. Audrey, and the defense overall, is what leads us to these wins. They have been making key stops and plays that keep us in the games. No matter the situation during the game, if we are up or down by a goal, they always remain calm and levelheaded.”

Less than a minute later, the Panthers tried to form another attack, but Shaw intercepted a pass at the 25-yard line. Shaw worked the ball into the circle, shielding herself from the Panthers’ defenders, and with three defenders closing in on her, snuck the ball to Smith. Smith took two dribbles towards the center and fired a shot which went in between the legs of the Panthers’ goalie and straight into the backboard. It was Smith’s second goal and gave the Cardinals a 2–1 overtime victory. Along with it being their first win at Middlebury, it also marked the first time the Cardinals had beaten a top-four team in the country.

“Once I saw Natalie dribble into the circle and get it to Emily, I knew that we were winning this game,” Procopio said. “The sound of the ball hitting the backboard brought immediate joy and I don’t think I’ve run faster than that before to give Emily a hug. It had been over 20 years since we had beaten Middlebury, and to do it on their home turf was even better.”

Up next is a crucial home showdown against the 9–2 Bowdoin Polar Bears this upcoming weekend, in a matchup that could determine if the Cardinals get to host a home playoff game for the second straight season. An out-of-conference game against Western New England University followed by matchups against Colby and Conn. College will close out the regular season. The NESCAC quarterfinals begin on Nov. 1, with the semifinals and finals taking place the following weekend. For Procopio, the historic weekend only confirmed what she already knew about this team.

“I am so grateful to be a part of [this team] everyday,” Procopio said. “There is so much love on this team and I think that shows in how we play together. We are so connected on the ball, and that is what gives us our success.”

Sam Weitzman-Kurker can be reached at sweitzmankur@wesleyan.edu.