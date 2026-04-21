Usdan Returns to Reusable Dishes and Utensils After Boiler Problem

After weeks of single-use tableware, reusable plastic dishes returned to Usdan Marketplace on Monday, April 20. Metal utensils, which had also been temporarily missing from Usdan, were restored on April 19. Students and employees began noticing the turn to paper plates and plastic disposable utensils on approximately April 5.

The last major shift to single-use dishes and utensils, which lasted six days in October 2024, was precipitated by a faulty commercial dishwasher and a backordered part. However, this time, the cause was not the dishwasher itself but an issue with its water supply.

“A few weeks ago, one of the electric steam boilers that heats the water for dishwashing in Usdan suffered a catastrophic failure,” Director of Physical Plant Operations Mike Conte wrote in a statement to The Argus. “Without the steam, dishwashers cannot heat water to the temperature required to meet standards for sterilization. Physical Plant ordered new parts for the boiler, which took time to arrive and an additional three days to install.”

According to Miles Danielski ’27, a student employee at Usdan Marketplace, dishes that weren’t directly being used by students, such as serving trays or pots and pans, were still washed using the dishwasher and further disinfected by hand.

“The water wasn’t at those temperatures, so they were still running some things through there, but they had workers sort of disinfecting the stuff even after it came out of the washing machine,” Danielski said. “They needed a lot less help in the dish room when we had paper plates because you just kind of toss everything.”

Once used, students either put their tableware on the usual conveyor belt in the disposal room or threw it in the trash cans provided there. However, paper plates and plastic utensils were composted, according to Usdan student employee Stacey Remy ’27.

Although the change affected much of the student body, students did not receive communication from the University as to the change, leading to confusion and rumors about the reasons for the switch.

“It seemed super wasteful, and I didn’t really understand why we were using them,” Henry Wendorf ’27 said.

This incident has renewed discussions about sustainability at Usdan, especially after the shutdown of Eco To-Go, a reusable take-out program in Usdan and Summerfields, in May 2025. Although the platform that the University used to run the take-out program has shuttered, Sustainability Director Jennifer Kleindienst said that the Sustainability Office has been trying to bring back a to-go program in some form in conjunction with Bon Appétit, the Usdan administration, and the University’s Finance office in order to minimize food waste.

Additionally, Kleindienst called for greater emphasis on composting rules, as the University is producing greater amounts of trash in 2026 in comparison to previous years.

“Weights have been consistently higher for trash this year, 4–10 tons more monthly,” Kleindienst wrote in an email to The Argus. “This is likely due to more than just compostable containers, but indicates to me that most people are likely not properly disposing of containers in the compost.”

Nonetheless, students are relieved at the return of normal Usdan dishware and utensils. Usdan frequenter Ryan Villano ’27 is amongst the most excited.

“I have not missed a Usdan breakfast in two semesters,” Villano said. “It was a 10 out of 10 move to fix the [boiler]. Everything is back up and running, so I am very happy.”

Spencer Landers can be reached at sklanders@wesleyan.edu.

Anabel Goode can be reached at agoode@wesleyan.edu.

Brendan Kelso contributed to reporting.