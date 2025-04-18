Class of 2025 Celebrates Thesis Completion With Champagne and Flowers at Olin Library

c/o Sida Chu

After a year of research, revisions, and late nights, those writing a thesis in the class of 2025 have finally crossed the finishing line. In conversations with The Argus, seniors shared their highs, lows, and revelations from their thesis-writing journeys.

Shihyun William Lee ’25

The Argus: What are you majoring in, and what was your thesis about?

Shihyun William Lee: I majored in the College of Social Studies with a minor in East Asian Studies and data analysis. My thesis was on elderly poverty in South Korea.

A: What was the most challenging part about writing your thesis?

SWL: I think the challenging part was keeping myself motivated. You know, it’s not like a thing due in a week: It’s something that’s due [over] the course of a year. So, constantly reminding yourself that even [when] it’s hard—[I] try to write a sentence every day.

A: And what was the most fun part?

SWL: I think it was just the freedom. Shoutout to [my advisor, Chair and Associate Professor of the College of East Asian Studies Takeshi] Watanabe. I love him [and] he just gave me a lot of freedom to do whatever I wanted. He just gave me the [necessary] guidance. And I really liked it, because I feel like in a lot of classes here, the professor gives you very strict guidelines for the stuff you write, but here, you set your own guidelines—that’s very nice.

Ben Shifrel ’25

A: What are you majoring in, and what was your thesis on?

Ben Shifrel: I am a College of Social Studies and a government double major, and I wrote my thesis on the media’s reporting of mass atrocities and mass violence.

A: What events did you cover?

BS: I covered the genocide in Myanmar, the Rohingya people, and then the war in Tigray, Ethiopia.

A: Why do you think it was relevant to write your thesis on that right now?

BS: I mean, it’s definitely relevant. Of course, you look at the language of genocide being thrown around a lot right now…. It’s important to look at it from both perspectives. I just think it’s important to keep the media accountable and to talk about it in many ways, from all sides.

A: What was the most challenging part of writing your thesis?

BS: Oh, just late-night sessions at [Olin Memorial Library]. It was difficult, but I got it done.

A: And what was the most fun part?

BS: Definitely getting snacks with my friends in between. You know, it’s a group effort, and everybody’s working together.

Cadence Rosenblum ’25

A: What are you majoring in, and what was your thesis about?

Cadence Rosenblum: I’m majoring in dance, psychology, and education studies, by accident—all three. But my thesis was in dance and education studies, and I created a dance curriculum for a second-grade classroom in Boston to try to mitigate the detrimental effects of disability/ability/disability grouping.

A: What did that look like in practice?

CR: So I taught the curriculum to a second-grade classroom in Boston, and I measured the effects before and after.

A: What was the most challenging part?

CR: Definitely finding a place to do my thesis. I was emailing a lot of people, and it was hard to, like, get into the school.

A: What would you say was the most fun part?

CR: [The Olin thesis celebration] is definitely really fun. I think a lot of my friends were writing theses also, so it was fun to write with them and [be] together.

A: Any advice for incoming seniors planning on writing theses?

CR: I would say, don’t be afraid of it. It’s a lot easier than it seems. It seems really daunting, but advisors are super helpful. Friends are super helpful, and it doesn’t feel as scary as it is.

Sarah Mangelsdorf ’25

A: What are you majoring in, and what was your thesis on?

SM: I’m majoring in neuroscience and environmental studies, and my thesis was about aerial fumigation under this counter-narcotic initiative called Plan Columbia, and how it was dominating the environment and people.

A: How long have you worked on it?

SM: A year. I started thinking about it last January.

A: What was the most stressful part?

SM: Honestly, starting was hard.

A: And what was the most fun part?

SM: Turning it in!

A: And do you have any advice for incoming seniors?

SM: You should do a [thesis]. It’s so rewarding and fun. And if you’re passionate about something, it’s like the best feeling ever.

Noah King ’25 and Sophia Flynn ’25

A: What were your thesis titles?

Noah King: My title was “When There Is No Love Left to Give: Exploring Grief Through Performance.”

Sophia Flynn: My title is “Triangulation, a Bridge Across Time: Methods of Directing Classic Theater.”

A: And how does it feel?

NK: It feels pretty damn good.

SF: I feel awesome.

A: Tell me about the brand of champagne you bought, and what went into that decision?

SF: I went for it because it had a shiny gold label, Duc De Valmer, and it was $10.99. Cost-efficient and beautiful.

NK: I don’t actually think [this] is champagne, but it popped like champagne. And it sparkled. So I don’t give a fuck.

A: Can you reflect on some of the harder moments of the thesis process?

NK: I think the hardest moment for me was the first month. That shit was tough.

SF: It’s weird because we both did performance theses, so the writing part is hard, but I felt like the harder thing was definitely actually doing the play. And then the writing part was reflective. The performance part was crazy.

NK: I was like, “Okay, this is a paper that is going to culminate my academic career in a way that is deeply personal to me, and I have to do it right.” So I think the way people put a lot of pressure on this is super common. You carry that energy with you through the whole year.

A: How does it feel to be out here today?

NK: Glorious.

SF: It’s so beautiful. We’ve all been in our own carrels doing our own thing, but it’s beautiful that we get to celebrate together. Life is beautiful, low-key.

NK: I didn’t even have a carrel.

A: Any advice for rising seniors considering their own theses?

NK: Don’t let yourself be stuck on one idea. Allow it to change over time and morph into something you want it to become. If you try to hold onto something for too long, it won’t allow you to progress. You should focus on the process rather than on the end goal.

SF: Do a performance-based thesis! It’s way more fun!

Daniel Glickman ’25

A: What’s the title of your thesis?

Daniel Glickman: My thesis is called “On Tract.”

A: Tell me about the brand of champagne you bought, and what went into that decision?

DG: I bought the cheapest champagne. It’s Andre Brut. “Brut” of course means “strong” in French. I wanted the strongest and most amazing champagne I could find for under $10, so this was it.

A: And how does it feel to be out here today with all of your classmates?

DG: Seeing the accomplishments of my peers celebrated by hundreds of students feels so encouraging. It really validates the work that we’ve done. Whether it’s a twelve-minute short film or a hundred-page thesis.

A: Can you reflect on some of the harder parts of the thesis?

DG: The FOMO of having to work while others are playing games is really difficult—to feel like you’re not a part of the school culture, or feel like you cannot be present in your Wesleyan life. But, ultimately, it really does pay off, because, clearly, there’s a really vibrant culture of support.

A: Any advice for rising seniors considering their own theses?

DG: Do it! It’s hard, but it’s really validating and very fun. The euphoria after all that grit is worth it.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Thomas Lyons can be reached at trlyons@wesleyan.edu.

Janhavi Munde can be reached at jmunde@wesleyan.edu.