Campus Community Hosts Vice Presidential Debate Watch Parties

The first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 presidential election between Democratic candidate Governor Tim Walz and Republican candidate Senator JD Vance took place on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Broadcasting the event live, the Frank Center for Public Affairs (PAC), the Government Department, and the Albritton Center for the Study of Public Life hosted their own vice presidential debate watch party at 9 p.m. in rooms 100 and 101 of the PAC. This was the second debate watch party of the semester, following the Presidential Debate Watch Party on Sept. 10.

As with the presidential debate watch party, the Government Majors Committee helped host and run the event, with approximately 40 students in attendance.

“The event was great and had a really good turnout,” Government Majors Committee member Adriana Begolli ’25 said. “It was a little smaller than the [presidential debate watch party], but we’re happy that everyone came to watch.”

The event had refreshments for students such as donuts, apple cider, and popsicles. The Government Department also had other merchandise like pins for government majors and stickers reminding people to vote. Student activist groups on campus, such as the new group Wesleyan for Harris, also placed posters around the PAC.

The lecture halls were filled with students reacting to different moments during the debate.

“It was so amazing to hear group reactions to the debate in real time,” Anne Bennet ’27 said. “I felt a sense of community which made me excited about all the political engagement on campus.”

Connecticut State Senator Matt Lesser ’10 attended the event at the PAC and spoke during the commercial break. Lesser was a member of the Wesleyan Young Democrats when he was a student at the University and also served on the building and zoning board of Middletown during his undergraduate years.

Lesser emphasized the importance of the coming election and the distinctions between both candidates.

“For me, the differences couldn’t be more stark,” Lesser said in his speech, “I see, you know, a diametrically opposed choice here, and we have to do everything we can to get out the vote here on campus.”

Outside of the main showing in the PAC, students gathered around campus in smaller groups to watch the debate, including a watch party in the Albritton building hosted by Wesleyan for Harris. During the event, members of the club and other students filled out bingo cards for specific moments in the debate and chanted pro-Harris slogans over pizza and refreshments from MONDO on Main Street.

Following the debate, students from Wesleyan for Harris reflected on the November election and the state of political participation on campus in general.

“It was exciting to come together with several dozen Wesleyan students who are fired up to vote in this election and to hear from state senator Matt Lesser, who was a progressive champion at the University,” Wesleyan for Harris organizer Luca D’Agruma ’27 said. “It really demonstrates the enthusiasm for this moment.”

Students at the event discussed how the candidates presented themselves, offering their opinions on each nominee and their performance during the debate.

“Walz, I think, really emphasized his success rate as governor, and what to expect to see if they get elected,” Hana G. Frank ’27, who attended the Wesleyan for Harris event, said.

Many emphasized the importance of political activism during the lead-up to the election.

“I think it’s a very dangerous moment we’re in, but I’m grateful that young people are able to understand the stakes in this election,” D’Agruma said.

Wesleyan for Harris has a number of campus events planned in anticipation of the election. Students can register to vote using resources online from the Jewett Center For Community Partnerships or on campus.

Miles Craven can be reached at mcraven@wesleyan.edu.

Anabel Goode can be reached at agoode@wesleyan.edu.