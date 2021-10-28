Poems of Our Climate: Memories are the Scars.

About the column:
Poems of our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Oliver Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9 whose literary magazine The Lavender is being released this upcoming Tuesday. Please feel free to attend the release event this Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at Espwesso! If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, Poems of our Climate, please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.
Memories are the Scars.
by Take Care, Alice ’22
The day you left this world
Is engraved on my heart!
Neither the calendar nor the date
Need to remind me.
I am reminded by the scars
Of how painful that day was,
And the hole in my heart
Still yearning for your love.
I dwell on all the fun and lovely
Moments we shared.
I sink in the sorrow of all the conflicts
And misunderstandings we ever had.
I hold on to the hope that you could read
Between the lines of all unsaid “I love yous.”
All I can whisper now hoping that you
Can hear me is “I miss you.”
I will burn a lantern and send it to you
Up in Heaven where you are peaceful
Watching over me and protecting me.
I want to send this letter to you
Letting you know that I am alright.
I have grown and become successful.
I have plenty of good friends;
And the family is intact.
Don’t worry about my pain and grief,
These scars are the incense of our beautiful memories.
The reason why I cannot lose them
Since I never want to forget you.
You were and will always be a part of my life.
I hope this letter finds you well,
Love you always!
And forever missing you!
Bio:
My name is Alice Ghislaine Musabe and my poet name is Take Care, Alice. I write poems about mental health, love, and feminism to raise awareness and act as my emotional outlet.