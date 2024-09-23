Faculty Petition in Support of WesGLU

We, faculty members at Wesleyan University, fully support the Wesleyan Graduate Student Union (WesGLU) in their efforts to form a union with OPEIU Local 153.
Signed:
- Jeffers Lennox, History
- Cori Anderson, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
- Joe Fitzpatrick, College of Letters
- Matthew Garrett, English & American Studies
- Dave Constantine, Mathematics
- Ulrich Plass, German Studies & College of Letters
- Christopher Rasmussen, Mathematics
- Rehana Patel, Mathematics
- María Ospina, Romance Languages and Literatures & Latin American Studies
- Marcela Oteíza, Dance & Theater
- Sally Bachner, English
- Laura Ann Twagira, History
- Roman Utkin, Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies
- Lily Saint, English
- Margot Weiss, American Studies & Anthropology
- Camilla Zamboni, Romance Languages and Literatures & Education Studies
- Donald Oliver, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
- Tyrone Palmer, English
- Amy Tang, English
- Anthony Davis, Chemistry
- Kerwin Kaye, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
- Melanie Khamis, Economics & Latin American Studies
- Joel Pfister, American Studies & English
- Raquel Bryant, Earth and Environmental Sciences & College of the Environment
- Andy Szegedy-Maszak, Classical Studies
- Alessia Caviglia, Romance Languages and Literatures
- Andrea Negrete, Psychology
- Cecilia Miller, History & College of Social Studies
- Sanaz Vajedian, Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Marina Bilbija, English
- Andrea Roberts, Chemistry
- Joan Cho, College of East Asian Studies
- Scott Plous, Psychology
- Hari Ramesh, Government
- Astra Kolomatskaia, Computer Science
- Robyn Autry, Sociology
- Ashraf Rushdy, African American Studies & English
- Giulio Gallarotti, Government
- Valentina Ramia, American Studies
- Nathaniel Mitchell, Music
- Katie Brewer Ball, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies & Theater
- Victoria Smolkin, History & Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies
- Frederick Cohan, Biology & College of the Environment
- Steve Angle, Philosophy & College of East Asian Studies
- Andrew Quintman, Religion, College of East Asian Studies, & South Asian Studies
- Basak Kus, Government
- Antonina Woodsum, American Studies
- Michael Meere, Romance Languages and Literatures & Medieval Studies
- Cameron Hu, Center for the Humanities
- Tushar Irani, Philosophy & College of Letters
- Alex Kruckman, Mathematics
- Sean McCann, English
- Jesse Torgerson, College of Letters, History, & Medieval Studies
- Mira Seo, Classical Studies
- Elizabeth Traube, Anthropology
- Jennifer Mitchel, Biology
- Megan Glick, American Studies
- Laura Grappo, American Studies
- Esther Lin, English
- Christian Nakarado, Art Studio
- Uday Narayanan, Digital Design Commons
- Kate Miller, Environmental Studies & Earth and Environmental Sciences
- Devin Choudhury, Center for the Humanities
- Edwin Sanchez, Theater
- John Raba, Athletics
- Lucy De Souza, Psychology
- Anu Sharma, Anthropology
- Victoria Pitts-Taylor, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
- Yu-ting Huang, College of East Asian Studies
- Erica Wessmann, Fine Arts
- Carli Poisson, Psychology
