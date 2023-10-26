Jake Edwards ’24 Talks Winning NESCAC Defensive Player of the Week, Being a Two-Sport Athlete, and His Pregame Meal 

In Play(er) of the Week, we seek to highlight Wesleyan athletes or parts of games that deserve extra attention. Jake Edwards is a captain and linebacker for the Wesleyan football team. Edwards, who captured All-NESCAC Second Team honors last season, earned NESCAC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s 35–30 victory over Bowdoin this past weekend. The senior had 13 tackles and made a game-changing scoop and score midway through the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first points of the game. The Argus recently sat down with him to talk about the football season so far and his role as a captain.

The Argus: When did you first get into playing football? Were you always a linebacker?

Jake Edwards: I got into football in seventh grade. And yeah, I was always a linebacker.

A: When did playing in college become a possibility? What was the recruiting process like and what made you ultimately choose Wesleyan?

JE: College football became a possibility going into high school. I was playing high school football in Texas, which is such a big football state. A lot of the people around me were going to [play college football] so I felt like I’m just as good as these guys. I felt like I could too. And in looking around, I was looking for good academic schools. I found the NESCAC, looked at a bunch of schools, and ultimately, I chose Wesleyan because of the coaches and the campus and the general vibe of the community.

A: What was it like growing up in Texas? And what was it like making the transition to Connecticut?

JE: It was definitely a change. Weather was a big thing. And then definitely distance from home. Nobody thinks you’re gonna get homesick as a freshman. They think they’re grown, they’re independent, but homesickness was a big thing my freshman year. And a lot of people could go see their parents or their parents could see them, but it was much tougher for me.

A: My knowledge of Texas football is pretty much “Friday Night Lights.” Was the show realistic?

JE: It’s more like the movie than the show. But yeah, football was such a big thing.

A: What’s your experience been like on the team?

JE: The experience has been amazing. The guys are amazing. The coaches are amazing. And the atmosphere on Saturdays is amazing. I would say it’s the best in the NESCAC. Every time we go to away games, I just look at their crowds, and think wow, ours is just so much better. So it’s definitely the right choice.

A: What has been a highlight of either the season or your career so far?

JE: Definitely beating Middlebury. It was an intense, fun, back-and-forth game. We went up there last year. We dropped the ball a little bit. And then to be able to come back and beat them this year, a good team like that, always feels good.

A: What has your experience been as team captain? And what has your role been after losing two straight games, to get the team to bounce back?

JE: Being captain has been a big responsibility. It’s an honor for sure. So just making sure I’m always doing things the right way because I know younger guys look up to me. And I know the other guys voted me in for a reason. So definitely having to make sure that I’m always doing things the right way. Can’t take plays off, can’t ever get caught slipping, can’t ever get caught slacking off. I just want to lead by example. After two straight losses, I made sure to keep my head up, keep a smile on my face. And just encourage guys to keep going [because] we still have a lot to play for.

A: What has practice and off the field been like these past two weeks?

JE: Obviously, right after the game, you’re sad, but we always, after 24 hours, win or loss, flush it out of the system. So you can celebrate for 24 hours [or] sulk for 24 hours before it’s right back to business. There weren’t really any big changes. Obviously, there were small changes like intensity and attention to detail, but usually we’re really focused. Our mentality doesn’t drop off or pick up very much after losses. We’re pretty focused most of the time, but definitely an increase in intensity, especially after the second loss. Like wow, we really gotta lock in this week. After last week we had an increase in tackling drills and getting takeaways. So that was a big difference. But intensity-wise, I feel like we’re always pretty focused.

A: Speaking of takeaway drills, you guys had two defensive touchdowns. Talk to me about those two plays and how that rallied the team.

JE: I think it all started with the blocked field goal by Sean Walker [’25] on the third drive of the game. They were coming into our territory. We had a huge stop on third down to force a field goal. And then our cornerback Sean Walker had great timing off the edge, blocked the field goal, and there was a huge shift in momentum. Then they’re driving on us in the fourth drive. I’m sitting on a blitz, two guys come to me, [so] defensive end Colton Weier [’24] got wide open. He gets a strip sack and I just see the ball, and I pick it up and I score. That was a huge shift in the game. It was massive, and then the very next drive, my roommate [Kade Doverspike ’24] gets an interception and makes two guys miss and houses it. Just like that, we’re up and our offense was struggling but they got back on track, and then next thing you know, we’re up 28 points.

A: You won Defensive Player of the Week. What did that mean to you?

JE: It was awesome. There’s a lot of great players in this league, and for the people who voted to feel like my performance was the best of the week is a huge honor. But honestly, I couldn’t have done it without the people around me and the whole team as a unit, with the [defense] line doing their job giving me opportunities, the [defensive backs] doing their job, and the coaches giving me opportunities. I got to take advantage of those opportunities given to me, and it’s really a big thanks to the people around me. It is a huge honor.

A: What has your experience been like as a two-sport athlete, and what made you want to do both in college?

JE: It’s been great. Both coaches have been super supportive of me playing both. I have never been given any push to just do one, and I love both. I couldn’t really choose. I originally came in just with the idea of playing football, but then I realized wrestling was a possibility, and of course I took it.

A: Is it difficult to make the transition from football into wrestling, from such a team sport to an individual sport?

JE: Yeah, definitely. I think the shape is very different. It’s like every muscle in your body [is used differently]. So that’s definitely a tough transition. I have to lose a little bit of weight going into wrestling. And it’s just hard on your body going two seasons back to back. But I’ve been doing it for so long. I think I’m used to it at this point. I get some time to transition—I get like an extra week or two to kind of get back into the swing of things. But yeah, it’s definitely not an easy one.

A: How much weight do you have to cut?

JE: I’ll come in around 205 pounds from football season so when I need [to be] 197 pounds, [it] is not that bad at all, especially at my size.

A: What role do you think sports, particularly football and wrestling, will play in your life after you graduate?

JE: I think the things I’ve learned in football and wrestling will definitely translate. I think I’ve learned a lot of mental toughness, a lot about persevering through hard times, a lot about staying focused on the goals, a lot about how to deal with adversity. I feel like those are all very important lessons that I’ve learned in my sports that I can definitely carry on to life.

A: What made you decide to do a fifth season?

JE: I’m not gonna be able to play football forever. I’m not NFL-bound or pro-wrestling-bound or whatever. I just wanted to take another year to play a sport that I love, and that I’ll never be able to play again. I just want to play more football while I’m young and still can.

A: Do you or the team have any traditions before the game or after the game, any superstitions?

JE: I like to eat the same thing. I always try to get a coffee from Neil’s [Donuts], and then I go run to Red & Black and get a sandwich. I’m not superstitious, but I kinda am. Like, if I do something, and I have a good game, I’ll keep doing that thing. It’s not something I’ve been doing for forever. But last week, when I scored, I had forgotten to take my chain off before the game. So, I’m gonna wear it next week, because I had a good game with it on.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Sam Weitzman-Kurker can be reached at sweitzmankur@wesleyan.edu.