Mike, What Were You Thinking?

Having read coverage of the charges against certain students who protested the genocide in Palestine on campus, I was distressed that the University threw the metaphorical book at them. Speaking as a student who participated in the sit-in in President Colin Campbell’s office to urge divestment from South Africa’s apartheid regime, this was déjà vu. I wonder if Mike Roth—we were freshmen together in Butterfield, and shared inquirers in Victor Gourevitch’s class on Plato, just wanted to be sure not to get into the Elise Stefanik, damned if you do, damned if you don’t, trick bag.

Well, 77% of Jews voted for Harris, and I think that’s because Jews, on the whole, don’t like to see a boot on someone’s neck. They also don’t like to bow the knee to an (orange) king. As a not-so-wealthy annual donor to Wesleyan, I support the protesters. There’s plenty of corporate-speak, hypocrisy, and self-interest to encounter once you graduate. Wesleyan should do better.

Alan Saly is a member of the Class of 1979 and can be reached at alansaly@gmail.com.