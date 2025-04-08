Poem: “The Wharf”

This poem is an interpretation of “The Yellow Crane Tower” by Tang Dynasty poet Cui Hao 崔顥 (704–754). The original poem reflects on the passage of time and the loss of tradition across generations.

The steel mill has long been demolished

All that remains is this putrid shipyard;

The flag flies with no one to salute it

Plastic bags drift slowly for a thousand years

Through the rivers, their innocence sullied;

And withered grass grows through the gravel

In this smog, I know not where my country lies

The eddying mist upon the water only brings me sorrow

