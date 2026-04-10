31 Counts of Voyeurism: Former First Year Arrested for Secretly Recording Female Students in Dorm Bathrooms

On Monday, April 6, officers from the Middletown Police Department (MPD) arrested former University student Samuel “VuVu” Schumann of Brooklyn, N.Y., on 31 counts of voyeurism in connection with a string of secret recordings he made of 19 female students in Nicolson bathrooms.

“Identified victims have already been notified by MPD,” the University wrote in an email to The Argus on April 9. “Public Safety is available to help connect concerned students to the detective handling the case.”

In the days following his arrest, students have learned more about the alleged sex crimes of Schumann, a former first-year student and ex-member of the University’s men’s soccer team. Schumann was removed from the University last semester following an investigation by the MPD that tied him to 95 nude videos of female students.

“He will not be eligible to return to Wesleyan,” the University wrote.

After the MPD executed a search warrant on Schumann’s phone and computer, detectives used campus Wi-Fi information and video timestamps to correlate the nearly 56 minutes of recordings to Schumann’s location.

In a statement to The Argus, the University stated that the investigation has been transferred to the MPD, “who can answer questions regarding the investigation and legal procedures.”

The arrest warrant for Schumann was issued on Feb. 6, 2026.

“After obtaining the arrest warrant, detectives worked for two months to determine the location of Schumann, ultimately coordinating Schumann turning himself in to police,” the MPD wrote in a press release on April 6.

At an arraignment in the state Superior Court in Middletown on Tuesday morning, Schumann and his defense counsel, Jennifer Zito, agreed to his conditions for release after posting $100,000 bail. In exchange for consenting to a protective order that bars the defendant from the University’s campus and from contacting any of the 19 alleged victims, Schumann was released, with several local news outlets present at the courthouse as he left.

“This is a 19-year-old boy,” Zito said to the press gathered outside the courthouse after the hearing. “His privacy should be appreciated.”

During the court appearance, Zito successfully objected to the recording of the hearing by the press in the courtroom due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

If convicted, Schumann will likely be placed on the sex offender registry, according to state law. In Connecticut, voyeurism is considered a Class D Felony, and carries a sentencing recommendation of one to five years plus a fine of up to $5,000.

Schumann, who, according to his counsel, has been placed into a partial hospitalization program outside the state of Connecticut, was also excused from his next court appearance. Although the details of this program were not disclosed, Schumann will not have to be physically present for his subsequent court date on Thursday, May 21.

Most University students first learned of Schumann’s alleged recordings on Oct. 22, 2025 via an email from Director of Public Safety Scott Rohde. However, Schumann’s identity was not publicly known at the time. The email described a student recording an unidentified victim in the basement showers of Nicolson 7 and fleeing the site upon the victim’s screaming. The incident stunned many in the University community.

That initial incident was followed by another recording on Oct. 27 in Nicolson 5, according to another email sent by Rohde that evening.

The MPD discovered videos on Schumann’s phone taken as early as Sept. 9. Schumann was first questioned by the Middletown Police after being removed from a class by Public Safety; later that same day, on Nov. 4, the MPD obtained a search warrant.

According to further investigations conducted by the MPD, Schumann has no accomplices. Moreover, the recordings have not surfaced online or been distributed on any channels.

The University has committed to taking measures to enhance privacy in the Foss Hill buildings.

“Following the incidents, Facilities installed longer shower curtains in the Foss buildings to enhance privacy,” the University wrote in a statement to The Argus. “Working together with the residents, Residential Life temporarily changed some restroom gender designations while the Facilities team works on a plan for phased renovation of all the Foss restrooms; these renovations will begin this summer.”

In response to the announcement of Schumann’s arrest, University officials have made resources available for students affected by the series of incidents. A space for those directly impacted is to be held in the WesWell lounge on 287 High Street on Monday, April 13 at 6:15 p.m.

Students in need of further assistance are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), their area coordinator, or class dean.

Miles Craven can be reached at mcraven@wesleyan.edu.

Raiza Goel can be reached at rgoel@wesleyan.edu.