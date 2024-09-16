Phone a Silicone Friend: Finding the Right Sex Toy for Your Sex Life

Are you struggling to achieve the big O? Or are you looking for a way to spice up your sex life with a partner or by yourself? We are here to help you find the perfect hot new bombshell to enter your villa.

If you’re a person with a clitoris, you may want to experiment with a vibrator. Thankfully, these are widely available, and no longer have to be plugged into an outlet! Vibrators stimulate the clitoris through, you guessed it, vibrating, allowing these powerful bedfellows to reach speeds that a human could not handle. Some vibrators rely entirely on the vibrations, while others have electronic components to replicate oral sex, and many popular models push out air in addition to vibrating for an extra umph. Also, if you’re looking for a way to get your partner in on the action, there are many vibrators that attach to fingers!

For our readers out there who get off on penetration (vaginal or anal), a dildo may be right for you! Dildos are able to hit your g-spot in ways your partner may not be able to with their fingers or penis. They are a great way to experiment with different sizes, shapes, and textures to see what is right for you. For extra credit, with a partner, you can use a strap-on dildo or harness to get down and dirty and test out all the positions you’ve seen in the magazines. They also make harnesses where you can insert vibrators or other types of toys, so that the wearer doesn’t feel left out of the fun.

If both of those options light your fire, you do not have to pick just one. Test out a dildo with a vibrator attachment, commonly referred to as a rabbit.

Anal beads or plugs are also great for our readers that enjoy using toys with their partners or solo. They are the perfect companion to enhance your orgasm during sex or build excitement throughout the day or night! These toys come in all shapes and sizes, but if you want to begin your anal toy journey, a softer sphere is a great place to start. The most important thing is to get a toy with a flared base; without it, the toy can get stuck, and the emergency room is a real mood killer. Although anal play can float anyone’s boat, these toys are especially pleasurable for people with prostates; in fact, there are specific prostate massagers to lock in on your G-spot.

For those of you with penises or enlarged clitorises, sleeves and fleshlights can be good options for solo play because they allow you to experiment with different textures and types of stimulation. A hollow penal support device, also called a sleeve, is a good option for those with erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, or people who are on testosterone. Sleeves can enhance comfort (for yourself and your partner), add fun “features” to your penis (ribbing, G-spot massagers), or enhance your third leg.

Now get out there and have fun! But don’t forget to properly sanitize your sex toys, because bacteria on your new friends can lead to vaginal and penile infection. This should be done DIRECTLY after use. For non-porous toys like those made of glass, silicone, stainless steel, or hard plastic, you can hand wash them with unscented antibacterial soap and warm water. And Pyrex toys are even dishwasher safe! (Not that any of us have access to these beautiful machines on campus.) All experiences with toys can also be improved with lube, communication with your partner, and checking in with yourself! Sex toys require experimentation. But once you find the right one for you, you have a mate for life.

Currently shopping,

Dill and Doe