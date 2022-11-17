Play(er) of the Week: Men’s Basketball Shows Strength in Numbers in OT Win Against Haverford College

On Nov. 11, men’s basketball clinched a win in their season opener for the sixth year in a row in a game against Haverford College.

While the game started in Haverford’s favor with the Squirrels taking an early lead, the Cards were able to rebound quickly and take the lead for themselves. Gabe Ravetz ’23, who scored a career-high 22 points, was instrumental to the Red and Black’s ability to come back from a deficit. He ended the half by netting six straight free throws.

The second half was no less competitive than the first. The Cards took a lead midway through before the Squirrels responded with an intense run. The two teams went back and forth with scoring, with no team able to fully pull ahead of the other. In the closing minutes, they continued their pattern, trading free throws until they forced the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Cards’ younger squad members stepped up to prove themselves. Nicky Johnson ’25, who has been the starting point guard since his freshman year, put up five points in overtime to help seal the win for the Cards. He led the team with playing time, putting up 43 minutes, and contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds towards the Cardinals’ win. Sam Pohlman ’26 contributed six points in overtime, putting in the needed legwork to put up the final score of 83–74.

This game points to the Red and Black’s strength drawing from their individuals combining as a unit. Three players were able to put up 52 points towards the total score: Ravetz, Johnson, and Jared Langs ’25. While they had a setback in their second game of the season, against Swarthmore College, their offense remained as strong as ever thanks to a three-pronged attack from Pohlman, Ravetz, and Johnson, who were all able to post double figures even in a loss. And with the season still in its early stages, the Cards still have plenty to look forward to.

Looking ahead, the Cardinals will have their first match-up at home and honor former longtime coach Herb Kenny, who passed away over the summer, in a tribute game against Rowan University on Nov. 19 at 2:00 p.m. in Silloway Gymnasium.

