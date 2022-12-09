Cardinals Cap Off Football Season on a High Note With Little Three Title

When The Argus last caught up with the Wesleyan football team, the Cardinals had just won a spectacular victory against Tufts on Saturday, Oct. 15, proving the team was becoming a force to be reckoned with. Though faced with stiff competition following that game, the Cardinals continued to perform outstandingly and closed out this unforgettable season with several truly spectacular performances.

On Oct. 22, the team traveled to Brunswick, Maine, to face off against Bowdoin. At that point, the Polar Bears held a 1–4 record and had not won a game since their season opener against Hamilton, but the Cards knew better than to assume victory was a given.

“The last times that we’ve played them, it’s been close [wins] when we thought it shouldn’t have been,” captain and defensive tackle Nick Helbig ’23 said. “So we knew it could very easily be a trap game, especially going all the way up there in Maine. So that was the message: we couldn’t overlook Bowdoin.”

The game got off to a strong start, with the Cards scoring on their very first offensive possession of the day with a 10-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off with a 7-yard carry by quarterback David Estevez ’23, bringing the score to 7–0. After a Bowdoin punt, the Cards found themselves held on a 3rd down by the Bowdoin defense. With an 8-yard punt, the Polar Bears retook possession inside the red zone. Wesleyan’s defense put up a strong effort, but the Polar Bears managed to cross the goal line on a rush on the 3rd-and-goal play, tying the scoring up 7–7 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second, the Polar Bears took possession after recovering a fumbled punt return that set them up at the 6-yard line. They then managed a touchdown to put Bowdoin up 14–7. Upon regaining possession, the Polar Bears extended their lead with another touchdown to make the score 21–7.

However, the Red and Black remained resilient under pressure and concluded the second quarter with a 12-play, 74-yard drive that finished with a 17-yard touchdown pass by Estevez to wide receiver Thomas Elkhoury ’24 to narrow Bowdoin’s lead to 21–14 at the end of the half.

Captain and wide receiver Logan Tomlinson ’23 pointed to that drive as a pivotal moment that shaped the team’s approach to the rest of the game.

“We got the ball with [three] minutes left and scored to make it 21–14 going into the half,” Tomlinson said. “That was a really big series that kept us in the game and gave us some momentum rolling into the second half.”

The third quarter saw the Cards’ momentum stalled as the Polar Bears secured an interception and 10-yard rush to re-extend their lead to 28–14. The fourth quarter also started slowly, but with less than seven minutes remaining, quarterback Niko Candido ’25 sent a 16-yard pass to Tomlinson, making the score 28–20. With the stakes heightening, the Cards regained possession with less than three minutes to go, and Candido marched the Red and Black down the field with three straight completions to Tomlinson for 11 yards, wide receiver Chase Wilson ’25 for 12, and Wilson for 21. The drive ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Elkhoury, and with the opportunity to tie the score, running back Charlie McPhee ’22 MA ’23 attempted a two-point conversion but was denied, making the final score of the game 28–26 in favor of the Polar Bears.

Despite the loss, Candido points to their strong showing at the end of the fourth quarter as a tribute to the team’s tenacity.

“We came all the way back from 28–14 and came back within six minutes for a chance to tie it,” Candido said. “That really showed our heart in the game and showed that we wouldn’t quit.”

The game also saw standout performances from numerous Cardinals including Candido, who threw a career-high 230 yards; McPhee, who rushed over 100 yards for the third time in his career and the first this season; and Tomlinson, who recorded seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, which marked his seventh receiving touchdown in just six games. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Chris Guttman ’23 recorded his first career interception, Helbig had seven tackles, and linebacker Jake Edwards ’24 had six.

With this being their second loss of the season, the Cardinals knew that their ultimate goal of securing the NESCAC Championship was no longer feasible. However, even with that dream being unattainable, the team resolved to approach their final three games of the season with maximum effort.

“Coming off the loss to Bowdoin, we had a real decision to make,” Tomlinson said. “We could have said, ‘That’s our second loss, things aren’t looking good for us, and we could just cruise through the last three games.’ Or we could have said, ‘Okay, we’re not gonna let this happen again.’ And I think as a collective, we chose the latter option.”

Fueled by their commitment to making the rest of the season count and looking to avenge last year’s 14–16 loss in fourth overtime on homecoming weekend, the Cardinals came into their first Little Three matchup of the season against Amherst on Saturday, Oct. 30, ready for payback.

The first quarter got off to a slow start, with neither team managing to produce a goal in the first 14 minutes of the game. But then, with less than a minute to go in the period, the Cardinals’ defense forced a three-and-out and when Amherst quarterback Mason Morrow lined up to punt, he was blocked by linebacker Kade Doverspike ’24, who was honored with NESCAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his outstanding performance. The ball bounced towards the Amherst end zone, and defensive back Nerdo Moreau ’24 fell on the loose ball to score a touchdown at the end of the first half and bring the score to 7–0.

The third and fourth periods saw a series of missed offensive opportunities, and neither side produced another goal until the very end of the fourth, when Amherst scored their first touchdown of the day to tie the score up to 7–7, sending the game into overtime. With everything on the line, the Cardinals remained resilient.

Taking the ball first on offense, Estevez threw a 21-yard pass to captain and wide receiver Matt Simco ’23 to set up a 1st-and-goal on the 1-yard line. McPhee then took the handoff to secure the only offensive touchdown of the game for the Cardinals, which brought the score to 13–7. Then it was the Mammoths’ turn for possession—they got a scoring opportunity at the 4th-and-goal from the 7-yard line, but with an incomplete pass, the Mammoths lost their shot, and the Cardinals secured their first Little Three victory of the season.

Helbig credits the Cardinals’ victory to the ability of the team to stay focused and locked in on their goals even under intense pressure.

“Especially after Bowdoin, the little details mattered,” Helbig said. “We were communicating well. It was a high-stakes moment, so our effort was up and execution was really good, too, and that’s [how we] prevailed.”

Determined to keep their momentum going, the Cards approached their Nov. 5 homecoming weekend matchup against Williams looking to win big.

“For us seniors, this is the last time we’re going to play football on the Wesleyan grass, so we wanted to go out the right way and end our home careers with a bang,” Helbig said.

The Cardinals’ first drive ended in a stall, but a sack by Helbig forced a punt and gave the home team great field position. The Cards marched down the field with Estevez and Simco teaming up for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Cards up 7–0, which Estevez noted as an early highlight of the game.

“That was me and Simco’s first touchdown pass to one another,” Estevez said. “We’re always talking about it, like ‘How do we not have [one] together?’ So it was definitely cool to get a touchdown finally.”

A quick three-and-out from the Ephs gave the ball back to the Cardinals, who got payback with Estevez ripping off a 78-yard touchdown run. This was the Cardinals’ longest play from scrimmage throughout the season, which Estevez pulled off in spite of a high ankle sprain that he suffered earlier in the quarter, and which gave the Cardinals a 14–0 lead.

The sensational run was a tribute to Estevez’s craftiness and quick decision-making skills.

“That play wasn’t supposed to go [like that],” Estevez said. “I was supposed to throw a pass to someone else, but one of their defenders came up and defended it. So I just saw the space and started running as fast as I could. There were two guys that were coming close to tackle me, and I was able to make a nice cut and make it to the right side of the field. It was one of the coolest experiences and especially during my last game was something pretty special.”

The Ephs would not go quietly, though, as quarterback Dan Vaughn led a 75-play touchdown drive to cut the Cardinals’ lead in half at the beginning of the second quarter. The Red and Black responded with a touchdown of their own that saw Tomlinson, in a feat of true athleticism, snatch a one-handed catch to extend the lead to 21–7.

“The DB got ahold of my right arm, so I couldn’t get it up, but I was able to stick it with my left, which is huge,” Tomlinson said. “It was a real big game, and it’s exciting when you can score a big touchdown like that. So that was definitely one to remember.”

The Ephs then sent a nine-play, 75-yard drive down the field, ending with another touchdown to narrow the Red and Black’s lead to 21–14. Upon regaining possession, the Cardinals dug deep into their bag of tricks to cap off their third consecutive touchdown drive. Candido took the snap on 1st-and-10 and threw a backwards pass to Estevez, which allowed the senior quarterback to launch a 35-yard strike to Tomlinson in the back of the end zone to give the Cards a 28–14 halftime lead.

Tomlinson noted this play as a testament to the team’s offensive versatility.

“We’re in a unique position where we have multiple quarterbacks on the field at once with Dave [Estevez], Niko, and even myself, so we like to take advantage of that and do double passes and misdirection things,” Tomlinson said. “Niko got Dave the ball in space. Dave is an incredible threat to any defense, so he catches the ball behind the line of scrimmage in space, everyone on the defense flows to the ball. And I think that flow let me slip behind the corner. And then Dave gave me a great ball right over the top away from the safety and I could just fall in the endzone. So that was a pretty play and it hit exactly how we had planned.”

Despite looking unstoppable in the first half, neither side’s offense was able to sustain its success after the break. The Cardinals fumbled the ball away midway through the third, and the Ephs took over inside Wesleyan’s 35-yard line. Safety Jack Nally ’24 then made one of the biggest defensive plays of the game, intercepting the Ephs and keeping it a two-possession game.

The Cardinals’ defense continued to dominate the Ephs, but the Purple and Yellow got the spark they needed when they recovered another Cardinal fumble and returned it for a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter. Despite controlling most of the game, the Cardinals found themselves in a one-possession game with just over 10 minutes remaining. Candido led the offense on a 13-play, 93-yard touchdown drive, which he capped off himself with his first career touchdown run, to give the Cards a 35–21 lead late in the fourth.

Williams received the ball in need of a miracle, but they met their fate quickly, as captain and cornerback Danny Banks ’23 recorded his third interception of the year and sealed the victory and the Little Three title for the Cards in their home finale.

“Banks’s pick was crazy, because he had an interception in the play before, but he got called back,” Helbig said. “For him to do it again, on the same area of the field on the very next play, was crazy to see. He was super hyped up, as he should be. He’s had a great career. So that being his one last defining moment at Wesleyan—I’m glad he had that moment.”

It truly was a perfect home final for the Red and Black, with the Cardinals seniors stepping up in their last-ever game at Andrus Field. Estevez recorded over 100 yards, both through the air and on the ground, as well as three touchdowns, including one to fellow senior Tomlinson, who recorded a career-high 12 receptions en route to his second career game eclipsing 200 yards. Simco also reeled in a touchdown to go along with his career-high seven catches. On the defensive side, Helbig and Banks wreaked havoc against the Ephs offense. Helbig recorded a team-high eight tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble while Banks was able to seal the game with an interception.

Tomlinson expressed how meaningful it was for the graduating class to secure this Little Three victory as the final home game of their careers.

“It felt gratifying,” Tomlinson said. “We always knew how capable this team was, and that was a full-circle moment. Everything we’ve poured into this [team] was for moments like that. It felt like the right way to go out at home.”

Candido also noted how meaningful the senior class has been to this program’s success, and the indelible legacy they’ll leave behind.

“The senior class are some of the best athletes I’ve ever played with,” Candido said. “It’s gonna be tough losing all these guys, but we still have a lot of talented players, and I feel like we can be just as good and even better [as a team].”

Fresh off their thrilling victory, the Cardinals faced off against their undefeated in-state rivals, Trinity, in the final matchup of the season. But even faced with such fierce competition, the Red and Black came ready to play.

For the seventh straight game, the Cardinals were the first to score, grabbing a 7–0 lead. A fourth down conversion by tight end Ezra Jenifer ’23 kept the drive going, and Candido, who served as the sole Wesleyan quarterback of the day, found tight end Matt Luttenberger ’24 in the end zone on the very next play, opening up the game strong.

“That was exactly how we wanted to start the game,” Tomlinson said. “They hadn’t faced a ton of adversity. So we really wanted to set the precedent early and put them in situations they’re not accustomed to being in.”

Trinity entered the matchup with the top-ranked offense in the NESCAC, but the Cardinals’ defense proved they were up for the task. Nally broke up a pass on 3rd-and-8 to force the Bantams to a field goal. Helbig made his presence felt again as he penetrated the line and got a hand up to block the Bantams field goal attempt. The Bantams’ defense was able to best the Cards’ offense on the next drive, forcing a turnover in Wesleyan’s territory, but the Cardinals’ defense came up huge again, forcing Trinity to settle for a field goal despite starting in the red zone.

Wesleyan took a 7–3 lead into the second quarter and was able to stretch their lead on the ensuing drive. The Cardinals converted three 3rd downs, with Candido and Tomlinson teaming up for a 26-yard gain on 3rd-and-5. Candido found Tomlinson on 3rd down later in the drive this time for a 17-yard touchdown that gave the Red and Black a 14–3 lead. After forcing a three-and-out, the Cardinals’ defense needed to step up again following an interception. The Bantams tried to strike quickly, going for the end zone of the first play. Cornerback Mike Thompson ’23 was able to make the play of the game, reeling in a one-handed interception and keeping it a two-possession game. The Bantams were able to march down the field on their next possession and score before halftime. Still, the Cardinals took a 14–10 lead into the break.

In the second half, the Bantams continued with their success, scoring on their 7-play, 75-yard opening drive to take a 17–14 lead. Trinity never looked back, scoring once more late in the third quarter when Spencer Fetter found Devonte Reid for a 33-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 24-10. The Bantams scored for the final time with only a minute remaining in the game to capture a 31–14 victory.

Regardless of the loss, the Cardinals had nothing to hang their heads about. Candido recorded a career-high 295 passing yards despite facing the top-ranked defense in the NESCAC. Tomlinson recorded 10 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. It was the end of a spectacular career for the Cardinals captain, who racked up 131 catches for 1,821 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career wearing the red and black. To go along with his interception, Thompson also forced a fumble and recorded a tackle for loss.

Thus, the Wesleyan Cardinals officially concluded their season with a 6–3 record, which extends the team’s streak of winning seasons to ten, and received their third Little Three title in the past six seasons.

Numerous Cardinals secured accolades for their outstanding performances, with eight players named to the 2022 All-NESCAC First and Second Teams.

For the second year in a row, Helbig won NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first-ever Wesleyan player to win the award twice and the third in conference history to do so. Tomlinson earned First Team All-NESCAC for the second year in a row for his incredible season, which concluded with his being ranked second in the conference for both receptions and yards and third in receiving touchdowns. Estevez, who ranked in the top 10 in the NESCAC for rushing and passing, was awarded First Team All-NESCAC for the second time in his career. Banks became the second defensive back in program history to win First Team All-NESCAC three times. Offensive lineman Justin Lockwood ’24 was awarded First Team All-NESCAC for the first time in his career. Defensive tackle Keith Henderson ’23, defensive end Mike Rowan ’25, and Edwards, who led the team in tackles this season, were all named to the All-NESCAC second team.

Reflecting on the season, the team is incredibly proud of all they were able to accomplish, even though they weren’t able to secure the NESCAC Championship.

“There’s so many positive memories to look back on that in the grand scheme of things, the downfalls seem a little less important,” Tomlinson said. “We did a lot of things well, we had a lot of good performances, and we played the best game in the world with our best friends.”

