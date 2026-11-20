Miranda Wesley is here to remind you that college merch, despite the cozy status symbol that it is, should not be aspirational. Why would you rely on the name of a college to represent yourself to the outside world? College merch is a tool to express a part of yourself, not represent who you are. If you weren’t accepted somewhere and still buy their merch, you project the wrong message.

Of course, this is not to say that college merch is totally off the table. If you’re trying to be satirical, you definitely can be. The occasional inter-Wesleyan merch trading is a harmless satire, because the Wesleyan University student wearing Kansas Wesleyan (or for that matter, Wellesley) merch displays an image which is entirely un-desired.

When buying merch, it is worth looking to see if you can find a vintage version of the merch online. It means you won’t be wearing the same thing as everyone else, and it comes preworn if you like holes in clothes! The more subtle, highly specific the merch is, the cooler it is. Merch from the Yale pottery club carries a much different vibe than the standard blue and white sweatshirt (of course, both are lame if you don’t go to Yale).

You should also be encouraged to experiment with layering. Just because your item of clothing is branded does not mean it is appropriate to abandon all principles of style! (cough cough Wes football.) Though, it certainly makes more of a statement to have a logo than plain attire.

Finally, just because Ivy style is associated with cloying for status (to any Westco residents in the audience) it doesn’t mean that you can’t dress in that way. Just like Princess Di! Ivy style makes a very rebellious statement when done right—stay tuned for the Ivy instructional.