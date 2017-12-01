Written in the Stars: Dec. 1

Happy December and welcome to a special edition of Written in the Stars! The Mercury Retrograde is just around the corner, Dec. 3 to be exact, and we have the astrological knowledge to get you through it. While the end of term is a typically chaotic time, the Retrograde is bound to stir trouble, from cramming for finals, to cuffing that special someone. But knowing how Mercury is affecting your cosmic life is half the battle, so before you sign that dotted line or make any major plans, let us help you figure out your cosmic path! As always, complaints, concerns, and ominous enchantments can be aimed at us via séance (half-moons only, 11:45 p.m. to 11:48 p.m.). Love, affection, and emotional support before finals can be sent directly to our university emails.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Your love life may be looking bleak this month, Sagittarius. The day before Retrograde, Neptune makes an uneasy connection with ruling planet Jupiter, which will have a negative effect on your love life. As Mercury travels backwards these next few weeks, it’s more likely you’ll be ghosted than anything else. Don’t take it too personally; it’s not you, it’s the stars.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Make sure to take things one step at a time these next few weeks! As the traveler sign, it can be easy to get ahead of yourself, but planning will become incredibly difficult because of the Mercury Retrograde. On Dec. 6, ruling planet Saturn will make a surprisingly harmonious connection with chaos-wreaking Mercury, helping to put the next few weeks in perspective. This week will seem like the calm before the storm; be sure to take advantage of it!

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

With Mercury as your ruling planet, the retrograde is going to seem like too much of a good thing. As Mercury spins back, it will make some positive connections with Saturn and Uranus on Dec. 6 and Dec. 10 respectively, but the nature of Retrograde will only give these celestial happenings a bad twist. The connection with Uranus will especially help unleash your creative energy, but be careful not to get carried away by daydreaming and focus on what’s in front of you!

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

This winter Retrograde will be bringing you some unexpected drama, Pisces. As the calmer of the two twin signs, you may be more used to harmony than discord in your social circles. But ruling planet Neptune is making some pretty disruptive moves that will make Retrograde an even more difficult time for positive communication. Notably, on Dec. 10, Venus and Neptune will align, putting more energy into relationships, both romantic and not. Retrograde, however, will make it hard to use that new energy to your advantage.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

With the Mercury Retrograde, you may be finding it harder to assert yourself and stick to pre-made plans. As ruling planet Mars makes connections on the Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 (with Uranus and Saturn respectively), try to go with the flow instead of fighting against the chaos. The Mars-Saturn connection especially will give you a much-needed boost of energy and confidence in order to make it through the frustrations of the next few weeks.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Make sure to plan some time for yourself this Retrograde. On Dec. 10, Venus will square off with Uranus, which might cause a major emotional drain. While your ruling planet may be the biggest positive influence on relationships, this wouldn’t be the best time for major moves in your love life. As Mercury spins back it makes an uneasy connection with ruling Venus, making it more difficult to express your emotions.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

These next few weeks have a lot of celestial activity in store! Mercury is your ruling planet, which will ease the trouble caused by Retrograde but in no way lessens its influence on your life. You may be feeling restless these next few weeks as Mercury reconnects with Saturn and Mars on Dec. 6. But the end of the semester will be here before you know it! Hopefully, the full moon in your sign will give you the peace of mind you need during this hectic time to focus and pull through.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

A full moon in Gemini and the Mercury Retrograde will put a serious setback on any plan making. A Gemini full moon will probably lend itself to overconfidence and flakiness. Make sure to double-check and triple-check everything, from having your keys in your pocket to your final due dates. The new moon on Dec. 18 will occur in traveler Sagittarius, just in time for safe travels at the end of the term.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

With the sun as your ruling body, most Retrogrades are pretty painless affairs. However, watch out for Dec. 12! Try not to save all your work for this day. Mercury will make a connection with the sun, affecting your ability to focus and form ideas. As Sagittarius season comes to a close, this lack of focus might become even stronger. You may be catching yourself procrastinating more than usual, so do what you need to stay on track. You’re almost there!

Virgo (August 23 – September 23)

Being ruled by Mercury won’t help you through this Retrograde. As the most sensitive of the three Mercury signs, you may feel lost and confused in these next few weeks. Don’t be afraid to reach out though! While Mercury may make communications harder, a connection with Uranus on Dec. 10 will open channels that will allow productive conversations with friends. Take this opportunity as a chance to vent out that pre-finals stress.

Libra (September 24 – October 23)

Let’s face it, Libra, you’re kind of over it. The Retrograde will have you feeling more tired than usual, as typically easy communications become more difficult. This month may feel like all bad vibes, but don’t let it get to you too much. Try to be patient with your friends these next few days. With Venus aligning with Neptune on Dec. 10, you may find that some of the negative Retrograde effects will clear when chatting with a close friend.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

This Mercury Retrograde is bound to bring some emotional turmoil these next few weeks. On the first of the December, ruling planet Mars will clash with mysterious Uranus and bring internal tensions to the surface. While you may normally be able to keep it locked up, the Retrograde is bound to force any emotional tension to the surface. Don’t be afraid to have a good cry or rant to a friend. While Mercury may be causing trouble these next few weeks, stubborn Mars will make a strong connection with Saturn on Dec. 6, giving you more control.

