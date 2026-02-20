Women’s Basketball Caps Off 2025–26 Season By Knocking Colby Out of NESCACs

Wesleyan women’s basketball entered this season looking to capitalize on the positives from last year. The Red and Black are a relatively young team with only four upperclassmen, all of whom are captains. With youth came opportunities to build a new culture around women’s basketball, something captain Alli Jones ’27 applauded when looking back on the year.

“I think this is the closest group of girls I’ve ever been with,” Jones said. “I keep saying it’s a sisterhood. We all became one unit, and I think that was the biggest success of the season.”

The season started strong with two wins at the Courtyard by Marriott Classic game against Hunter College (65–57) and Emerson College (63–54). Captain Olivia Quinn ’26 and Meghan Kirck ’28 led the way for the Red and Black in their first game, both dropping 15 in a well-rounded offensive performance. Quinn scored a season- and team-high 30 points the next day against the Lions, earning the Cards a tournament victory.

The next weekend, the Cards traveled to North Dartmouth, Mass., to play in the Lafrance Hospitality Tournament. The Red and Black couldn’t keep up with either of their opponents offensively, as the University of New England handed them a 48–57 loss on Saturday, Nov. 22, and UMass Dartmouth defeated them 56–69.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, the Red and Black traveled to Worcester, Mass., to face Clark University. It was the Cougars who got out to the early lead, but the Cards slowly clawed their way back over the course of the game, thanks to 19 from Quinn and 14 from Madie Dayton ’28. With 6:56 left in the fourth quarter, Wes took the lead, and the two sides went bucket-for-bucket until the end of the game. With 24 seconds to go, the Cougars nailed two clutch free throws that represented the difference before the Cards’ final possession. A drive towards the basket by Samaya Lovett ’29 drew the defense in, giving her the perfect opportunity to kick it out to the corner. There to catch the pass was Kirck, who laced the go-ahead three to win the Red and Black the game.

“One big thing about our team is that we talk about displaying confidence that other people have for you, and then take it and have it in yourself,” Kirck said. “When we got down the stretch, I started hitting a couple more shots, and my coaches put me in positions to hit shots. Samaya Lovett came into the game and made an amazing pass, putting the ball in my shooting pocket. I shot it and went in, and it was awesome.”

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the Cards got their first taste of NESCAC action against Williams. An Ali Murphy ’27 bucket 21 seconds into the fourth quarter cut Williams’ lead down to only three, but ultimately the Ephs pulled away and defeated Wes, 46–53. After a 57–70 loss against the United States Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 3, the Red and Black got back on the right track with a 60–51 win against Wheaton College. On Tuesday, Dec. 9, the Amherst Mammoths came to town, and despite a 16-point, 15-rebound performance from Jones, Wes experienced their first home loss of the year 49–66.

Before departing for winter break, the Cards had one final game against Skidmore College. Wes once again found themselves down in what was a defensive battle. They turned it on offensively after staring down a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, chipping away at the Thoroughbreds’ lead. In the fourth, it was Quinn who was able to not only seize the lead but also etch her name into program history. By draining two free throws to tie and take the lead of the game with 5:30 left, she became the 13th player in program history to reach the thousand-point mark. From there, the Red and Black shut down Skidmore defensively and earned themselves a 50–46 win. Wes dominated the final quarter, outscoring the Thoroughbreds 22–9 in the period.

Quinn was appreciative of the moment and her teammates for helping her reach the mark and win the game.

“Before the Skidmore game, [Head Coach Kate Mullen] was like, ‘Are you ready to join the thousand-point club tomorrow?’” Quinn said. “I was like, all right, it wasn’t like I had to make one basket. So it was a little bit stressful. I remember I couldn’t hit anything. Everything was rimming in and out, but I got that free throw, and my teammates were celebrating me so much, which I love them for that.”

Kirck was especially proud of her teammate, reflecting on her legacy and leadership throughout their two years as teammates.

“That’s just a testament to what a great player she is,” Kirck said. “She’s an even better person. I can’t wait to bring my kids back and point out her name on the banner, and be like, ‘Yeah, I played with her.’”

c/o Daniel Gessel

After coming back from winter break and two non-conference losses in Las Vegas, Nev., the Cards opened the NESCAC season with home matches against Williams and Middlebury. In a close fight with Williams on Friday, Jan. 9, the Cards were not quite able to hold off the Ephs once again. A 61–67 loss may have set back any team to open the season, but the Red and Black did not waver, coming back the next day with more intensity and drive to pick up their first conference win.

Middlebury has always been a difficult opponent for the Cardinals, with the Cards’ last win against the Panthers coming in 2014. However, the team was determined to dominate Midd, and that they did. After a first half that saw the Red and Black only up one, defense was on full display to start the second, as only one basket was made in the first four minutes. Wes commanded in the final 20 minutes, holding the Panthers to nine points on 4/23 shooting, including only one made bucket in the fourth quarter. Quinn’s 23 points, Jones’ 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Murphy’s 14 rebounds kept offensive production high, and Wes cruised to a 56–40 win.

Coming back after a tough loss against the Ephs “just shows how much perseverance our team has and confidence in ourselves and our abilities,” Kirck said.

The next five NESCAC games were against Hamilton, Amherst, Trinity, Tufts, and Conn. College. In the first three matches, all of which were on the road, the Red and Black failed to reach 50 points as their opponents’ defense stifled any offensive consistency. The next two both saw both teams come into Silloway Gymnasium, and while Wes did pass 50 points in both games, their defense couldn’t keep up with the Jumbos and Camels. Despite four players reaching double-digits in points on Friday, Jan. 30 against Tufts, the Jumbos cranked out more offensive production and handed the Cardinals a 57–74 loss. It was more of the same the next day against Conn. College, as the Camels held the Cards to only 10 points in the fourth quarter to defeat them, 55–70.

With their backs against the wall and three more opponents on their schedule, the Cards would have to win out at all three Maine schools to get into the NESCAC playoffs. However, that would mean taking down No. 12 Bates and No. 7 Bowdoin, plus defeating Colby, a team the seniors had never beaten in their Wesleyan careers.

The journey started on Sunday, Feb. 8 against the Bobcats. The Red and Black embraced their underdog role and played their hearts out, sticking it to Bates for all 40 minutes. After a close first half, only separated by five points, the Cards’ defense kept their Lewiston opponents to only nine points on 4/14 shooting. The offense ran through Kirck and Quinn, who put up incredible performances to keep the Red and Black in front. Kirck tied a program record with seven made three-pointers, contributing to her game-leading 29-point performance. Quinn stayed on the court the entire game, fighting for a final chance to get into the NESCAC playoffs with 24 points. These efforts, plus Jones’ 11 rebounds, kept the Cards in the fight against the Bobcats, but ultimately Bates pulled in front in the final minute. They shut the Wes offense, as only Kirck and Quinn could put the ball through the net in the final frame, and the Cardinals’ hopes for a postseason dwindled with a 61–65 loss.

But there was still more basketball to be played. The next weekend, the Cards returned to Maine to face Bowdoin and Colby. On Friday, Feb. 13, Wes tipped off against the Polar Bears, and Bowdoin jumped in front before the Red and Black could get their footing. The Wesleyan offense never got going, as they suffered a 31–71 loss.

Despite the defeat, the Red and Black stayed positive heading into their final game of the season, a Valentine’s Day date with the Colby Mules. Wesleyan had a chance to play spoiler, as Colby needed the win to make it into the NESCAC playoffs.

In Kaylin Genda ’26 and Quinn’s final game, the Cards had no problem being the villain in the Mules’ story. Wes brought the energy early, holding Colby to only nine points in the first quarter. From there, Wesleyan maintained the lead and never let go. Quinn and Jones both nearly had points and rebound doubles-doubles, posting 23 and 8 and 14 and 9, respectively. Add on 11 from both Kirck and Dayton, and Wes had plenty of offensive production to wipe away the Mules’ comeback attempts. They ended on a high note, knocking Colby out of playoff contention and piecing together a 66–57 victory.

Jones remembered the team embraced the villain role, bringing intensity and high energy for all 40 minutes.

“We felt like villains,” Jones said. “Our season wasn’t on the line, but theirs was. I was playing for Olivia and Kaylin. I knew it was their last time on a basketball court, ever wearing the Wesleyan jersey. And I think if that doesn’t fuel you, what will? At halftime, Maddie Dayton was like, ‘We’re going to win this game. Period. We’re just going to win. And that’s what we did. We had some really good hustle plays. People were diving on the floor. Aviva [Schnitzer ’28] came off the bench and hit a deep corner three that was really big. We just picked them apart. They couldn’t do anything against us.”

While a 7–15 record overall doesn’t look the prettiest on paper, the Cards still had a lot to be proud of from this season. Not just Jones, but various other players said this team was the closest group they’ve had in their Wesleyan careers, with investment from every class into the team culture and energy.

“Our biggest success is the growth we’ve had this year in terms of basketball players, but also in terms of culture,” Quinn said. “I know I’m going to be leaving it, but I feel like next year, everyone’s going to come into such a strong, bonded group of women that is rare, and that not every team has. It’s amazing that we are so caring and truly want the best for each other.”

Looking toward the future, the Cards graduate two seniors in the spring, but they will welcome in five more first-years next fall. Quinn, reflecting on her Wesleyan career, expressed excitement for her teammates’ future as players and as a unit.

“I’ve had four great teams the past four years, but this one is really special,” Quinn said. “The group of [first-years] were so committed to wanting to learn and play every single practice. The sophomores stepped into a big role this year because we have four captains that are the juniors and seniors, so they had to be in an upperclassman role, which is hard to do, and they did it with such grace. The two juniors that are gonna be seniors next year, they’re my best friends, and I’m so proud of them for how much they’ve stepped up and the roles they’ve taken on. Kay and I have been through this together for the last four years, and to watch her grow as a leader has just been amazing. Our team is special, and we have to remember that.”

