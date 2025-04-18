WesFest 2025 Woos Prospective Students With Tours, Panels, and Sunshine

c/o Miles Pinsof-Berlowitz

As seniors popped champagne on the steps of Olin Memorial Library to celebrate the submissions of their theses on Thursday, April 17, 2025, a future class of students toured the campus, attended panels, and experienced University life as part of this year’s WesFest. Running from Wednesday, April 16 to Friday, April 18, WesFest is the Office of Admission’s annual event for admitted students and their families. Wednesday’s opening festivities saw 97 students and family members tour the campus and its grounds, with Thursday and Friday having 204 and 344 registered visitors respectively.

This year’s admissions cycle saw the largest application pool ever, with 14,970 students applying to the University. The Office of Admission also announced that a total of 2,411 students were offered admission, amounting to an acceptance rate of 16.1%. The office aims to enroll approximately 810 students into the Class of 2029, with WesFest being an integral part of the University’s strategy to attract prospective students.

All three days of WesFest began with a welcome from President Michael Roth ’78 and Vice President and Dean of Admission and Financial Aid Amin Abdul-Malik Gonzalez ’96 at 9 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel. Additionally, WesFest featured daily panels for both prospective students and their parents, drop-in hours with campus offices and academic departments, and a number of educational events, such as guest lectures and film screenings.

As the campus bustled with celebrating seniors, wandering families clutching brochures, and groups of students enjoying the sun, the University community was in high spirits.

“This year feels higher energy than it ever has been before,” tour guide Holly Thorndike ’27 said. “I feel like [the University] upped the game and made it more fun this year.”

As part of WesFest, 70 admitted students stayed overnight in dorms, hosted by current students in exchange for a free meal from WesWings and a University T-shirt. Host students appreciated the opportunity to give insight to incoming students on what life at the University can look like.

The overnight groups were paired by student interns in the Office of Admission, including Elana Hartley ’28, Nyahera Santeliz ’25, and Leslie Salazar Jimenez ’28.

“I matched them based on academic interests [and] where they’re from,” Hartley said. “I’ve gotten lots of good feedback. The students have been super nice. Everyone has been interesting and confident…the future of Wesleyan is definitely in good hands.”

Maya Anvar ’28, who hosted admitted student Camryn Warsaw, expressed her excitement to host a future Cardinal.

“I feel really proud to show Wesleyan to Camryn, and she’s lovely,” Anvar said. “It’s been a wonderful experience, and I’ve been taking her along to my classes and different events that I go to, and it’s been really exciting to be able to show her what it’s like to be a Wesleyan student.”

Students who are already set on attending the University enjoyed seeing a glimpse into their future life.

“I am already committed and everything, so I already know that I love it here,” Warsaw said. “But I think it’s a really nice opportunity to be able to experience a couple days of what life would be like here.”

Student tour guides led groups of admitted students and their families around campus, showing prominent campus buildings such as Olin and Exley Science Center.

“Since everyone is admitted, I think people are more engaged than they otherwise would be,” Thorndike said.

Students who checked into the Office of Admission received a tote bag, a T-shirt, and stickers. Additionally, some admitted students were sent an envelope with a raffle prize, such as a water bottle, which could be claimed at the office.

Despite the festivities formally beginning on Wednesday, the influx of visitors to campus began the weekend prior, with around 500 people touring on Saturday, April 12. Additionally, upwards of 400 visitors are registered for tours on Monday, April 21, after WesFest ends.

Raiza Goel can be reached at rgoel@wesleyan.edu.