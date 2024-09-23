Faculty Petition in Support of WesGLU

, by Wesleyan AAUP, Contributers

We, faculty members at Wesleyan University, fully support the Wesleyan Graduate Student Union (WesGLU) in their efforts to form a union with OPEIU Local 153.

Signed:

  1. Jeffers Lennox, History
  2. Cori Anderson, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
  3. Joe Fitzpatrick, College of Letters
  4. Matthew Garrett, English & American Studies
  5. Dave Constantine, Mathematics
  6. Ulrich Plass, German Studies & College of Letters
  7. Christopher Rasmussen, Mathematics
  8. Rehana Patel, Mathematics
  9. María Ospina, Romance Languages and Literatures & Latin American Studies
  10. Marcela Oteíza, Dance & Theater
  11. Sally Bachner, English
  12. Laura Ann Twagira, History
  13. Roman Utkin, Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies
  14. Lily Saint, English
  15. Margot Weiss, American Studies & Anthropology
  16. Camilla Zamboni, Romance Languages and Literatures & Education Studies
  17. Donald Oliver, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
  18. Tyrone Palmer, English
  19. Amy Tang, English
  20. Anthony Davis, Chemistry
  21. Kerwin Kaye, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
  22. Melanie Khamis, Economics & Latin American Studies
  23. Joel Pfister, American Studies & English
  24. Raquel Bryant, Earth and Environmental Sciences & College of the Environment
  25. Andy Szegedy-Maszak, Classical Studies
  26. Alessia Caviglia, Romance Languages and Literatures
  27. Andrea Negrete, Psychology
  28. Cecilia Miller, History & College of Social Studies
  29. Sanaz Vajedian, Earth and Environmental Sciences
  30. Marina Bilbija, English
  31. Andrea Roberts, Chemistry
  32. Joan Cho, College of East Asian Studies
  33. Scott Plous, Psychology
  34. Hari Ramesh, Government
  35. Astra Kolomatskaia, Computer Science
  36. Robyn Autry, Sociology
  37. Ashraf Rushdy, African American Studies & English
  38. Giulio Gallarotti, Government
  39. Valentina Ramia, American Studies
  40. Nathaniel Mitchell, Music
  41. Katie Brewer Ball, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies & Theater
  42. Victoria Smolkin, History & Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies
  43. Frederick Cohan, Biology & College of the Environment
  44. Steve Angle, Philosophy & College of East Asian Studies
  45. Andrew Quintman, Religion, College of East Asian Studies, & South Asian Studies
  46. Basak Kus, Government
  47. Antonina Woodsum, American Studies
  48. Michael Meere, Romance Languages and Literatures & Medieval Studies
  49. Cameron Hu, Center for the Humanities
  50. Tushar Irani, Philosophy & College of Letters
  51. Alex Kruckman, Mathematics
  52. Sean McCann, English
  53. Jesse Torgerson, College of Letters, History, & Medieval Studies
  54. Mira Seo, Classical Studies
  55. Elizabeth Traube, Anthropology
  56. Jennifer Mitchel, Biology
  57. Megan Glick, American Studies
  58. Laura Grappo, American Studies
  59. Esther Lin, English
  60. Christian Nakarado, Art Studio
  61. Uday Narayanan, Digital Design Commons
  62. Kate Miller, Environmental Studies & Earth and Environmental Sciences
  63. Devin Choudhury, Center for the Humanities
  64. Edwin Sanchez, Theater
  65. John Raba, Athletics
  66. Lucy De Souza, Psychology
  67. Anu Sharma, Anthropology
  68. Victoria Pitts-Taylor, Feminist, Gender, and Sexuality Studies
  69. Yu-ting Huang, College of East Asian Studies
  70. Erica Wessmann, Fine Arts
  71. Carli Poisson, Psychology

