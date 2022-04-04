Una tarde en el rio / An afternoon in the river

Me encuentro sentado, mis pies (no mis piernas) están cruzados el derecho sobre el izquierdo. Aunque los dos pies se tocan, es una posición tan liviana que pareciera como si los dos están flotando en el aire. Mi espalda está doblada; no como la de alguien luego de un largo día de trabajo, o una posición insegura que lleva mi mirada para abajo como una forma de escapar de mirar al frente. Sino la espalda doblada como cuando uno está completamente relajado, liviano, tan liviano que no estoy pensando en la posición de mi espalda, simplemente me encuentro en mi posición natural. Abro los ojos, miro agua. El agua cristalina de un río, y las piedras que se encuentran al fondo. Piedras, unas oscuras y otras más claras, todas forman un patrón de piedras muy cuidadosamente organizadas aleatoriamente. El agua fluye, corriente que va en una sola dirección pero al mismo tiempo en muchas. Mis brazos están tocando la piedra, esta misma piedra en la que estoy sentado. Es una piedra extraña, ¿acaso fue puesta aquí a propósito para que yo me sentara? Es una piedra muy larga, en la orilla de este río que no es muy grande. Una piedra con partes planas, en estas me puedo acostar. Con partes curvadas en las cuales me puedo sentar en una posición muy cómoda. Se siente la brisa del río, manteniendo el ambiente fresco en conjunto con las suaves brisas del sol. El sonido también fluye como si fuera la corriente del agua misma. Al encontrar piedras suavemente se eleva hacia el aire, y parece contrastarse con la brisa solo en el hecho que una se puede visualizar. El verde de los árboles que se encuentran al otro lado del río, un lienzo de luz y sombra. Las piedras y la arena en la otra orilla, resultado de los muchísimos años que esta corriente ha estado chocando contra esas piedras del mismo color. Décadas, milenios, millones de años. Cuerpo, árboles, arena; todos diferentes pero todos unidos de una forma muy extraña. Yo soy eso, o eso soy yo– más vale la pena cuidar y apreciar. Me levanto, mis pies que se encontraban tocando el agua ahora están sobre la piedra. Me impulso con mis pies y doy un salto pequeño hacia el agua, una conexión total donde cada uno de mis sentidos se conecta con el agua, la vida.

I am sitting, my feet (not my legs) are crossed right over left. Although the two feet touch, it is such a light position that it seems as if the two are floating in the air. My back is bent; not like someone’s after a long day at work, or an insecure position that draws my gaze downward as a way to escape from looking straight ahead. Rather, the back bent as when one is completely relaxed, light, so light that I am not thinking about the position of my back, I am just in my natural position. I open my eyes, I see water. The crystal clear water of a river, and the stones that are at the bottom. Stones, some dark and some lighter, all form a pattern of stones very carefully arranged randomly. The water flows, current that goes in a single direction but at the same time in many. My arms are touching the stone, this very stone that I am sitting on. It’s a strange stone, was it here on purpose for me to sit on? It is a very long stone, on the shore of this river, which is not very large. A stone with flat parts, on these I can lie down. With curved parts in which I can sit in a very comfortable position. The breeze from the river is felt, keeping the environment cool in conjunction with the gentle breezes from the sun. The sound also flows as if it were the current of the water itself. Encountering stones, it gently rises into the air, and seems to contrast with the breeze only in the fact that one can be seen. The green of the trees that are on the other side of the river, a canvas of light and shadow. The stones and the sand on the other shore, the result of the many years that this current has been crashing against those stones of the same color. Decades, millennia, millions of years. Body, trees, sand; all different but all united in a very strange way. I am that, or that is me–more worth caring for and cherishing. I get up, my feet that were touching the water are now on the stone. I push myself with my feet and take a small jump into the water, a total connection where each of my senses connects with the water, life.