President Roth, Rape is Rape. It is Not “Having Sex.”
Dear President Roth,
I write regarding your recent guest essay in the New York Times titled “The Obvious Step That Could Mean Fewer Fraternity Sexual Assaults.” In this essay you make an argument for fraternities going co-ed. I do not write to engage with the larger content of your essay, but merely to ask a focused question about your choice of phrase in one sentence.
You write that “one young man’s Snapchat invitation to a chain of buddies to have sex with an intoxicated woman was like-minded bro culture at its worst.” I wonder about your framing of this as an “invitation” to “have sex with an intoxicated woman.” Have sex with? This was an invitation to rape.
Consider an alternate scenario, in which a fraternity staged torture sessions in which they gathered as a gang to physically beat and assault a drugged man. Would you then write that a fraternity man posted an “invitation” to “box with an intoxicated man?”
Rape is rape. And calling it “having sex” is bro culture at its worst.
Jessica Wolpaw Reyes
Willard Long Thorp Professor of Economics, Amherst College
Amherst College Class of 1994
Under NYS law, having sex with an intoxicated person is not legally considered rape if the reported victim willfully consumed alcohol or drugs to a point of intoxication on their own volution or with consent. Only if the reported victim was drugged unknowingly (e.g., roofied) or if they were unconscious meaning they could not speak, is this considered rape under the law. This is not the case in most US states, including Massachusetts but it is in CT.
President Roth is correct. Drunk sex with a willfully intoxicated woman is just that in NYS. Maybe it is time to change the law.