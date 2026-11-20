Imagine you’re a teenage girl looking for a cute new tank top. You hear from your friends about a store called Brandy Melville that sells fashionable clothes for young women. Upon walking into the store, you’re amazed by the colorful items. But as you search the stacks of clothes for different sizes, you eventually discover that all of the clothing in the store is designed uniformly, and that none of the cute, trendy clothes you like there will fit on your body the way they fit on the mannequins.

This is the problem with a size-exclusive store like Brandy Melville. Although many like to claim that the brand is specifically designed for women who are naturally petite and slim, this is just public perception, not an official marketing slogan of the company. Despite this myth, some compare the store to plus-size retailers like Torrid, arguing that if some shops can exclusively cater to plus-sized shoppers, Brandy Melville should be allowed to cater to petite or slim women.

But the key difference between a store like Torrid and Brandy Melville is that Torrid offers a wide range of sizes. The company sells clothes ranging from a size Medium to a 6XL, which doesn’t cater to women of smaller builds, but does accommodate a wide range of sizes. On the other hand, most of Brandy Melville’s clothes cater to smaller sizes, typically between an XXS-S. Even then, the sizing of their apparel is often ambiguous given the brand does not always explicitly label sizes. Individuals who identify themselves as petite or skinny can find Brandy Melville apparel to be too big or too small on their bodies. As a reaction to backlash, the company has made a recent feeble attempt at producing clothes tagged M or L in a very limited number, but many people are still discouraged by their sizing policies, causing them to not shop at the store at all.

Additionally, as of June 2026, the retailer decided to close all fitting rooms in its U.S. locations. It’s even more difficult for customers to determine whether the clothing will fit them if they can’t try it on, especially since the stretchiness of Brandy Melville’s clothes can significantly vary depending on the piece.

So if one-size clothing isn’t practical or inclusive enough, what can be done? The obvious solution may seem to be an expanded range of sizes, but some customers oppose the idea of their favorite store offering more inclusive size options, arguing that petite or smaller women should be allowed to have one store all to themselves.

While I certainly don’t think that any customer should feel like they can’t shop in stores that suit their clothing and body needs, exclusion is not the way to improve accessibility. Instead of simply making all of their clothes smaller or larger, Brandy Melville should continue to offer smaller sizes of clothes in addition to larger sizes. This way, the company can provide well-fitting clothing for people of all body types and sizes.

In a society where fatphobia permeates our everyday lives, it is important to be aware of how our own biases can impact our opinions. Offering more (and cuter!) clothing options for individuals who wear a size medium or larger does not have to come at the expense of those who wear an extra small.

Talia Curran is a member of the class of 2030 and can be reached at tcurran@wesleyan.edu.