Third Annual Garden Fest Features Student Advocacy Organizations and Live Music in Russell House Backyard

c/o Anabel Goode

The Environmental Solidarity Network (ESN)—alongside The Shed, the Office of Student Involvement, the Bailey College of the Environment (COE), the Wesleyan Local Food Cooperative, Long Lane Farm, Sound Co-op, and the Green Fund—held the third annual Garden Fest on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The event was held in the yard behind Russell House between noon and 4:30 p.m., with funding primarily from the COE and outside organizations.

Garden Fest is a celebration of the environment, community, art, and social justice. It began two years ago as a non-traditional senior thesis for Earth Day by Talia Zitner ’23 and has been continued by the ESN and The Shed, a concert collective. The event was organized by Annie Volker ’24 last year, and led by Thalia Witkovsky ’27 this year.

“It was a lot of coordination with many groups of people,” Witkovsky said. “But I think the outcome was extremely successful, and I’m honored to have been able to continue the tradition.”

The ESN is a student group that facilitates action, partnership, and archival work among all environmental clubs on campus. The group has been working on building and maintaining a long-term relationship between the University and Amazing Grace Food Pantry. The pantry, which is located on Stack Street and provides food for an average of 830 families a month, is the beneficiary of the event and will receive all profits from the vendors as donations.

The event had 39 tabling groups, including the Sunrise Movement, WesThrift, Espwesso, CultivateWes, Wesleyan Democrats, Adolescent Sexual Health Awareness, and WesAbilities. Various vendors sold food, drinks, jewelry, crochet toys, and clothes.

“Garden Fest has just been a great day as a vendor,” Aggie Kromelow ’27 said. “It’s been great to sell some of my art and look at other people’s art. And I just think it’s a great space where creative people can come together, and we can also support school businesses like Espwesso. The winter has been very long, and Garden Fest reminds us that there’s such a strong community at this school, and we’re capable of so much.”

The event included performances by various bands and musicians, such as Static, Wurley, Irish Exit, Montana and the Scarf, Pine Street Pickers, and Miles and the Kilometers.

“The weather gods were very nice to us,” Samvit Singhal ’27, a member of Miles and the Kilometers, said. “It was a pleasant surprise to see that there were stands, and it heightened the communal aspect of Garden Fest.”

Organizers appreciated the enthusiasm and attendance for the event.

“The turnout was amazing,” ESN coordinator Alexandra Potts ’27 said. “Everyone who showed up…[was] so excited about it. Overall, it was so awesome to see how many people showed up, and we’re so excited to celebrate spring, and the hard work of all our groups this semester, and the Middletown community. It was great to see people so excited to celebrate the community.”

Garden Fest gave students an opportunity to relish the spring weather as the semester draws to a close.

“The Garden Fest was a nice reminder that it is finally nice out and that spring is here,” attendee Avika Lohia ’28 said. “It was very cute and wholesome to see everyone have a good time, especially the way people vibed to the music that was playing, and how everyone saw it as an opportunity to dress for the sun.”

Raiza Goel can be reached at rgoel@wesleyan.edu.