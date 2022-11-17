Astrology with Nico: 11/18-11/24

Welcome to The Wesleyan Argus’ weekly astrology column: Astrology With Nico. Each Friday, pick up a copy of the paper to get acquainted with the vibes for the week ahead. Not into your horoscope? There’s something for everyone in here, with lucky numbers, colors, and a weekly vibe attached to each sign.

Advice for all: These past few weeks have been intense in every way. You may be feeling exhausted or tired of criticism and chaos. This weekend offers you the chance to focus on your health and relationships. You are being called to be less independent, let your guard down, and have some lighthearted fun. This is the last week of Scorpio Season which means that you will have the chance to let go of something that you have been holding onto for too long. By figuratively letting something die, we open ourselves to new life and new growth. Reflect on the areas of your life where transformation is needed. It may be hard but try to trust yourself and others—feeling true emotional intimacy can be an incredibly transformative experience.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Towards the middle of this week, you will feel emotions rise and the need to defend yourself against others. You can choose to be stoic or combative. Alternatively, you will feel empowered to make a decision you have been waiting to make. Success that you have been waiting a long time for may arrive.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

You may have been feeling unsure and anxious recently. This week, self-awareness will be incredibly beneficial. Someone you respect may provide you important insight into your future. Remember that there is a difference between winning a battle and winning the war. Determination and perseverance are key.

Gemini: May 21–June 21

Recently you may have been stuck in your head thinking about your past actions. This weekend you will get the chance to have fun again and let go of some of this pressure. You will feel within yourself a kindness and gentleness that you have not felt in a long time. Listen to the unexpected wisdom from the universe.

Cancer: June 22–July 22

Good luck is about to arrive from an unexpected source in your life! Pay attention to communication from someone you have not been in touch with for a while. Alternatively, allow your depth of emotion and sensitivity to be a source of strength and confidence. By listening to your feelings you can gain great insight.

Leo: July 23–August 22

It is hard for you to feel your best when life is unstable and difficult, especially when it seems you cannot shine in the same ways you are used to. This week try to reach out to friends or indulge in something light-hearted like reality TV. Your luck in love and money is about to improve.

Virgo: August 23–September 22

This week starts off with you feeling softer than usual. It is good to let yourself feel this way sometimes and let go of your critical frame of mind. Look towards nature and spirituality to find connection this week. Surprisingly, this week taking one step back will propel you two steps forward.

Libra: September 23–October 23

This week you are feeling drawn toward crowds and others more than usual. Follow this pull and you may find yourself on an interesting adventure—you may experience something exciting or you may learn something profound. As the mood of others lightens up so does yours.

Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Happy Birthday, Scorpio. These past few weeks have been a rollercoaster and as you feel the highs and lows of life you may end up feeling a bit lost. This week you will think a lot and seek to understand yourself, however, some things are best left to mystery. Allow yourself to go with the flow, you may

find yourself in a place you’ve only dreamt of.

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Sometimes you are drawn to flee a situation because you cannot find what you seek. Recently a sense of loneliness may have been weighing you down. This is about to change and good luck is on its way. Good things will come in due time.

Capricorn: December 22–January 19

This week, you focus on your ambition and direction in the world. As the smaller more mundane parts of life become less interesting to you, let yourself envision bigger plans and dreams. Your work life may come into conflict with enjoying life, but your hard work will pay off in the next month.

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

This week you may need to attend to two very different parts of your life. You have felt unlucky for a while, but hopefully, this week will provide a slight break from this harsh energy. Let yourself daydream and lose yourself in deep thought. You may feel restricted by authority, but don’t lose your cool because they have something important to teach you.

Pisces: February 19–March 20

This week you are exploring the deeper side of yourself, others and reality. You are also being called to think about a higher purpose. Is there a dream that you have forgotten about? As life becomes more complicated you can feel lost in all the actions you need to take. At the end of the week, you will feel a sense of guidance and renewed passion.

