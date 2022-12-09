Pillow Talk: Squirting 101

We’ve been thinking long and hard about what to leave you all with for our final article of the semester, and we decided that nothing would be better than chatting about squirting. With so many myths and questions circling this topic, we want to sit down and set it all straight. So, what is squirting?

Squirting is the release of fluid from the vagina during orgasm and can happen separately from or simultaneously with female ejaculation. It has been sensationalized, looked down upon, and thought of as a feminist assertion of power. In general, the enigmatic female orgasm is more elusive than the male orgasm—it’s not as blatantly obvious when a woman has finished, so some think there needs to be proof that an orgasm has occurred. Enter squirting.

When a lot of people with vaginas think about squirting, they react with shame. There’s fear that it looks like urine, that it’s gross, or that their partner will suddenly get the ick. At the same time, there’s fear that if they don’t squirt, their partner will feel frustrated. The truth is, squirting happens, or it doesn’t happen, and either way, it does not indicate proof of a good time.

Neither of us is a woman in STEM, but we tried our best to understand the mechanics of it all. How do you squirt? Typically, it occurs with stimulation of the G-spot. If you need help locating the aforementioned G-spot, a quick Google search might help you out. It’s important to remember that squirting can look totally different for everyone. Some people can’t squirt at all, some people squirt every time they have sex, and others can only squirt by themselves or with a very particular motion.

If you want to give it a try, then set aside time for yourself, alone or with a partner, to do some exploration. It might be fun! The main thing is to remember that good sex does not have to end in squirting, or even in orgasm. Exploring how to squirt is just a fun adventure that potentially could add some spice to your sex life.

Of course, you won’t know until you try.

Xoxo,

Dill & Doe