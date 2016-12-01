the
Four New Program Houses Approved for Next Year
December 13
by Jake Lahut, Editor-in-Chief
Toxic Party Culture at Wes, From the Event Staff Perspective
December 6
by Aleyda Robles, Contributing Writer
“Yes Means Yes, No Means No”: Students Talk Consent and Communication, Body Language, Hook-Ups
December 6
by Jenny Davis, Camille De Beus, Editor-in-Chief & Assistant News Editor
Men’s Hockey Lights the Lamp in NESCAC Wins over Amherst, Conn
December 6
by Andrew Jacobs, Staff Writer
News
Jummah On the Green Invites Wesleyan Community to Stand in Solidarity
By Eve O'Shea, Staff Writer
Four New Program Houses Approved for Next Year
By Jake Lahut, Editor-in-Chief
Student Experiences Electric Shock by Uninsulated Wire at PAC Lab
By Emmy Hughes, Staff Writer
Features
Holman ’16 Takes Rap Career to the Next Level as Cornelius
By Jake Lahut, Features Editor
The Five Best Reporters of 2016
By Jake Lahut, Features Editor
Post-Grad Advice Column
By Taylor Hotvet, Contributing Writer
Sports
Keep Your Cool: Lamar Jackson is Still the Heisman
By Kelly Hogan, Staff Writer
Squash Shows Grit Early in Season Despite Mixed Results
By Sam Prescott, Sports Editor
Track and Field Prepares for Indoor Season Aided by Strong Senior Class
By Tom Hanes, Staff Writer
Arts
On the Flaws and Ethics of “Westworld” Season One
By Jake Lahut, Henry Spiro, Features Editor and Arts Editor
Despite Its Strengths, “Summertime” Came Out as A (Hetero)Normative Love Story
By Ali Jamali, Staff Writer
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them:” A Harry Potter Fan’s Perspective
By Hannah Reale, Staff Writer
Letters to the Editor
Fossil Fuel Divestment, Michael Roth, and This Crappy Semester
By Wesleyan Fossil Fuel Divest, Contributing Writers
A Challenge to Wesleyan
By mdiblasi, Class of 2007
Food Over Winter Break: No Hungry Student Act
By Emma Austin, Chief of Staff for the Wesleyan Student Assembly
Opinion
The Future of The Argus
By Jake Lahut, Features Editor
Reframing the Dialogue
By Hannah Reale, Staff Writer
On Cultural Appropriation and Cultural Appreciation
By Neha Srinivas, Contributing Writer
Voices
Toxic Party Culture at Wes, From the Event Staff Perspective
By Aleyda Robles, Contributing Writer
Women and the Wall/The End
By Devonaire Ortiz, Voices Editor
History is a Weapon: Slavery Reincarnate/Familiarity
By Devonaire Ortiz, Voices Editor
